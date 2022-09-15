Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Zackery Moehrman, 21, Malinta, farm hand, and Lauren Smith, 23, Malinta, dental.
Dylan Sexton, 25, Liberty Center, project coordinator, and Alexis Davis, 23, Liberty Center, library director.
James Davies, 62, Napoleon, truck driver, and Pamela Miller, 57, Napoleon, clerk.
Qwynn Rowland, 23, Liberty Center, manufacturing, and Tylar Light, 25, Liberty Center, manufacturing.
Alec Myers, 25, Napoleon, laborer, and Hanna Knapp, 24, Napoleon, business assistant.
Common pleas
On the docket---
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. William Miller Jr., 912 Fourth St., Defiance; Danielle Thompson, 912 Fourth St., Defiance; U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; and Henry County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Automotive Credit Corporation, Cincinnati, vs. Estle Chevrolet of Hamler; and James Estle, 773, Inverness Drive, Defiance. Money judgment.
Holgate Metal Fab, Inc., Napoleon, and Jeffery Spangler, Napoleon, vs. TRF Fund I, LLC, Toledo; TRF Fund II, LLC, Toledo; Kings Pointe Leasing, LLC, Toledo; Richard Scheich, Toledo; Thunderroad Financial, LLC, Columbus; Northwest Capital, LLC, Toledo; James Delverne, Toledo; and Douglas Miller, Bowling Green. Money judgment.
Carrie Girardin, Grayling, Mich., vs. William Southam Jr., Hamler. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Napoleon Township —
Andrew Boylan, et ux, to Andrew Boylan, et al, trustees, Knipp Sub., Sec. 3, lot 1, 0.83 acre.
Flatrock Township —
Lawrence Zachrich, et ux, to Joseph Davis, Sec. 33, 1.83 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Sharon Drewes to Roger Gerschutz, et al, trustees, Sec. 10, 0.14 acre.
Julie Thome to Lee Gustwiller, Sec. 8, 1.21 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Christopher Healy to Neal Waggoner, Original Plat, lot 18.
Monroe Township —
Marlowe Witt, et al, to Corsair Farms, LLC, Sec. 6, 59.9 acres, 77.27 acres.
Barbara Wilcox (dec.), trustee, to Wendy Wilcox, trustee, Sec. 30, 77.92 acres.
Wendy Wilcox, trustee, to Pahl Land Group, LLC, Sec. 30, 77.92 acres.
Harrison Township —
Lidia Arreguin to Matthew Fletcher, et al, L.G. Randall's First Add., lot 117.
Washington Township —
Gary Overmier, trustee, to Gary Overmier, Sec. 6, 24.3 acres.
Gary Overmier, trustee, to Karen Ellinwood, Sec. 6, 24.3 acres.
H & S Bleschke, LLC, to Washington Township Board of Township Trustees, Colton, Sec. 8, lot 52, 21 acres.
Damascus Township —
Design Rentals of Ohio to Design Rentals, LLC, Sec. 23, 5 acres.
Design Rentals, LLC, to Horner Investments, LLC, Sec. 23, 5 acres.
Alexander Cobb, et al, to Matthew Kelble, Sec. 28, 0.73 acre.
Bartlow Township —
David Myers to David Myers, et ux, Sec. 35, 26.67 acres, 53.33 acres; Sec. 34, 20 acres.
Sarah Panning to Nathan Panning, Sec. 6, 3.01 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Cathie Tussing to Joseph Tussing, et al, Out lots SD-J Stearns, lot 40.
Joy Botjer, et vir, to Guadalupe Gonzalez, et al, Original Plat, lots 530-531.
Matthew Shawber, trustee, to Michael Hoffman, out lot 30.
Napoleon Corp. —
Napoleon Wash-n-Fill, Inc., to Ridis, LLC, Original Plat, lots 133-134, 135 and vacated alley and lot 136.
Barbara Grooms to Joshua White, et al, Anthony Wayne Second Add., lot 26.
Robert Baker to Sandra Kurtz, Anthony Wayne Second Add., lot 13.
Ronald Behm, et ux, to Jessica Cobb, et vir, A.H. Tyler's First Add., lot 4.
Jerry Pierce (dec.) to Judith Pierce, Bockelman's First Add., lot 16.
Gilbert Sonnenberg, et al, to Nathan Rettig, et al, trustees, Chelsea Condominiums, Building F, Unit 1162.
Kevin Ash, et ux, to Emily Gerken, trustee, Twin Oaks Sub. Sec. 6. lot 65, 22 acres.
