Henry County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
The State Bank & Trust Co., 401 Clinton St., Defiance, vs. Stanley Wiemken, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Lutheran Homes Society, Inc., Napoleon vs. Betty Joy, Grelton. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Dyck-O'Nel, Inc., vs. Pamela Watson. Money judgment granted.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, vs. Scott Kingston. Money judgment granted.
Barclay's Bank Delaware vs. Jeffrey Dawson. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Freedom Township —
Ray Goodman (dec.) to Janet Goodman, trustee, Sec. 26, 2.94 acres.
Janet Goodman, trustee, to Janet Goodman, trustee, Sec. 26, 2.94 acres.
Robert Mahnke, et al, trustee, to Mahnke Property, LLC, Sec. 34, 48.15 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Rodney Bostelman, et ux, to Gregory Bostelman, Sec. 18, 1 acre.
Carey Sonnenberg to Carey Sonnenberg, trustee, Sec. 2, 5.15 acres.
Walter Hardy (dec.) to Rebecca Hardy, Hogrefe Sub., Sec. 30, lot 2, 0.5 acre.
Aaron Miller, et ux, to Jerry Segura, et ux, Sec. 29, 3.7 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Rebecca Ganske (dec.) to Erwin Ganske Jr., Sec. 2, 0.99 acre.
Holgate Corp. —
Bradley Young, et ux, to Guillermo Hernandez, et al, Brayer Kauffman First Add., lots 20-22.
Hamler Corp. —
Shirley Adkins to Austermiller Rentals of Hamler, LLC, Hill's Second Add., lots 65-66.
Austermiller Rentals fo Hamler, LLC to Justop Rentals, LLC, Hill's Second Add., lots 65-66.
Edward Pilger (dec.) to Kelley Roberts, Hill's Second Add., lot 101.
Monroe Township —
Joey Burciaga to Gregory Maki, et ux, Sec. 21, 1.97 acres.
Liberty Township —
Douglas Desgrange, et al, to Blake Raab, Sec. 25, 31.9 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Ricky Golden (dec.) to Carter Meyer, Original Plat, lot 24.
Washington Township —
Paul Lizell to Joanne Harrison, Sec. 4, 0.95 acre.
Damascus Township —
David Myles (dec.) to Traci Conmay, Turkeyfoot Bend Add., Sec. 19, lot 2, 1.32 acres.
Janet Carson to Donald Pfister, et al, Cottage LSD Grd. Donald Pfister, et al, Sec. 8, lot 14, 11 acres.
Janet Carson to Roger Edwards, et al, Cottage LSD Grd., Roger Edwards, et al, Sec. 8, lot 35 1/2, 11 acres.
Janet Carson to Dan Hefflinger, et al, Cottage LSD Grd., Dan Hefflinger, et al, Sec. 8, lot 28, 11 acres.
Janet Carson to Sharon Scott, Cottage LSD Grd., Sharon Scott, Sec. 8, lot 10, 11 acres.
Janet Carson to Terry Rader, et al, Cottage LSD Grd., Terry Rader, et al, Sec. 8, lot 6, 11 acres.
Janet Carson to Donna Snyder, Cottage LSD Grd., Donna Snyder, Sec. 8, lot 8, 11 acres.
Janet Carson to David Barrett, Cottage LSD Grd., David Barrett, Sec. 8, lot 22, 11 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Ronald Rosebrook to Ronald Rosebrook, trustee, Outlots Stearns, lot 1.
Ronald Rosebrook, trustee, to Barbara Rosebrook, et al, trustee, Outlots Stearns, lot 1.
Napoleon Corp. —
Tristan Harding to Deven Harding, Original Plat, lots 165-166.
Vicki Woods to Aaron Miller, et us, Twin Oaks Sub. Third Add., Sec. 6, lot 56, 22 acres.
Randy Cox (dec.) to Sharon Cox, Anthony Wayne Fifth and undivided 1/54 int. lot 8, lot 105.
