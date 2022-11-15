Eryn Arend, 27, Marysville, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was given a six-month prison term.
Troy Rupp, 50, 1571 Westgate Drive, Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail and pay child support arrearages and payments.
Todd Baker, 40, Springfield, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 19.
Sarah Hodson, 39, Paulding, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 5.
Adam Robinson, 36, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 19.
Jay Watson, 55, Paulding, pleaded guilty to sexual battery, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 5. A charge of rape, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing along with three counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony.
Kameron Forrer, 22, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 21 and bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Leighton Mullins Jr., 47, 15803 County Road 191, pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Craig Wagenhauser Jr., 33, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 21 and his bond was continued.
