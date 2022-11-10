Henry County
Marriage license---
Kenneth Mountjoy III, 28, Holgate, operator and Bailey Rohrs, 22, Holgate, medical assistant.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo vs. Hannah Sanders, Holgate. Money judgment.
Christopher Sudek, Toledo vs. Deborah Dockery, 20975 Buckskin Road, Defiance; and Progressive Direct Insurance Company, Mayfield Village. Money judgment.
Journal entry---
Midland Funding, LLC, vs. Martin Sanchez. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
James Croy (dec.) to Heidi Croy, Sec. 35, lot 3, 0.52 acre; lot 2, 0.1 acre; J. Scofield's Second Add., Sec. 35, lot 1, 0.19 acre.
Napoleon Township —
David Bahler, trustee, to Marilyn Bahler, successor trustee, Sec. 35, 43.22 acres.
Marilyn Bahler, successor trustee, to Marilyn Bahler, trustee, Sec. 35, 43.22 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Stacy Hilton to Matthew Boff, Sec. 35, 0.75 acre.
Carol Agler to Carol Agler, trustee, Sec. 5, 77.99 acres; Sec. 8, 40 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Christopher Healy to Neal Waggoner, Original Plat, lot 18.
Catherine Buchholz (dec.) to James Buchholz, Wm. Kauffman First Add., lot 69.
Kristina Mullet, et al, to Pamela Stephy, Original Plat, lot 62.
Marion Township —
Martinez & Son Enterprises, LLC, to Nicolette Wagner, Sec. 26, 1.37 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Martinez & Sons Enterprises, LLC, to Jolena Warner, et al, Hill's Second Add., lot 52.
Monroe Township —
David Bahler, trustee, to Marilyn Bahler, successor trustee, Sec. 7, 77.74 acres; Sec. 17, 15 acres; Sec. 7, 40 acres; Sec. 7, 80.72 acres.
Marilyn Bahler, successor trustee, to Marilyn Bahler, trustee, Sec. 7, 77.74 acres; Sec. 17, 15 acres; Sec. 7, 40 acres; Sec. 7, 80.72 acres.
Harrison Township —
Rodger Hefflinger, et ux, to Tom Baughman Farms, Ltd., Sec. 22, 37.41 acres.
Liberty Township —
The Phillips Five, LLC, to Tom Baughman Farms, Ltd., Sec. 31, 76.87 acres.
Kay Overmier to Robert Shadday, et al, Sec. 25, 1.77 acres; Sec. 25, 16.16 acres.
Robert Shadday to Kay Overmier, Sec. 25, 1.67 acres.
Kay Overmier to Jerald Overmier, Sec. 25, 17.84 acres.
Diane VonDeylen, et vir, to David Silveus, et al, Sec. 20, 1.76 acres.
Debra Gossman, et vir, to David Silveus, et al, Sec. 20, 1.76 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Victor Plassman, trustee (dec.), to Christina Hill, Sec. 7, 25 acres.
Thomas Kania (dec.) to Sherri Kania, Sec. 25, 3.4 acres.
Thomas Kania (dec.) to Sherri Kania, trustee, Sec. 25, 3.4 acres.
Washington Township —
Karen Cline, trustee, to Cole Deppen, Sec. 18, 12.07 acres.
Sherry Balog to Cory Balog-Kwapich, Sec. 24, 6.1 acres.
Michael Spicer, et ux, to Michael Spicer, et ux, Sec. 21, lot 3.74A and parcels 4-5, 1.38 acres; Sec. 24, 24.59 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Robert Newell, trustee, to James Newell, et al, Sec. 17, 45.89 acres.
James Newell, et al, to RJ Farms, LLC, Sec. 17, 45.89 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Eric Abrams (Sheriff Michael Bodenbender) to Penny Mac Loan Services, LLC, Original Plat, lot 345.
Napoleon Corp. —
Debra Riebesel to Joshua Lesniak, Coe's Sub., lot 3, Dodd, lot 18.
Joshua Lesniak to Sartos Properties, LLC, Coe's Sub., lot 3, Dodd, lot 18.
Pauline Morford to Shannon Curtis, Sheffield's Third Add., lot 206.
Seth Green to Carrie Walter, Sec. 14, 0.24 acre.
Suzette Gerken, trustee, to Laura Ash, et vir, Mooring's Sub., lot 6, J.G. Lowe's, outlots 3-4, 2.11 acres.
