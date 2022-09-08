Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Jared Gillen, 27, Liberty Center, construction worker, and Alissa Weaver, 25, Liberty Center, cosmetologist.
Logan Meyer, 25, Liberty Center, engineer, and Lexi Noll, 24, Napoleon, dental hygienist.
Kyle Moon, 28, Archbold, waiter, and Brooke Dohm, 32, Archbold, cook.
Joseph Harmon, 26, Deshler, millwright, and Abigail Bilow, 25, Deshler, RN.
Devin Doud, 31, Ottawa, management, and Halee Finsel, 28, Ottawa, CT technician.
Jeremy Plotts, 36, Napoleon, laborer, and Rachael Woodby, 43, Napoleon, caregiver.
Regan Williams, 67, Deshler, retired, and Sherrie Harris, 62, Deshler, supervisor.
Kristopher Sherwood, 40, Napoleon, laborer, and Jenny Knox, 40, Napoleon, supervisor.
Common pleas On the docket---
Ronald Bowers, 22525 Mill St., Defiance, and Melissa Bowers, Liberty Center.
Real estate transfers---
Napoleon Township —
Mark Wachtman, et ux, to Mark Wachtman, et ux, Sec. 30, 1.16 acres, 3.25 acres, 1.16 acres.
Aaron Wyse to Luke Meller, Original Plat, lots 10-11, 0.5 acre.
John Hartzell to Jennifer Werner, et al, Sec. 33, 5 acres.
Harold Cordes (dec.) to Kenneth Cordes, et al, Sec. 9, 1 acre.
Flatrock Township —
John Sickmiller to David Danser, et ux, Sec. 2, 1.02 acres.
Dawn Like-Shepard, et vir, to Dawn Like-Shepard, trustee, et al, Sec. 33, 39.25 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Sarah Matheny to Destiny Ramos, Original Plat, lot 373.
Keith Ricker to Melvin Adkins Jr., Oedy First Add., lot 1.
Monroe Township —
Lori Yungmann to John Drewes, Sec. 33, 5 acres.
Phyllis Crawford to Phyllis Crawford, trustee, Sec. 10, 120 acres; Sec. 4, 40 acres.
Gene Crawford to Gene Crawford, trustee, Sec. 10, 120 acres; Sec. 4, 40 acres.
Harrison Township —
Gene Crawford to Gene Crawford, trustee, Sec. 29, 40 acres.
Phyllis Crawford to Phyllis Crawford, trustee, Sec. 29, 40 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Kimberly Bonner to Eric Sander, S.D. and J. Stearns Add., lot 62.
David Follett, et ux, to Kayla Schroeder, Replatted Deshler Catholic, lot 3.
Napoleon Corp. —
S.A.S. Group Company to Rozella Gruenhagen, West View Villas, Sec. 14, lot 12, 0.18 acre.
Edward McKinney(dec.) to Debra Steele, Majestic Heights Add., lots 122-124.
Paula Jones to Kimberly Moll, L.G. Randall's First Add., lot 28.
Roessing Rentals Downtown, LLC, to Venerable Rentals, LLC, Block Two, lot 3.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.