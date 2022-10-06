Henry County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Channel Partners Capital, LLC, Minnetonka, Minn., vs. Smith Transportation, LLC, an Ohio Limited Liability Company, Deshler, and Scott Smith, Deshler. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Capital One Bank, USA, NA vs. Leonard Harper. Money judgment granted.
Synchrony Bank vs. Victor Mendizabal. Money judgment granted.
The Huntington National Bank vs. Jaylon Silva. Money judgment granted.
Citibank, NA vs. Shand Jernigan. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank vs. Cody Cruey. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Napoleon Township —
Terry Morehead to Rebecca Kerr, Sec. 29, 2.67 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Jerome Like to Jerome Like, trustee, Sec. 35, 60 acres.
Florida Corp. —
Helen Norden (life estate) to Tonlu, LLC, Karsner's First Add., lot 1 and vacated alley.
Holgate Corp. —
Henry County Bank (aka, Holgate State Bank) to Civista Bancshares, Inc., Original Plat, lots 154-155.
Monroe Township —
Richard Sonnenberg, trustees, to Richard Sonnenberg, trustees, Sec. 5, 7.28 acres, 32.72 acres.
Mary Miley (dec.) to Thomas Miley, Sec. 31, 1.13 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Henry County Bank (aka, Holgate State Bank) to Civista Bancshares, Inc., Original Plat, lots 3-4 and vacated alley.
Harrison Township —
David Hoffer, et al, to James Rouiller, et al, Picket Fences Sub. Phase II, Sec. 7, lot 17, 19 acres.
Gary Storch, et al, to Gary Storch, et ux, Sec. 10, 6.64 acres.
Cheryl Storch to Cheryl Storch, trustee, Sec. 10, 44.93 acres, 12.89 acres.
Glen Gilson, et ux, to Glen Gilson, trustee, et al, Sec. 10, 5.3 acres.
Liberty Township —
Rex Spiess, et ux, Michael Deffely Sr., Sec. 24, 0.51 acre.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Henry County Bank (aka, Holgate State Bank) to Civista Bancshares, Inc., Original Plat, lots 7-8.
Washington Township —
Ramona Renner (dec.), life estate, to Gary Renner, et al, Sec. 25, 3.67 acres.
Damascus Township —
Mark Shepard, et ux, to Shepard Living Trust, Sec. 34, 80 acres, 20 acres; Sec. 32, 0.92 acre.
Mark Shepard, et ux, to Mark Shepard, et al, trustees, Sec. 25, 79.8 acres.
Cathy Kistner to Chad Digby, Sec. 19, 3.01 acres.
Robert Reimund (dec.), life estate, to Troy Reimund, Sec. 17, 0.55 acre.
Troy Reimund, et al, to Troy Reimund, et al, Sec. 8, 102.95 acres; Sec. 17, 0.55 acre.
Troy Reimund, et ux, to Troy Reimund, et ux, Sec. 8, 5.14 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Judy Croninger to Robin Kern, et vir, McClure's First Add., lot 44.
Richfield Township —
Debra Shepard to Shepard Living Trust, Sec. 14, 26.18 acres.
Mark Shepard, et ux, to Shepard Living Trust, Sec. 9, 2 acres.
Mark Shepard, et ux, to Mark Shepard, et al, trustees, Sec. 5, 40 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Detrick Renner, et al, to Kimberlee Westrick, outlots, lot 30E.
Napoleon Corp. —
Jon Davis, et ux, to Andrew Bernal, et ux, Daggett's Sub., outlot, lot 18, 7 acres.
Leann Logan, et al, to Brenda Sweeney, et vir, Taylor Add., Sec. 6, lot 11, 14 acres.
Terry Armey, et al, to Joni Ritter, Bockelman's Second Add., lots 19-20.
Stellar Rentals, LLC, to Christopher Franz, et ux, Sec. 22, 0.21 acre; Sec. 23, 0.6 acre.
David Bullock III, et ux, to John Durham, et ux, Anthony Wayne Fifth Revised, lot 104, lot 80.
Henry County Bank (aka, Holgate State Bank) to Civista Bancshares, Inc., lot 1, revision of lot 95; Original Plat, lots 94, 93B, 93; lot 2, replat of lot 95 Original Plat; Sec. 12, 0.23 acre; J.G. Lowe's First Add., lot 3; Sec. 12, 1.51 acres.
Robert Whetstine to Charlotte Fruth, et vir, Majestic Heights Add., lots 34-36.
