• Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Kyle Harden, 30, Liberty Center, factory worker and Krystyll Duke, 30, Liberty Center, caterer.
Michael Fifer Jr., 34, Napoleon, metal recycling and Maricela Garcia, 26, Napoleon, stylist.
Cody Dix, 28, Hamler, welder and Amanda Shell, 29, Hamler, caregiver.
Guadalupe Martinez II, 23, Napoleon, laborer and Victoria Plummer, 28, Napoleon, regulatory.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Josh Carmody, et ux, to Levi Carmody, Sec. 32, 2.07 acres.
Nichole Gerken to Dillon Borstelman, et ux, Sec. 35, 0.86 acre.
Freedom Township —
Sandy Johnson to Darrel Bockelman, trustee, et al, Sec. 23, 3.3 acres.
Dan Wiechers, et ux, to Eric Wiechers, et ux, Sec. 29, 7.97 acres.
Can Wiechers, et ux, to Eric Wiechers, et ux, Sec. 29, 44.11 acres.
Napoleon —
Gary Gilliland to Sheila Parcher, Sec. 36, 40 acres.
Faith Decker to Ryan Basilius, Sec. 16, 2.34 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Brock Fruth to Kristin Westhoven, Sec. 4, 1.33 acres.
Brock Fruth to Kristin Westhoven, Sec. 9, 2.08 acres.
Diana Ellingson to Lewis Mason, et al, Sec. 2, 1.12 acres.
Marion Township —
The Erford Family, LLC, to Karen Bunke, Sec. 23, 39 acres.
Monroe Township —
Jeffrey Rettig to Roland Rettig, Sec. 18, 72.31 acres.
Nathan Rettig to Roland Rettig, Sec. 18, 72.31 acres.
Gary Gilliland to Sheila Parcher, Sec. 9, 40 acres.
Jeffrey Rettig to Roland Rettig, Sec. 18, 20 acres.
Jeffrey Rettig to Roland Rettig, Sec. 18, 5.36 acres.
Nathan Rettig to Roland Rettig, Sec. 18, 20 acres.
Nathan Rettig to Roland Rettig, Sec. 18, 5.36 acres.
Roland Rettig to J&R Property Holdings, LLC, Sec. 18, 20 acres.
Harrison Township —
Rosalie Ashenfelter, et al, trustees, to Rosalie Ashenfelter, Sec. 20, 1.26 acres.
Rosalie Ashenfelter, et al, trustees, to Rosalie Ashenfelter, Sec. 20, 0.67 acre.
Rosalie Ashenfelter, et al, trustees, to Rosalie Ashenfelter, Sec. 20, 1.08 acres.
Sheila Parcher to Gary Gilliland II, Sec. 35, 27.72 acres.
Sheila Parcher to Gary Gilliland II, Sec. 35, 76.96 acres.
Jan Burkhard, et al, trustees, to J-Bones Farms, LLC, Sec. 35, 52.42 acres.
Jan Burkhard, et al, trustees, to J-Bones Farms, LLC, Sec. 35, 55.03 acres.
Jan Burkhard, et al, trustees, to J-Bones Farms, LLC, Sec. 35, 1.93 acres.
Doreen Zielinski, et al, to Juan Reyes III, Sec. 18, 1.02 acres.
Jan Burkhard, et al, trustees, to J-Bones Farm, LLC, Sec. 11, 36.62 acres.
Liberty Township —
Jan Burkhard, et al, trustees, to J-Bones Farm, LLC, Sec. 28, 40 acres.
Jan Burkhard, et al, trustees, to J-Bones Farm, LLC, Sec. 28, 37.19 acres.
Jan Burkhard, et al, trustees, to J-Bones Farm, LLC, Sec. 28, 27.77 acres.
Jan Burkhard, et al, trustees, to J-Bones Farms, LLC, Sec. 28, 40 acres.
Washington Township —
Debra Null to Jeremy Crippen, et ux, Sec. 23, 1.5 acres.
Timothy Weirich to Joshua Golden, et ux, Sec. 18, 2.57 acres.
Bradley Meister to Bradley Meister, trustee, Sec. 33, 3.62 acres.
Bradley Meister, et ux, to Bradley Meister, trustee, Sec. 4, 12.19 acres.
Bradley Meister, et ux, to Bradley Meister, et al, trustee, Sec. 4, 5.27 acres.
John Eckenrode to John Sulewski Sr., et ux, Cunningham Annex, Sec. 30, lot 19, 0.4 acre.
Russell Bucher, trustee, to Jacob Heilman, et ux, Sec. 1, 37.47 acres.
Russell Bucher, trustee, to Matthew Ditzig, et ux, Sec. 36, 30.18 acres.
Damascus Township —
Jan Burkhard, et al, trustees, to J-Bones Farms, LLC, Sec. 31, 30.29 acres.
Phillip Wenig, et al, to Phillip Wenig, et al, trustees, Lammers and Bonham Sub., lots 42-43.
McClure Corp —
Michael Heban, et ux, Jason Holmes, et ux, McClure MFG and Mach., lot 36.
Kathleen Alspaugh to Julie Pauken, Sec. 21, 0.7 acre.
Richfield Township —
Nickels Bros. Rentals, LLC, to Jared Badenhop, Sec. 14, 1 acre.
Bartlow Township —
Emma Hoops, life estate, Seedorf Rohrs, LLC, Sec. 22, 39.61 acres.
Deshler Corp —
Benjamin Botjer to Benjamin Botjer, et ux, Sunderman Sub., lot 2.
Benjamin Botjer to Benjamin Botjer, et ux, Sunderman Sub., lot 1.
Napoleon Corp —
Kristy Oberhaus to Derek Lemaster, Sheffields Second Add., lot 65.
Samuel Wesche to Jason Kohn, Lombard Add, lot 3.
Brian Plummer to Mary Alvarez, et vir, Saygers-Gibsons, lot 2, 0.2 acre.
Bradley Meister, et ux, to Bradley Meister, trustee, lots 2-3.
David Ramey, et al, Susie Allen, Knapp's First Add., lot 4.
