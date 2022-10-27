Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Trevor Smith, 21, Napoleon, stone quarry operator, and Jaydan Vondeylen, 20, Napoleon, store room attendant.
Brian Buenger, 38, Napoleon, laborer, and Rachael Thornsberry, 41, Napoleon, debt collector.
Scott Gerken, 37, Deshler, farmer, and Erynn Williams, 25, Deshler, shipping.
Common pleas---
Journal entries---
SAC Finance, Inc., vs. Matthew Miller. Money judgment.
SAC Finance, Inc., vs. Tadd Porter Jr. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Ranchwitt, LLC, to Jake Dominique, et ux, Sec. 21, 1 acre.
Todd Burkholder, et al, trustees, to Donna Burkholder, Sec. 29, 1 acre, 19.05 acres, 23.06 acres.
Donna Burkholder to Donna Burkholder, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 29, 1 acre, 19.05 acres, 23.06 acres.
Freedom Township —
Sandra Walker to Cody Wiechers, Sec. 15, 1 acre.
William Von Deylen, trustee (dec.), to Thomas Von Deylen, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 25, 70.6 acres.
Thomas Von Deylen, et al, co-trustees, to Sandra Von Deylen, trustee, Sec. 25, 70.6 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Kenneth Smith to Larry Glanz, et ux, Sec. 9, 19.34 acres.
Harrison Township —
Herbert Huddle, trustee, to David Huddle, Sec. 28, 52.98 acres.
Liberty Township —
J.L. Briner Construction to Jeffrey Briner, Pine Meadows Sub., Phase I, Sec. 25, lot 1, 5.37 acres.
Jeffrey Briner to John Sulewski, et ux, Pine Meadows Sub., Phase I, Sec. 25, lot 1, 5.37 acres.
Damascus Township —
Kyle Sworden to Kyle Sworden, et ux, Sec. 3, 5 acres; Sec. 10, 40 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Ralph Croninger to Carrie Macke, J. McClure's First Add., lot 46.
Betty Torrez to Christopher Queisser, et ux, McClure Manufacturing and Machine, lots 76-77.
Deshler Corp. —
Edith Johann (dec.), life estate, to Linda Jackson, et al, Original Plat, lots 585-588.
Napoleon Corp. —
Riann Hersh to Zachary Johnson, et ux, Sheffield's Second Add., lot 28.
Sheppard Bost to Sheppard Bost, et ux, Richter's Third — outlots, lots 23-24.
Ruth Bomer, et vir, to Adam Rower, Harmony Acres Add., Sec. 5, lot 41, 14 acres.
Marlow Witt, et us, to Susan Witt, trustee, Brillhart's, lot 11, pt. lot 5; J.G. Lowe's Add., outlots, lot 5, 0.78 acre, lot 5, 0.09 acre; Moorings Sub., lot 3, parts outlots 3-4; J.G. Lowe's Add., 0.59 acre.
William Von Deylen, trustee (dec.), to Thomas Von Deylen, et al, co-trustees, Chelsea Condominiums, Building B, Unit 1126.
Natalia Cruz to Kyle Showman, Hague and Raff's First Add., lot 30.
Maurice Davis to Jamie Suber, Sec. 12, 2.2 acres.
Juan Garcia to Jerry Meyer, et ux, R.K. Scott's Add. outlots, lot 1.
