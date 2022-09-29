Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Zachary Morris, 25, Malinta, state trooper and Rachel Pilkington, 25, Malinta, phlebotomist.
Leland Garretson, 22, Liberty Center, nurse and Madison Roseman, 23, Swanton, librarian.
David Zapata Jr., 58, Napoleon, unemployed and Lisa Anderson, 43, Napoleon, team lead.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Chance Shook, Napoleon vs. All Star Auto Group, Inc., Lincoln Park, Mich., and Toufik Gomah, personally and as an agent of All Star Auto Group, Inc., Southgate, Mich. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo vs. Katelyn Schwiebert, Hamler. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo vs. Morgan Wilson, Napoleon. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo vs. Caroline Sanders, Napoleon. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo vs. Alexandra Reynolds, Napoleon. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo vs. Juan Zamora, Napoleon. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo vs. Amanda Rutter, Deshler. Money judgment.
Lima Memorial Health System, Lima vs. Robyn Cocke, Napoleon. Money judgment.
The Cincinnati Insurance Company, Cincinnati, vs. Khyle May Shaw, Detroit, Mich. Money judgment.
Mycumortgage, LLC, Beavercreek vs. Ryan Meyers, Napoleon; Jamie Doe, unknown spouse of Ryan Myers, Napoleon; Melissa Meyers, Germantown; and John Doe, unknown spouse of Melissa Meyers. Foreclosure.
Stacey Schmeltz, Hamler and Jamison Schmeltz, Fremont. Dissolution of marriage.
Dakota Supply Group, Inc., Helena, Mont., vs. Kenneth Sizemore, Holgate. Foreign judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Terrance Stone (By PSO) to U.S. Bank National Association, Replat of Lewis Meyer's First and Second additions, Sec. 5, lot 31, 35 acres.
Benton Badders, et al, to John Collins, et al, Replat of L. Meyer's First Add., lot 30.
Napoleon Township —
Jon Strauss, et al, to Jon Strauss, et ux, Sec. 2, 2.5 acres.
Samuel Hatcher, et al, to Samuel Hatcher, et ux, Sec. 26, lots 6-7, 29.35 acres, lots 1-5 inclusive, 44.77 acres.
Steven Meyer, (dec.) to Florence Meyer, et al, Sec. 10, 1 acre.
Flatrock Township —
Carol Agler, trustee, (dec.) to James Agler, et al, Sec. 8, 99.68 acres.
Florida Corp. —
Carol Agler, trustee, (dec.) to James Agler, et al, Sec. 8, 26.5 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Ricky Desgranges, et ux, to Ricky Desgranges, et us, Sec. 5. 114.9 acres, 3.19 acres.
Ricky Desgranges, et ux, to P&R Desgranges Farms, LLC, Sec. 5, 114.9 acres.
Susan Pfau, et al, to Pfau Family Farm, LLC, Sec. 19, 114.99 acres; Sec. 32, 40.35 acres.
Shirley Hardy to Arnold Hardy, Sec. 12, 1.25 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Guadalupe Urdiales (dec.) to Louis Urdiales, JW-WF Muntz Sub., lot 54.
Marion Township —
John Schwiebert to John Schwiebert (life estate), et al, Sec. 16, 40 acres.
Alice Bower to Alice Schwiebert (life estate), et al, Sec. 17, 1 acre.
Hamler Corp. —
Panning-Gerken Properties, LLC, to Panning Investment Properties, LLC, Sec. 7, 10 acres.
Janis Kline (dec.) to Ricky Kline, et al, Sec. 11, 0.76 acre.
Monroe Township —
Luella Travis to Kevin Kurtz, Sec. 7, 4 acres, 1 acre.
John Drewes, et al, to James Drewes, et al, Sec. 26, 37.87 acres.
Harrison Township —
Liberty Oaks Properties, LLC, to Jason Brown, Sec. 17, 0.96 acre.
Sandra Burkhard to Onalee Pierce, et al, trustees, Sec. 35, 2 acres.
Steven Spieth to Steven Spieth, et al, trustees, Sec. 13, 28.6 acres; Sec. 12, 51.99 acres, 6.15 acres.
Liberty Township —
Arthur Pitzen (dec.) to Darlene Pitzen, Sec. 24, 3.13 acres.
Liberty-Nap Corp. —
Drummond's Marina, LLC, to Famed, LLC, Marina, formerly Tullock, Sec. 18, 2.32 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Eric Fenstermaker to (Sheriff Michael Bodenbender) Kyle Kern, Sec. 25, 0.5 acre.
Greg Badenhop, et ux, to Greg Badenhop, et al, trustees, Sec. 36, 6.5 acres.
Richard Thompson II, et al, to Mark Bly, et al, Sec. 25, 1.88 acres.
Kevin Kutzli, et ux, trustees, to Stephanie Miller, J. Raymonds Add., lot 1.
Rex Spiess, et al, to Andrew Spiess, et ux, Original Plat, lot 63.
Bonnie Ohlrich, trustee, Emmit Young, Sec. 25, 2.86 acres.
Washington Township —
Christopher Bostelman, et al, to Nicole Bayer, et vir, Sec. 20, 2 acres.
Damascus Township —
Kenkal Investments, LLC, to Wells AG Supply, LLC, Sec. 17, 29.65 acres.
McClure Corp. —
George Little, et ux, to Lucas Lambert, et al, Phillpot's First Add., lot 9.
T. Ray Commercial Properties, LLC, to AV & JAC, LLC, McClure Manufacturing and Machine, lots 201-202 and vacated street.
Richfield Township —
David Baney to Louis Arbogast, Sec. 12, 1 acre.
Napoleon Corp. —
John Collins, et al, to David Thomas, J.G. Lowe's First Add., lot 4.
John Clymer, et al, to John Clymer, trustee, et al, Heller-Sidlinger First, lot 25.
AV & JAC, LLC, to T-Ray Commercial Properties, LLC, Sec. 6, 13 acres.
Panning-Gerken Properties, LLC, to Panning Investment Properties, LLC, Sec. 12, 0.86 acre; Original Plat, lot 183; Mary Dodd's Second Add., lot 12.
John Thomas (dec.) to Ruth Thomas, Original Plat, lot 170.
Shawn Thompson, et ux, to Alexis Kruse, Adam Stout's Add., lots 148-149 and part of vacated alley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.