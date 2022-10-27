Paulding County:
Common pleas
On the docket---
Click N’ Close, Inc., Richardson, Texas, vs. Amanda Carner and unknown spouse, Payne; and Paulding County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Sam Strable, Cecil, vs. Steven Loop, Defiance. Money judgment.
Ilene Rickles, Payne vs. Amanda and Paul Morehead, Payne; and Good Times Saloon, Payne. Negligence.
Paulding County treasurer vs. Ernest Crutchfield and unknown spouse, Paulding; Ohio Department of Taxation. Foreclosure.
Carol Tumbleson-Evans, Payne, and Richard Evans, Payne. Dissolution of marriage.
Melissa Tillson, Paulding, vs. David Tillson Jr., Chillicothe.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Mary Ellen Retcher to Mary Ellen Retcher, Sec. 25, 25 acres.
James McDaniel to Thomas and Kelsey Cameron, Argo Sub., lot 1, 0.391 acre.
James McDaniel to James McDaniel, Argo Sub., lot 2, 0.187 acre.
Mel and Jennifer White to Mel and Jennifer White, Sec. 33, 25 acres.
Carryall Township —
Walter and Sue Ann Schilb to Walter and Sue Ann Schilb, Sec. 18, 2 acres.
Norma Molitor to Brett and Anna Dietrich, Sec. 30, 3.25 acres.
Brian and Rebecca Molitor to Brett and Anna Dietrich, Sec. 30, 3.476 acres.
Crane Township —
Alicia Heller and Timothy Waxler to Jason and Amy Schooley, Sec. 18, 3.618 acres.
Emerald Township —
Gerry Shidler to Ramon Sanderson, Sec. 6, 2.46 acres.
Kenneth Blair to Douglas Blair, Sec. 14, 5.18 acres.
Shade Blair, life estate, to Shade Blair, life estate, Sec. 14, 5.18 acres.
William Deatrick to Andrew Deatrick, Sec. 23, 12.154 acres; Sec. 23, 2.135 acres.
Harrison Township —
Darrell Steffen to Arnold Taylor, Sec. 35, Horney Parcels No. 2, lot 11, 0.344 acre.
Jackson Township —
Lulu Klingler to Clint and Malerie Reinhart, Sec. 7, 14.303 acres.
Paulding Township —
Derrick Elson to Derrick Elson, Sec. 33, Hartwick Parcels, lot 1, 0.372 acre.
Kathleen Clark to Sue McDowell, Sec. 35, 118.942 acres; Sec. 35, 60.938 acres.
Washington Township —
Dale and Deena Coppes to Dale and Deena Coppes, Sec. 30, 1.05 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Leonard Chevrolet Buick Pontiac Inc. to J. Lyle Leinard, Daggett Third Add., lot 12, 0.135 acre.
Paulding Village —
Lulu Klingler to Clint and Malerie Reinhart, Klingler Add., lots 34-36, 0.589 acre.
Kenneth Eagleson to Gerry Shidler, outlots, 0.55 acre.
Chase Gerken to Susan Page, Dix Second Add., lot 12, 0.2 acre.
J&W Apartments LLC to Rock It Properties I LLC, Homeside Allotment, lot 17, 0.155 acre; lot 228, 0.2 acre.
Thomas Vargo to Dangler Excavating LLC, Noneman Second Add., lots 39-42, 0.516 acre.
Vera Mawer to Larry Mawer, et al, Sec. 12, outlots, lot 7, 1.169 acres.
Ricky Williamson to Donald and Stephany Foltz II, Noneman North Side Allotment, lot 12, 0.344 acre.
Payne Village —
Arnold Taylor to Cory Simpson, Block C, lot 1, 0.636 acre.
Leah Smith to Marilyn Johnson, Gibson's Sub., outlots, lot 57, 0.321 acre.
