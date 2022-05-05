Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Ross Austermiller, 32, McClure, equipment operator, and Samantha Sifuentes, 32, McClure, nurse.
Tyler Williamson,25, Napoleon, laborer, and Dana Sowards, 24, Napoleon, laborer.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Credit Acceptance Corporation, Columbus, vs. Melony Pedraza, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Robin Mathkour, Holland, vs. Keisha Shawber, Deshler, and Matthew Shawber, Deshler. Money judgment.
The University of Toledo vs. Alexandria Jones, Liberty Center. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
SAC Finance, Inc., vs. Justina Schafer, address unavailable. Money judgment granted.
Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Nancy Griffeth. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank USA, NA vs. Javier Cerrato. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Lori Weirauch to Noah Mattin, et ux, Sec. 20, 0.66 acre.
Margaret Greene to Margaret Greene, trustee, Sec. 35, 2.15 acres.
Freedom Township —
Keith Buchhop to Bryant Dachenhaus, Sec. 28, 1.43 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Michelle Osborne, trustee, to William Moden III, et ux, Sec. 27, 16.22 acres.
Raymond Schroeder, et ux, life estate, to Harriet Schroeder, life estate, Sec. 30, 1.76 acres.
Wylodene Durham, trustee, to Daniel Durham, trustee, Sec. 19, 123 acres.
Wylodene Durham, trustee, to Daniel Durham, trustee, Sec. 31, 97.5 acres.
Wylodene Durhan, trustee, to Daniel Durham, trustee, Sec. 20, 8.25 acres.
Wylodene Durham, trustee, to Daniel Durham, trustee, Sec. 16, 63.01 acres.
Wylodene Durham, trustee, to Daniel Durham, trustee, Sec. 20, 5.88 acres.
Phillip Sunderman, to PTJM Limited, LLC, Sec. 6, 20 acres.
Phillip Sunderman to PTJM Limited, LLC, Sec. 7, 20 acres.
Lloyd Long, et ux, to Sean Koppenhofer, et ux, Sec. 3, 2.48 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Alan Fritz, et ux, to Cary Melia, Sec. 30, 0.25 acre.
Pleasant Township —
John Pfau to Paul Pfau, Sec. 32, 40.35 acres.
John Pfau to Paul Pfau, Sec. 32, 56.72 acres.
Holgate Corp —
Destry Rothman to Logan Walls, et al, Original Plat, lot 391.
Robert Stevens to EIO Properties, Ltd., Brayer, Kaufman First, lot 12.
Robert Stevens to EIO Properties, Ltd., Brayer, Kaufman First, lot 82.
Marion Township —
The Erford Family, LLC, to Keith Erford, et al, Sec. 22, 25.6 acres.
The Erford Family, LLC, to Keith Erford, et al, Sec. 27, 6.74 acres.
The Erford Family, LLC, to Keith Erford, et al, parcel.
Hamler Corp —
Donald Breece, et ux, to Donald Breece, Hamler Lumber Sub., Sec. 14, lot 4, 0.39 acre.
Monroe Township —
Charles Kurtz to Charles Kurts, trustee, Sec. 16, 75.41 acres.
Charlotte Zgela, trustee, to Cheryl Huffman, et al, Sec. 24, 114.75 acres.
Charlotte Zgela, trustee, to Cheryl Huffman, et al, Sec. 24, 40 acres.
Cheryl Huffman, et al, to Lanzer Farm, LLC, Sec. 24, 114.75 acres.
Cheryl Huffman, et al, to Lanzer Farm, LLC, Sec. 24, 40 acres.
Gary Gilliland to Sheila Parcher, Sec. 9, 40 acres.
Harrison Township —
Doreen Zielinski to Doreen Zielinski, et al, Sec. 18, 1.02 acres.
Raymond Schroeder, et ux, life estate, to Harriet Schroeder, life estate, Sec. 11, 33.5 acres.
Raymond Schroeder, et ux, life estate, to Harriet Schroeder, life estate, Sec. 11, 18.08 acres.
Raymond Schroeder, et ux, life estate, to Harriet Schroeder, life estate, Sec. 11, 2.12 acres.
Raymond Schroeder, et ux, life estate, to Harriet Schroeder, life estate, Sec. 11, 30.78 acres.
Raymond Schroeder, et ux, life estate, to Harriet Schroeder, life estate, Sec. 11, 14.55 acres.
Liberty Center Corp —
Daniel Wright, et al, to Cameron Fehrenbach, et al, Sec. 25, 0.15 acre.
Michael Rauch, et ux, to Kent Gunther, Sec. 36, 2.05 acres.
Washington Township —
Michael Yaney to Michael Yaney, et al, Sec. 30, 2.19 acres.
Sue Leatherman, et al, to Sue Leatherman, et al, Sec. 17, 40 acres.
Kenneth Myles, trustee, to Kenneth Myles, trustee, Sec. 26, 45.55 acres.
Kenneth Myles, trustee, to Kenneth Myles, Sec. 26, 45.55 acres.
Kenneth Myles, trustee, to Kenneth Myles, Sec. 26, 33.24 acres.
Kenneth Myles, trustee, to Kenneth Myles, Sec. 26, 11.94 acres.
Mary Peairs, et al, custodian, to Daniel Peairs, Sec. 31, 38 acres.
Daniel Peairs to Anne Weaver Peairs, Sec. 31, 38 acres.
Ann Weaver Peairs to Jacob Saul, Sec. 31, 38 acres.
Damascus Township —
David Myles, et ux, to David Myles, Turkeyfoot Bend Add., Sec. 19, lot 2, 1.32 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Gordon Stauffer to David Stauffer, Sec. 36, 65.5 acres.
Gordon Stauffer to David Stauffer, Sec. 25, 20 acres.
Deshler Corp —
Bryan Cook to Wensink Property Management, LLC, Original Plat, lot 589 to 592.
Napoleon Corp —
William Dunbar, et ux, Jeffery Lloyd, et ux, Gerken-Hoeffel Sixth Add., Sec. 6, lot 76, 14 acres.
Milton Apel, et al, trustees, to Patricia Apel Brejcha, et al, trustees, Original Plat, lot 165.
Janet Scheele, life estate, to Leann Logan, et al, Taylor Add., Sec. 6, lot 11, 14 acres.
Charlotte Zgela, trustee, Cheryl Huffman, et al, Sec. 12, lot 3, 1.85 acres.
Cheryl Huffman, et al, to CCM Lanzer Rentals, LLC, Sec. 12, lot 3, 1.85 acres.
Sean Koppenhofer, et ux, to Dennie Tyler, Riviera Heights Sub. Third Add., Sec. 6, lot 84, 22 acres.
Douglas Schwab, et ux, to Brittany Schwab, et vir, Twin Oaks Sub. lot 3.
Lydia Mack to Syan Brackman, C. Montgomery's Add., lot 17, 42.52 acres.
Janmar Properties, LLC, to S.A.S. Group Company, West View Villas, lot 7, Sec. 14, 0.22 acre.
Janmar Properties, LLC, to S.A.S. Group Company, West View Villas, lot 8, Sec. 14, 0.2 acre.
Janmar Properties, LLC, to S.A.S. Group Company, West View Villas, lot 22, Sec. 14, 0.18 acre.
Janmar Properties, LLC, to S.A.S. Group Company, West View Villas, lot 23, Sec. 14, 0.14 acre.
Andrea Haas, et al, to Andrea Haas, Springwell's Add., lot 57.
