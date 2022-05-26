• Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Jeremy Villanueva, 40, Napoleon, manufacturing, and Deanna Shank, 28, Napoleon, material planner.
Joseph Shively, 29, Hamler, financial broker and Kendall Dunbar, 32, Hamler, payroll accountant.
Jarret Rettig, 23, Malinta, parts sales, and Katie Wagner, 23, Malinta, imaging technologist.
Phillip Etoll, 36, Napoleon, social worker, and Angela Operacz, 39, Napoleon, administrative assistant.
Nicolo Quello, 25, Temperance, Mich., plumber, and Elizabeth Scribner, 25, Lambertville, Mich., dental assistant.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Wells Fargo Bank Trustee of the Lake Country Mortgage Loan Trust, Greenville, S.C., vs. Juan Zamora, Napoleon; Irene Zamora, Napoleon; and Henry County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Pamela Barnett, Weston, and John Barnett, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Debra Fletcher to Debra Fletcher, trustee, Sec. 25, 1.7 acres.
Freedom Township —
Hildegard Behrman, deceased, to Lawrence Behrman, life estate, Sec. 21, 77.28 acres; Sec. 21, 40 acres; Sec. 29, 20 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Jeremy Zachrich, et ux, to Elisie Zachrich, et al, Sec. 26, 1.08 acres.
William Gilson, et ux, to William Gilson, et al, trustees, Sec. 27, 68.42 acres; Sec. 21, 4.11 acres.
Marvin Dickman, deceased, to Judith Dickman, trustee, Sec. 28, 2.14 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Eugene Cain, deceased, to Janice Cain, Sec. 19, 1.33 acres.
Orvil Myles, et ux, to Orvil Myles, et ux, trustees, Sec. 12, 1 acre; Sec. 12, 19.59 acres.
New Bavaria Corp. —
Craig Swary to Cody Aelker, Sec. 6, lot 41, 22 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Collen Ashbaugh to Christopher Ashbaugh, et ux, Original Plat, lots 312 and 313 and vacated alleys.
Gregory Matheny, et al, to Sarah Matheny, Original Plat, lot 373.
Diana Giesige to R.A.W. & Wild Co., LLC, Original Plat, lot 157.
Mary Seifert, life estate, to Lonzo Thacker, Original Plat, lots 128 and 129.
Marion Township —
Sarah Richmond to Logan Gerding, Sec. 34, 0.79 acre.
Lora Michaelis, deceased, to Dennis Michaelis, trustee, Sec. 17, 80 acres; Sec. 17, 75.86 acres; Sec. 17, 40 acres.
Ronald Sonnenberg, et ux, deceased, to Paula Himburg, et al, trustees, Sec. 16, 2.91 acres; Sec. 16, 74.95 acres.
Monroe Township —
Ronald Sonnenbert, et ux, deceased, to Paula Himburg, et al, trustees, Sec. 36, 19.64 acres.
Roger Weber, et ux, to Abigail Bilow, Sec. 6, 2.65 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Austermiller Rentals of Hamler to Kelsey Szczepanski, L. and L. Horn's Add., Lot 1 and vacated alley.
Austermiller Rentals of Hamler to Kelsey Szczepanski, L. and L. Horn's Add., Lot 2.
Harrison Township —
Mabel White to H&H Farms, Inc., Sec. 27, 3.71 acres.
Liberty Township —
Marvin Dickman, deceased, to Judith Dickman, trustee, Sec. 33, 23.48 acres; Sec. 33, 10 acres.
Liberty-Nap. Corp. —
Angel Holdings, LLC, to Old Iron Works Holding, LLC, Sec. 7, 7.69 acres.
Shirlee Mires, deceased, to Brent Leiter, et al, River Bend Estates, Sec. 7, lot 3, 7 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Richard Spiess, deceased, to Marilyn Sonnenberg, trustee, Conway's Maplewood, lot 17.
Galloway Morgan to Jacqueline Sperling, et vir, Sec. 25, 1.16 acres.
Bernadette Briones to Robin Foster, Conway's Maplewood, lot 10 and vacated alley.
Jeffrey Weis, to Dylan Sexton, et al, Dry Creek Sub., Sec. 7, lot 8, 36 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Anna Strunk, et al, to Scott Gerken, Sec. 11, 80 acres; Sec. 11, 80 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Edward Vandebussche, et ux, to Edward Vandebussche, Original Plat, lot 182.
Anna Strunk, et al, to James Gerken, et ux, Original Plat, lot 209 to 224 incl., 3.67 acres; out lots 41 and 42, 7.09 acres; Original Plat, lot 257 to 268 incl., 1.84 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
William Gilson, et ux, to William Gilson, et al, trustees, Brillharts, lot 19; J.G. Lowes First Add., lot 5, outlot, 0.77 acres and lot 5, outlot, 0.09 acre.
Eugene Bankey, et ux, life estate, deceased, to Karen Bankey, life estate, et al, Sec. 6, 14 acres.
Joseph Huffman, et al, deceased, to Cheryl Huffman, Brickyard Sub., Sec. 6, lots 35-36, 14 acres.
Adam Muncy, et al, to Shawn Thompson, et ux, Adam Stout's Add., lots 148-149 and part vacated alley.
Patsy Yaichner, life estate, to Patsy Yaichner, life estate, et al, R.K. Scotts Add., outlots, lot 1.
Nicholas Buell, et al, to Brittany Ludemann, Mary Dodds Second Add., lot 80.
Patricia Knoblock to William Knoblock, Northcrest Add., lot 40.
Amber McManus to Kathryn Gooman, Sec. 14, 0.19 acre.
