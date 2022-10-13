Henry County
Marriage licenses---
David Rettig, 39, Napoleon, electrician and Kelsey Herman, 32, Napoleon.
Brandon Kimbrell, 27, Napoleon, travel agent and Rebekah Thomas, 23, Napoleon, travel agent.
Raymond Payne, 42, Napoleon, registered dietician and Victoria Harrington, 31, Napoleon, STNA.
Josiah Sottlemyer, 24, Napoleon, IT administrator and Makellen Weisert, 23, Napoleon, loader at UPS.
Tyler Marchmon, 28, Deshler, shipping supervisor and Regan Quiroga, 28, Deshler, bookkeeper.
Andrew Combs, 35, Napoleon, lineman/foreman and Ashli Hanson, 34, Napoleon, stay-at-home mom.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Progressive Specialty Insurance Company, Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Wesley Myers, Napoleon. Product liability.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus vs. Neil Sebring, Deshler and Mindy Sebring, Deshler. Money judgment.
Jane Westrick, Holgate and Christopher Westrick, Holgate. Marriage dissolved.
Journal entries---
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Amanda Koppenhofer. Money judgment granted.
Stockman Bank of Montana, Sidney, Mont., vs. Johson Western Mechanical and Trucking, LLC, Holgate and Kenneth Sizemore, Holgate. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Freedom Township —
John Damman, trustee, to Dale Damman, Sec. 17, 19 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Mary Hatcher (dec.) to Mark Hatcher, et al, Sec. 26, 56.85 acres; Sec. 35, 27.66 acres.
Sandra Meyer to Florence Meyer, life estate, et al, Sec. 10, 1 acre.
Todd Taylor, et ux, to David Beck, et ux, Sec. 11, 1.51 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Marlene Bost to Michael Cifranicm, et ux, Sec. 12, 6.4 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Paul Hilton (dec.) to Stacy Hilton, Sec. 35, 0.75 acre.
Richard Engel, et ux, to Richard Engel, et al, trustees, Sec. 8, 3.03 acres.
New Bavaria Corp. —
Richard Zedaker (dec.) to Peggy Beasley, et al, Sec. 6, lot C, 22 acres.
Marion Township —
Diane Sonnenberg to Paula Himburg, et al, trustees, Sec. 16, 74.95 acres.
Paula Himburg, et al, trustees, to KMLS Farms, LLC, Sec. 16, 74.95 acres.
Mary Hetrick to Douglas Hoffman, Sec. 19, 20.09 acres.
Kay Adkins (dec.) to Craig Pommert, Sec. 15, 40 acres.
Monroe Township —
Richard Sonnenbert, trustee, to John Klein, et al, Sec. 5, 7.28 acres.
Levi Vance, et al, to James Desgranges, Sec. 31, 2.49 acres, 2.81 acres.
Harrison Township —
Georgieann Gibson (dec.) to Gream Gibson, Sec. 29, 2.19 acres.
Liberty Township —
Leroy Sonnenberg, et ux, to Scott Sonnenberg, trustee, Ernst Estates Phase I, Sec. 35, lot 7, 1.14 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Leroy Sonnenbert, et ux, to Scott Sonnenberg, trustee, Sec. 7, 25 acres.
Robin Steusloff (dec.) to Alexander Steusloff, Sec. 25, 0.5 acre.
Mark Bly, et al, to Kenneth Barnes, Sec. 25, 0.67 acre.
Mark Bly, et al, to Richard Thompson II, et al, Sec. 25, 0.51 acre.
Mark Bly, et al, to Mark Bly, et al, Sec. 25, 0.51 acre, 0.43 acre.
Bartlow Township —
Jane Reese to Michael Morris, et ux, Sec. 30, 2 acres.
Gary Dahms to Gary Dahms, et ux, Giaque's Add. of outlots, lots 5-7, 1.16 acres.
Lauren Cook, et vir, to Wayne Mohring, trustee, Sec. 16, 40.16 acres.
Douglas Erford, et ux, life estate, to James Rode, trustee, Sec. 6, 34.99 acres, 1 acre.
James Rode, trustee, to Douglas Erford, life estate, et al, Sec. 6, 34.69 acres, 1.03 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
John Norden, et ux, to Alexzander Rosebrook, Sec. 14, 0.33 acre.
Zachary Johnson, et ux, to Harley Hoffman, et ux, Sec. 14, 0.33 acre.
Enterprise Industrial Park, LLC, to Henry County Board of Commissioners, J.G. Lowe's First Add., lot 18.
Judith Pierce to Bridget Murphy, Bockelman's First Add., lot 16.
Lori Schuette to Cody Butler, et al, Spengler's Add., lot 23.
Darian Grant, et al, to Thomas Calvin, et al, D.C. Stafford's First, lots 6-8, vacated Rose Street.
S.A.S Group Company to Jerry Beamer, et al, trustees, West View Villas, Sec. 14, lot 8, 0.2 acre.
Marcus Gomez, et al, to Raymond Payne, et al, Sec. 23, frontage lot, 0.28 acre.
