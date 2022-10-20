Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Caden Brown, 32, Napoleon, UPS and Libbey Phipps, 32, Napoleon, student.
Jacob Clark, 26, Hamler, early intervention specialist and Rachel Desgranges, 25, Hamler, physical therapist.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
George Krantz, 417 N. Clinton St., Defiance, vs. Henry County Hospital, Napoleon; Henry County Hospital Foundation, Inc., Napoleon; Amjad Shidyak, M.D., 1250 Ralston Ave., Defiance; ProMedica Physicians Defiance Internal Medicine, 100 Madison Ave., Toledo; ProMedica Multi Specialty Physicians, Columbus; Anthony Semaan, M.D., Napoleon; Marisa Mohr, CRNA, Napoleon; Vithal Shendge, M.D., 1252 Ralston Ave., Defiance; and John Doe and Jane Doe. Money judgment.
Citizens Bank, NA, Glen Allen, Va., vs. Rebecca McKnight, Napoleon; unknown spouse of Rebecca McKnight, Napoleon; Maumee Valley East Consortium, Napoleon; Discover Bank, Columbus; and Henry County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Troy, Mich., vs. Candice Dix, McClure; Randy Dix, McClure; Rodney Dix, Napoleon; unknown spouse of Randy Dix, 1697 Durango Drive, Defiance; and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Foreclosure.
Gregory Pollauf, Napoleon vs. Brianna Pollauf, Napoleon. Divorce.
Melanie Cashe, Liberty Center vs. John Cashe, Cocoa, Fla. Divorce.
Russell Mercer, Napoleon vs. Betty Mercer, Napoleon. Divorce.
State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, Columbus vs. Rebecca Stalnaker, New Bavaria. Money judgment.
Patti Davis, Hamilton, Ind., vs. Cole Ward, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Journal entry---
Ohio Receivables, LLC, vs. Shirley Beal. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank, USA, NA vs. Michael Swiastyn. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Randall Rohrs to Randall Rohrs, et ux, Sec. 36, 24 acres.
Wilbur Skillings, et ux, to Vickie Houck, et al, trustees, Sec. 35, 0.38 acre.
Vickie Houck, et al, trustees, to D&D Enterprises of Northwest Ohio, LLC, Sec. 35, 0.38 acre.
Frederick Smith to The Frederick H. Smith Trust Agreement, Sec. 26, 1.82 acres, 59.71 acres.
Dale Marshall (dec.), life estate, to John Marshall, et al, Sec. 32, 11.42 acres, 16.33 acres, 16.29 acres.
Freedom Township —
Dale Marshall (dec.), life estate, to John Marshall, et al, Sec. 16, 21.97 acres.
John Damman (dec.), trustee, to Dennis Damman, trustee, Sec. 22, 1 acre; Sec. 17, 19 acres.
Dennis Damman, trustee, to Dennis Damman, et al, trustee, Sec. 22, 1 acre.
Napoleon Township —
Mark Hatcher, et al, to Samuel Hatcher, trustee, et al, Sec. 26, 56.86 acres, 19.15 acres; Sec. 35, ex school lot, 27.66 acres.
Samuel Hatcher, et al, to HatcherYarnell, LLC, Sec. 26, lots 6-7, 29.35 acres; Sec. 26, lots 1-5 inclusive, 44.77 acres.
Florence Meyer, life estate, et al, to Daniel Meyer, Sec. 10, 1 acre.
Jerry Wiemken to Jerry Wiemken, et al, trustees, Sec. 11, 39.08 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Shanna Sidle to Shanna Sidle, trustee, Sec. 36, 1 acre.
Pleasant Township —
Christine Pfau to Joslyn Johnson, trustee, Sec. 16, 47.44 acres; Sec. 19, 14.99 acres; Sec. 28, 20 acres; Sec. 32, 40.35 acres, 56.72 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Blake Sizemore, et ux, to M3K3 Properties, LLC, Wm. Kauffman First Add., lot 34.
Marion Township —
Craig Pommert to Craig Pommert, et al, Sec. 15, 40 acres.
Malinta Township —
Kenneth Fisher (dec.) to Vicki Rohrs, et al, Sec. 11, lot O, 0.74 acre.
Harrison Township —
Billy Blasingim, et ux, to Billy Blasingim, et ux, Sec. 27, 13.25 acres.
Liberty Township —
Kurt VanMeter to Michael Nicol, Sec. 25, 1 acre.
Miller Farm Sibs5, LLC, to ZR2 Rentals, LLC, Sec. 1, 1.59 acres.
Liberty-Napoleon Corp. —
Primetime Excursions, LLC, to OSL Napoleon, LLC, Sec. 6, 3.03 acres.
Washington Township —
Becky Sharp to Dustin Salmi, et ux, Sec. 29, 2 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Juan Torres, et al, to Candelario Ojeda Jr., J.G. Markley's Second Add., lot 3.
Betty Croninger (dec.) to Ralph Croninger, J. McClure's First Add., lot 46.
Richfield Township —
Mary Nickels to Eldon Nickels, Sec. 2, 1.24 acres.
Mark Wilhelm, et ux, to Mark Wilhelm, et al, trustees, Sec. 36, 1 acre.
Deshler Corp. —
Michael Herzog, et al, to Regan Williams, et ux, Booth's North Star Estates, Sec. 14, lot 4, 0.56 acre.
Napoleon Corp. —
Michael Fifer Jr. to Abby Peters, Spengler's Add., lots 35-36.
Cynthia Fritz, et al, to Peggy Szozda, TLR Third Add. unit, Sec. 6, lot 10, 12 acres.
Thomas Palmer to Keleen Stetter, Stelter's Add., lots 30-31.
Susie Allen to Blake McKahan, J. Knapp's First Add., lot 4 and part lots 1-2.
Janet Koepplinger to Janet McColley, et vir, Twin Oaks Sub. Fourth Add., Sec. 6, lot 70, 22 acres.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.