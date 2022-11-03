Henry County
Marriage license---
William Bishop, 50, Liberty Center, diesel technician and Michelle Beckman, 50, Liberty Center, self-employed.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Greenville, S.C., vs. Randall Rader, Deshler, Colleen Rader, Deshler, LVNV Funding, LLC, Upper Arlington; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Henry County treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Eureka, Calif., vs. David Hoffman, McClure; Deborah Hoffman, McClure; Velocity Investments, Inc., Folsom, Calif.; and Ally Financial Inc., Columbus. Foreclosure.
Henry County treasurer, Napoleon vs. Vanessa Quate, Napoleon; unknown spouse; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Nicole Poole vs. Nathanial Poole, Deshler. Divorce.
Journal entry---
Livingston Financial, LLC vs. Kyle Dill. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Eric Yoder, et al, trustees, to Laurel Baer, et ux, Sec. 16, 1.78 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Emily Gerken, trustee, to Lisa Sheridan, Sec. 9, 0.69 acre.
Mark Sigg, et ux, to Jolene Sigg, trustee, Sec. 3, 1.82 acres.
Jolene Sigg, trustee, to Mark Sigg, trustee, Sec. 3, 1.82 acres.
Florida Corp. —
Angela Tonjes to Brendan Hoshock, Wm. Bowen's Original Plat, lot 53.
David Agler, et al, to Douglas Keber, et ux, Sec. 8, 0.34 acre.
New Bavaria Corp. —
Merna Homier (dec.) to Verl Homier, Sec. 22, 0.45 acre.
Verl Homier to Verl Homier, trustee, Sec. 22, 0.45 acre.
Holgate Corp. —
James Duncan, et ux, to Destiny Duncan, et al, Original Plat, lot 43.
Leonard Mohr, et ux, to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee, Original Plat, lot 387.
Marion Township —
Dawn Erven, et vir, to Jerry Thomas, et al, Sec. 28, 59.43 acres.
Lori Wright, et vir, to Dawn Erven, Sec. 28, 22.5 acres.
Jerry Thomas, et ux, to Dawn Erven, Sec. 28, 22.5 acres.
Monroe Township —
Jeffery Mangas, et ux, to Dustin Deskins, et ux, Sec. 25, 2.44 acres.
Harrison Township —
Larry Knepley Sr. (dec.) to Larry Knepley II, Sec. 24, 21.47 acres.
Larry Knepley II to Larry Knepley II, et ux, Sec. 24, 21.47 acres.
Joan Baughman, trustee, to Sarah Shepard, Sec. 32, 0.88 acre.
Joan Baughman, trustee, to Sarah Shepard, Sec. 32, 0.65 acre.
Shelly Smiddy to Julie Pauken, Sec. 24, 1.08 acres.
Phyllis Hutchinson to Sandra Boyd, L.G. Randall's First Add., lot 118.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Daniel Chambers, trustee, to Cecile Chambers Trust, et al, Sec. 25, 1 acre.
Cecile Chambers, trustee, to Cecile Chambers Trust, et al, Sec. 25, 0.4 acre.
Washington Township —
Randy Hull, et ux, to Shawn Wymer, et ux, Cunningham Annex, Sec. 30, lot A, 0.38 acre.
Randy Hull, et ux, to Shawn Wymer, et ux, Cunningham Annex, Sec. 30, 0.15 acre.
Damascus Township —
Arthur Lange (dec.) to Helen Lange, trustee, Sec. 7, 1.04 acres.
Helen Lange, trustee, to Helen Lange, Sec. 7, 1.04 acres.
Michael Kryder, et al, to Douglas Adams, Sec. 32, 8.06 acres.
Richfield Township —
Melvin Nickels (dec.) David Nickels, trustee, Sec. 21, 1.7 acres.
Lavina Nickels (dec.) to David Nickels, trustee, Sec. 21, 1.7 acres.
David Nickels, trustee, to Joseph Nickels, Sec. 21, 1.7 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Lauren Cook to Nicholas Elchinger, et ux, Sec. 22, 20 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Ruth Thomas to Miguel Castorena, Original Plat, lot 170.
Patrick Cooper, et al, to Nisarat Limsalakpetch, Sec. 13, lot 6, 0.38 acre.
Garrett Gerschutz to Sue Chaney, lot 27.
Jordan McBride to Redz Real Estate, LLC, R.K. Scott's First Add., lot 8.
Nicholas Nemire, et al, to Kenkal Investments, LLC, Mary Dodd's Second Add., lot 87.
