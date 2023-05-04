Henry County
Marriage license---
Adam Gilson, 27, Napoleon, machinist, and Smantha Smeltzer, 26, Napoleon, stay-at-home.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Anthony Huener, Napoleon vs. Andy Wilson, director of Ohio Department of Public Safety, Columbus. Administrative appeal.
myCUmortage, LLC, Beavercreek vs. Samuel Pawlicki, Napoleon; unknown spouse of Samuel Pawlicki, Napoleon; Breanna Brown, Napoleon; and unknown spouse, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Dawn Liddle, Holgate, vs. Kenneth Liddle, Holgate. Divorce.
Journal entry---
NTL Collegiate Student Loan Trust, Norcross, Ga., vs. Daniel Badenhop, Napoleon. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Ted Lange to Dalomer Properties, LLC, Sec. 35, lot 5, 0.29 acre.
Freedom Township —
Jeffrey Wiemken, et ux, to Jeffrey Wiemken, et al, trustees, Sec. 20, 6.92 acres.
Timothy Swick, et ux, to Timothy Swick, et al, trustees, Sec. 27, 4.54 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Kenneth Armbruster (dec.) to Lori Drewes, et al, life estate, Sec. 11, 48.36 acres.
Lori Drewes, et al, life estate, to KD Properties, LLC, Sec. 11, 48.36 acres.
Rose Rosebrock (dec.), life estate, Thomas Rosebrock, et al, Sec. 23, 78 acres.
Daniel Brubaker, et al, to Daniel Brubaker, Sec. 12, 20 acres, 20 acres; Sec. 13, 1.48 acres.
Daniel Brubaker to Christine Brubaker, life estate, Sec. 12, 20 acres, 20 acres; Sec. 13, 1.48 acres.
Christine Brubaker, life estate, to Bruch Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 12, 20 acres, 20 acres; Sec. 13, 1.48 acres.
Monroe Township —
Amy Nickels to Dean Nickels, et ux, Sec. 20, 76.46 acres.
Winifred Schwiebert (dec.) to Andrew Decker, Sec. 32, 2.91 acres.
Harrison Township —
Herbert Huddle, et al, to Herbert Huddle, trustee, Sec. 30, 56.98 acres, 1.52 acres; Sec. 33, 76.61 acres.
Betty Huddle, co-trustees, to David J. Huddle Farms, LLC, Sec. 28, 39 acres.
David Huddle to David J. Huddle Farms, LLC, Sec. 28, 52.98 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Thomas Dawe, trustee, to Michelle Drummond, et al, trustees, Original Plat, lot 39.
Michelle Drummond, et al, trustees, to Jeffrey King, Original Plat, lot 39.
Kenneth Palm Sr. (dec.) to Celeste Croley-Palm, Original Plat, lot 58.
Washington Township —
Arrowhead Pointe, LLC, to John Toral, et ux, North River Sub., Plat 1, Slide 369, Sec. 4, lot 1, 2 acres.
Rex Spiess, et ux, to Brandy Noll, Sec. 23, 0.5 acre.
State of Ohio to Westward Farms, LLC, Sec. 1, 37.78 acres; Sec. 36, 1.2 acres.
Damascus Township —
Tammy Weilnau to David Weilnau Jr., et al, Sec. 25, 18.44 acres.
Dean Nickels to Dean Nickels, et ux, Sec. 26, 20.13 acres.
Robert Long Jr. (dec.) to Barbara Long, trustee, Sec. 27, 0.51 acre.
McClure Corp. —
Barbara Long, trustee, to Premier Homes and Rentals, LLC, Sec. 27, 0.51 acre.
Richfield Township —
Dean Nickels, et ux, to Dean Nickels, et ux, Sec. 1, 40 acres.
Dean Nickels to Dean Nickels, et ux, Sec. 16, 0.85 acre, 2.14 acres, 80 acres.
Thomas Hermiller, et al, to Thomas Hermiller, et ux, Sec. 24, 1.5 acres, 0.93 acre, 0.78 acre.
Thomas Hermiller, et ux, to Joel Hermiller, Sec. 24, 25.07 acres, 18.93 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Annette Rader to Jay Rader, et ux, Sec. 8, 80 acres.
Danette Rosebrock to Darrell Botjer, et ux, Sec. 6, 10.55 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Premier Homes and Rentals, LLC, to Brian Sizemore, Sec. 14, 0.32 acre.
Ruth Gribbell (dec.) to Gary Gribbell, et al, outlots, lot 11A.
Gary Bribbell, et al, to Robert Bowman, outlots, lot 11A.
Nancy Gribbell to Robert Bowman, outlots, lot 11A.
Napoleon Corp. —
Hildegard Ludeman (dec.) to Benjamin Grisier, Original Plat, lot 8.
S.A.S. Group Company to James Zumfelde, trustee, West View Villas, Sec. 14, lot 24, 0.16 acre.
