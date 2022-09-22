Henry County Courthouse
Common pleas---
On the docket---
U.S. Bank National Association, Laurel, N.J., vs. Tony Gallagher, Napoleon and unknown spouse; Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., Columbus; and Ohio Job and Family Services, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Pamela Miller, Napoleon, vs. Kent Miller, Napoleon. Divorce.
Journal entries---
LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Randall Rader. Money judgment granted.
Synchrony Bank vs. Danielle Shoffer. Money judgment granted.
FFS, Inc., vs. Jeremiah Camp, Deshler. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Mark Stockman, et ux, to Michael Beck Farms, Ltd., Sec. 35, lot 31, 13.75 acres.
Mark Stockman, et ux, to Henry Fedderke, et ux, Sec. 35, lot 31, 0.04 acre, 0.47 acre, 0.04 acre.
Mark Stockman, et ux, to Mark Stockman, et ux, Sec. 35, 0.32 acre.
Erich Christman, et ux, to Erich Christman, et ux, Sec. 20, 1 acre, 0.18 acre, 0.82 acre.
Napoleon Township —
Broderick Houston (dec.) to Shirley Houston, Sec. 20, 4.94 acres.
Kelly Jackson, et al, to Richard Mahnke, et al, trustees, Sec. 3, 1 acre.
Charlene Neuenschwander to Ronald Behm, et ux, Sec. 2, 0.5 acre, 1.36 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Jean Williams, trustee, to Jean Williams, trustee, Sec. 6. 0.85 acre, 0.03 acre.
Jeffrey Steingass to Wenzinger Farms, LLC, Sec. 6, 0.62 acre; Sec. 10, 1.42 acres.
Jeffrey Steingass to Matthew Steingass, Sec. 10, 0.51 acre, 0.23 acre, 0.61 acre.
Matthew Steingass to Matthew Steingass, Sec. 10, 0.74 acre, 0.61 acre.
Holgate Corp. —
Jennifer Pelfrey to Josh Miller, E K L and S Sub., lots 2-3.
Marion Township —
David Bishop (dec.) to Roger Bishop, Sec. 21, 10.5 acres, 48.64 acres; Sec. 28, 40.07 acres, 11.25 acres.
David Bishop (dec.) to Jeff Bishop, Sec. 30, 47.39 acres.
Monroe Township —
Dale Butler, et al, to Bradley Storch, et ux, Sec. 17, 5.9 acres.
David Bishop (dec.) to Roger Bishop, Sec. 29, 38.35 acres.
Harrison Township —
Douglass Hall, et ux, to Amanda Gulley, et al, Sec. 29, 2.22 acres.
Robert Beck, et ux, to Frances Beck, et vir, Sec. 32, 76.38 acres.
J-Bones Farms, LLC, to Sandra Burkhard, Sec. 35, 2 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Triple Diamond Plastics, LLC, to 3D Plastics Properties, LLC, Sec. 25, 12.02 acres.
Washington Township —
Charles Grater to Benjamin Bowes, et ux, Sec. 20, 6.06 acres.
Michael Auth (dec.) to Bridgett Auth, Sec. 25, 5.29 acres.
Damascus Township —
Jo Ann Myers, et al, to Benjamin Rethmel, et ux, Sec. 20, 10 acres, 7.22 acres, 16.45 acres.
Jo Ann Myers to John Rethmel, trustee, Sec. 20, 40 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Denny Reese (dec.), et al, life estate, to Jane Reese, life estate, et al, Sec. 30, 11.22 acres, 11.11 acres, 40 acres.
Denny Reese (dec.) to Jane Reese, Sec. 30, 59.13 acres, 2 acres.
Clifford Dangler to Steve Dangler, et al, Sec. 27, 1 acre.
Deshler Corp. —
Michael Woods, et ux, to Richelle Piercefield, S.D. and J. Stearns, lot 79.
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC, to Flour Power (Multi), LLC, J.H. Stearns Add., lot 60 and vacated alley, lots 55, 62, 74.
Roger Stewart, et al, to Terry Forster, et al, Original Plat, lots 299-300.
Napoleon Corp. —
Virginia Thiel to Code 3 Properties, LLC, Sec. 14, 0.17 acre.
Juan Garcia (dec.) to Jordan McBride, R.K. Scott's First Add., lot 8.
Juan Garcia (dec.) to Stellar Rentals, LLC, Original Plat, lot 53.
Juan Garcia (dec.) to Gregory Kuhlman, J. Stouts First Add, lots 21, 30.
Charles Wilcox, et ux, to (Sheriff Michael Bodenbender) grant, Richter's Third Add., outlots, lot 11.
Christopher Franz, et ux, to Ramon Romo Jr., Stelter's Add, lot 10.
Joshua Williams, et ux, to Michael Fifer, et al, Riviera Heights Sub., Third Add., Sec. 6, lot 81, 22 acres.
Debra Creager, et al, to Cardinal Management Team, LLC, Harmony Acres Add., Sec. 6, Lot 24, 14 acres.
Jennifer Koketko to Garrett Koketko, Sec. 14, 0.16 acre.
Janet Rothrock (dec.), trustee, to Brian Rothrock, trustee, W.P. Duffy's Glendale, lots 24-25.
Brian Rothrock, trustee, to Erin Davis, W.P. Duffy's Glendale, lots 24-25.
Four Walters, Ltd., to SJ Property Holdings, LLC, Replat of lots 25-27; Original Plat, lot 4A.
