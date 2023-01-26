Jerry Conley, Paulding, vs. Heather Jacobs, Paulding. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Auglaize Township —
Francis Dickison Jr. to Terence Theis, Sec. 24, 1.689 acres; Sec. 30, 0.68 acre.
Kyle Green to Kyle Green, Sec. 19, Hartzog Auglaize Allot., lot 6, 0.505 acre.
Benton Township —
Carl and Janet Zartman, trustees, to Carl Zartman, trustee, Sec. 6, 44.36 acres; Sec. 15, 160 acres; Sec. 15, 116.854 acres; Sec. 18, lot 5, 62.53 acres; Sec. 19, 40 acres; Sec. 26, 80 acres; Sec. 28, 73.125 acres; Sec. 29, 11.62 acres; Sec. 32, 40 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Ross Laukhuf to Ross Laukhuf, trustee, Sec. 3, 1 acre.
Crane Township —
Betsy Rice to Laural Harrmann, Sec. 10, 2.428 acres.
Harrison Township —
Carl and Janet Zartman, trustees, to Carl Zartman, trustee, , Sec. 12, 160 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Michael Mudel and Donald Messer Jr. to CAT Antwerp LLC, Block B, lot 6-7, 0.363 acre; Smith Add., lots 10-11 and 14-18, 1.06 acres.
James Gray to Community Memorial Hospital, Jump Add., lots 10-13, 0.794 acre.
Oakwood Village —
Dawn Brown, life estate, to Dawn Brown, life estate, lots 114-115, 0.2 acres
Paulding Village —
Kyle Green to Kyle Green, Henning Add., lot 9, 0.217 acre.
Payne Village —
Carl and Janet Zartman, trustees, to Carl Zartman, trustee, lot 45, 0.2 acre.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.