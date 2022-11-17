Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Andrew Stolaruk, 25, Fort Wayne, packaging engineer to Jenna Jeffers, 25, Liberty Center, human resources.
Danny Hartman, 57, Malinta, diesel mechanic to Valerie Graber, 59, Northwood, disabled.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
John Rivers, 205 Bassard Drive, Defiance, vs. AG Trucking, Inc., Goshen, Ind., and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Allen Knapp, Liberty Center and Amanda Knapp, Haskins. Dissolution of marriage.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., Anaheim, Calif., vs. David Gerschutz, Holgate, and Janet Gerschutz, Holgate. Foreclosure.
Cross Country Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. William Edwards, Battle Creek, Mich.; unknown spouse of William Edwards, Battle Creek, Mich.; Benjamin Schwab, Hamler; Haley Schwab, Hamler; State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Henry County treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Progressive Specialty Insurance Company, Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Alfonso Francisco, Miami, Fla.; and Haulin 360, LLC, Miami, Fla. Product liability.
Gerken Materials, Inc., Napoleon; Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon; and The Custar Stone Company, Napoleon, vs. Loop Asphalt Services, LLC, Cecil; and Steven Loop, Cecil. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
One Main Financial Group vs. Tiana Church. Money judgment granted.
Laura Michael, Montpelier vs. Heather Holzer, Napoleon. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
U.S. Bank National Association to Nicole Helberg, et al, Replat of Lewis Meyer's First and Second adds., Sec. 5, lot 31, 35 acres.
Freedom Township —
Ray Grisby, et ux, to Brian Topp, Sec. 23, 0.5 acre.
Napoleon Township —
Craig Birkhold, et ux, to Craig Birkhold, et al, trustees, Knipp Sub., Sec. 3, lot 6, 1.04 acres; Sec. 2, 2.25 acres.
Barbara Colyer (dec.), et al, trustee, to Patrick Schultz, trustee, Sec. 15, 55.24 acres.
Patrick Schultz, trustee, to Mary Weaks, trustee, Sec. 15, 55,24 acres.
Flatrock Township —
William Richardson to Samantha Riggs, Sec. 20, 2.4 acres.
Pleasant Township —
David Dirr to Lee Randall, et al, Sec. 17, 25.57 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Glores Automotive, LLC, to Anthony Plott, et al, Original Plat, lots 432-434.
Malinta Township —
Bailey Diemer to Jacob Willford, Sec. 11, lot D, 0.5 acre.
Jan Fackler (dec.) to Donald Wiland, et ux, Sec. 3, 1.4 acres.
Harrison Township —
James Schwab (dec.) to Michael Schwab, et al, Sec. 15, 6 acres, 19.81 acres.
Carl Thomas (dec.) to Debera Thomas, Scheid Add., lot 7 and part lot 11.
Liberty Township —
Cheryl Shadday, et al, to Roger Lane, et ux, Sec. 13, 36.26 acres.
Liberty-Napoleon Corp. —
Six Cousins, LLC, to David Alvord, Sec. 7, 1.58 acres.
Schwan's Sales Enterprises, Inc., to Cygnus Properties, LLC, Lankenau Sub., Sec. 7, lot 1, 3.19 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Victor Smotherman to Dry Creek, LLC, Conway's Maplewood, lot 3 and vacated alley.
Rex Spiess, et ux, to Dry Creek, LLC, CC Young's First Add., lot 8.
Washington Township —
Nicholas Barlow to Michael Mohler, Colton, Sec. 8, lots 21-22, 21 acres.
Russell Bucher, trustee, to Heilmann Farms, LLC, Sec. 1, 103.31 acres.
Damascus Township —
David Barrett to Nathan Barrett, Cottage LSD Grd. Sec. 8, lot 22, 11 acres.
Richfield Township —
Norman Nickels (dec.) to Jennifer Clemens, et al, Sec. 1, 1.5 acres.
Donald Tilse (dec.) to Mary Tilse, Sec. 15, 58.61 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Karen Ludemann (dec.) to Sandy VanScoder, Original Plat, lot 513.
Kellie Panning to Dennis Boyer, JH Stearns Add., lot 3.
Napoleon Corp. —
Stone Anderson to Matthew James, Rennecker's Sub. outlots, lot 9.
Dennis Moser (dec.) to Kay Moser, W. Sheffield's First Add., lot 6; Sheffield's Third Add., lot 158.
David Heckerman Jr., et ux, to Manuel Calderon, et al, Highland Add., lot 20.
Mark Oberhaus, et ux, to Elisa Nelson, trustee, W. Daggett's Sub. outlots, lot 31.
Trevor Hug to Tyrone O'Brien, Bockelman's Third Add., lot 1.
Donald Tilse (dec.) to Mary Tilse, Sec. 22, 4.84 acres.
Garrett Koketo to Tammy Casarez, Sec. 14, 0.16 acre.
Norma Eldridge (dec.) to Cheryl Helberg, TLR Third Add., Unit 15, lot 10.
Robert Oswald, et ux, Michael Gilliland, et ux, Riviera Heights Sub., Sec. 6, lot 28, 22 acres.
