Common Pleas On the docket---
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Marina Reed, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Midland Funding DE, LLC, vs. Jesse Herman. Money judgment granted.
Channel Partners Capital, LLC, Minnetonka, Minn., vs. Smith Transportation, LLC, Deshler, and Scott Smith, Deshler. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
John Thompson to Byron Bevard II, et ux, Sec. 33, 4.2 acres.
Teresa Reeb to Jeffery Reeb, Sec. 33, 4.96 acres; 8.04 acres.
Freedom Township —
Brent Stockman to Bradley Bockelman, et ux, Sec. 22, 77.88 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Desgranges Brothers, Inc., to Desgranges Land Holdings, Inc., Sec. 32, 72.16 acres; 40 acres.
Desgranges Bros., Inc., to WHRP Legacy Farms, Inc., Sec. 30, 158.64 acres; Sec. 17, 118.3 acres; Sec. 8, 27 acres; Sec. 8, 39.4 acres; Sec. 33, 80 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Desgranges Bros., Inc., to WHRP Legacy Farms, Inc., Sec. 5, 72 acres; Sec. 6, 21.78 acres.
Kelli Jadwisiak to Kelly Jadwisiak, trustee, Sec. 36, 80 acres; 78.11 acres; 25.93 acres; 26 acres.
Degranges Brothers, Inc., to Desgranges Land Holdings, Inc., Sec. 33, 77.6 acres; Sec. 5, 79.3 acres.
New Bavaria Corp. —
Michael Theisen to Sun Mountain Dairy, LLC, Sec. 6, Lot 22, 22 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Nathan Williams, et ux, to Brenda Hagerman, E.K.L. and S Sub., Lot 4.
Monroe Township —
Kelly Jadwisiak to Kelly Jadwisiak, trustee, Sec. 18, 40 acres; Sec. 31, 19.62 acres; Sec. 31, 45.29 acres.
Desgranges Brothers, Inc., to Desgranges Land Holdings, Inc., Sec. 31, 36.85; 37.85 acres.
Harrison Township —
Arkie Farms, LLC, to Robert Hall, et al, Sec. 34, 26 acres
Arkie Farms, LLC, to Terry Hall, et al, Sec. 26, 18.5 acres; Sec. 26, 20 acres; Sec. 35, 17 acres.
Arkie Farms, LLC, to Robert Hall, et al, Sec. 34, 58.41 acres.
Virginia Rosania to Donna Flower, Scheid Add., Lot 11 and Lot 8.
Elizabeth Upell to Brock Upell, et al, trustees, Schaper's First Add., Lots 9-10, 21-22
Liberty Township —
Marsha Chadwick to Trenton Crouch, Sec. 27, 1.68 acres.
Helen Frysinger, trustee to Kenneth Frysinger, trustee, Sec. 19, 38.8 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Richard Spiess (deceased) to Leroy Sonnenberg, et ux, Sec. 25, 0.21 acre.
Washington Township —
Donald Keene Jr., et ux, to Cynthia Keene, Sec. 4 and vac. street, 0.74 acre; Sec. 8, 4 acres, Lots 113-115 Texas.
Lloyd Midkiff to Caleb Shanks, et ux, Sec. 33, 30.93 acres; 1.53 acres.
Richfield Township —
Kelli Jadwisiak to Kelli Jadwisiak, trustee, Sec. 17, 40 acres; Sec. 17, 40 acres.J
Mary Tilse to Donald Tilse, et ux, Sec. 15, 58.61 acres.
Thomas Naylor to Thomas Naylor, trustee, Sec. 1, 69.64 acres; 6.55 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Wensink Property Management, LLC, to Korrin Fry, Sec. 13, 0.63 acre.
Mary Knepley to Dennis Tietje, et ux, Sec. 8, 1 acre.
Napoleon Corp. —
Kenneth Frysinger, trustee to Rafael Carrillo, J.G. Lowes First Add., Lot 3.
Ashley Panning, et al, to Raymond Hardy, Park's Add., Lot 8.
Gary Baldwin, et al, trustees, (deceased), to Judith Baldwin, trustee, Hague and Raff's First, Lot 5.
Judith Baldwin, trustee, to Judith Baldwin, Hague and Raff's First, Lot 5.
Helen Frysinger, trustee, to Kenneth Frysinger, trustee, J.G. Lowes First Add., Lot 3; Farison Add., Lot 1, 0.37 acre.
Magnum 1851 Oakwood, LLC, to Oakwood Partners, LLC, Sec. 12, 8.38 acres.
Donald Ludeman, et ux, to Michael Foster, et ux, Sec. 6, Lot 27, 13 acres.
Amber Yoder to Michael Foster, et ux, Sec. 6, Lot 27, 13 acres.
Michael Foster, et ux, to Garrett Gerschutz, Sec. 6, Lot 27, 13 acres.
Julie Rees, deceased, to Brian Rees, Phillips outlots, Lot 12.
Marilyn Leaders, life estate, et al, deceased, to Kevin Leaders, et al, Westwood Add., Lot 28.
Brandon Klingshirn to Thomas Spieth, Riviera Heights Sub. Revised, Sec. 6, Lot 17, 22 acres.
Joy Spencer to Bradley Young, et ux, Sec. 23, 0.34 acre.
