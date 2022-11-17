Paulding County:
Marriage licenses---
Justin Hall, 33, Paulding, general laborer, and Erica Grabowski, 39, Paulding, customer service.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, vs. Bruce Essex, Payne. Money judgment.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Russell Baker and unknown spouse, Payne. Foreclosure of real property taxes.
Lisa Fisher, Paulding, and Alec Fisher, unknown address. Dissolution of marriage.
Kathleen Blair, Antwerp, and George Blair, Fort Wayne, Ind. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Christopher Plummer to Ean Roelfs, Sec. 21, 5.001 acres.
Weston and Ashley Walter to Kaylee Shafer, Sec. 19, Auglaize Country Club RSA, lot 34, 0.172 acre.
Benton Township —
Edward Kinnaley to Chad Kinnaley, Sec. 3, Mooney Meadow, lots 7-8, 0.908 acre.
Greentop Acres LLC to Greentop Acres LLC, Sec. 30, 320.9 acres.
Brown Township —
Darlene Wagner to Stacey Schmeltz and William Wagner, Sec. 17, 0.264 acre.
Crane Township —
Gary and Linda Mabis to Paulding County Park District, Sec. 2, 4.39 acres.
Emerald Township —
Mark and Patricia Smith to Mark and Patricia Smith, Sec. 35, 6.741 acres.
Harrison Township —
Wade and Holly Overmyer to Wade and Holly Overmyer, et al, Sec. 25, 59.66 acres.
Jackson Township —
Rout Place LLC to Gregory and Carol Nagel, Sec. 1, 50.7 acres.
Mary Holtsberry to Mary Holtsberry, life estate, Sec. 23, 40 acres.
SMS Holding and Rentals LLC to S2 Property Group LLC, Sec. 33, Hedges, lot 64, 0.25 acre; Sec. 33, 0.63 acre.
Mary Holtsberry, life estate, to Mary Holtsberry, life estate, Sec. 33, 0.66 acre.
Paulding Township —
Edgar and Lucy Asher to Lucy Asher, Sec. 32, lots 1-6, 17-20, 2 acres.
Antwerp Village —
B & Y Limited, LLC, to Green Top Acres LLC, The Colony Sub., lots 4-5, 1.049 acres.
Joseph Beregszazi to Mason Dillon, Snook Add., lot 11, 0.244 acre.
Grover Hill Village —
Paulding County Land Reutilization Corporation to Kathryn Golliver, Sec. 24, Meyer Add., lots 9-12, 0.8 acre.
Latty Village —
Roger and Kay Miller to Arnold Johnson Jr., lot 49, 0.2 acre.
Oakwood Village —
T3 Properties LLC to Ethan Vance, Floyd Burt Add., lot 15, 0.2 acre.
Paulding Village —
Joan Tope to Joan Tope, life estate, outlots, lots 5-6, 0.55 acre.
CMS Holdings and Rentals LLC to S2 Property Group LLC, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 3, lot 132, 0.258 acre.
Stacy Brown to Karie Lawrence, Noneman Emerald Acres Allotment No. 3, lots 99-100, 0.234 acre.
Paulding County Land Reutilization Corporation to Cooper Hatchery Inc., Henning Add., lot 15, 0.13 acre.
Rock It Properties I LLC to A&S Contemporary Homes LLC, lot 228, 0.109 acre; Homeside Allotment, lot 17, 0.155 acre; lot 228, 0.091 acre.
