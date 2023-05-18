Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Carolina Medina, 52, Napoleon, DSP, and Pamela Murchek, 59, Napoleon, teacher.
Jeffrey Richmond, 57, McClure, electrician, and Melissa Richmond, 51, McClure, sonographer.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC, Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Danielle Ruskey, Napoleon; unknown spouse of Danielle Ruskey, Napoleon; and Henry County treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Jeff Coleman, Toledo; unknown spouse, if any, of Jeff Coleman, Toledo; unknown occupant, if any, McClure; United States of America Department of Housing and Urban Development, Cleveland; United States of America, Washington, D.C.; and Henry County treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Kristen Smith, Liberty Cente,r and Christopher Utley, Canton. Dissolution of marriage.
Annette Reed, Napoleon, vs. Trenton Reed, Bangor, Maine. Divorce.
Journal entry---
City of Napoleon vs. Debra Hogrefe. Money judgment granted.
Autovest, LLC vs. Randall Sweeney Jr. Money judgement granted.
Discover Bank vs. James Caldwell. Money judgement granted.
Midland Credit Managaement, Inc., vs. Jose Cavazos. Money judgement granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township---
Elden Lloyd to Raymond Brewer, et ux, Sec. 20, 5 acres.
Freedom Township---
Mark Nofziger, et ux, to Maclaney Land, LLC, Sec. 16, 20 acres, 20 acres, 27.64 acres.
Napoleon Township---
Wayne Berman, et ux, to Derek Vocke, et ux, Sec. 10, 2 acres.
Flatrock Township---
Viola Speiser (dec.) life estate, to Ricky Speiser, Sec. 30, 43.53 acres.
Pleasant Township---
Ica Place, LLC, to Isaac Fillinger, Sec. 26, 1 acre.
Holgate Corp.---
John Rothman to John Rothman, trustee, Original Plat, lot 414, lot 1.
Carlos Tobar, et al, to Carlos Tobar, Original Plat, lots 407, 411.
Carlos Tobar to Arthur Grant III, Original Plat, lots 407, 411.
Hamler Township---
Marcine Thomas (dec.) to James Rhoades, et al, trustees, lots 21-22.
Monroe Township---
Pahl Land Group, LLC, to Daniel Brown, et ux, Sec. 30, 0.08 acre.
Daniel Brown, et ux, to Daniel Brown, et ux, Sec. 30, 0.08 acre, 1.08 acres.
Liberty Township---
Merrill Mohler (dec.) to Bonnie Mohler, et al, life estate, Sec. 25, 32.59 acres.
Bonnie Mohler to Emily Jill Hill, Sec. 25, 2.99 acres.
Liberty Center Township---
Patricia Steusloff, et vir, to David Steusloff, Sec. 25, 1.69 acres.
Mark Allen Watchowski to Darcy Lybarger, lot 1 and vacated alley.
Nicholas Zimmerman to Heather Zimmerman, lots 2, 10.
Washington Township---
Matthew Zeunen to Ian Englehart, et ux, Sec. 20, 2.16 acres.
Matthew Zeunen to James Hoff, et ux, Sec. 20, 10.12 acres.
Washington Corp.---
Lucille McGary (dec.) life estate, to Claudia Funkhouser, et al, trustee, Sec. 30, 0.44 acre.
McClure Corp.---
Johnathon Rice to Sarah Malchow, lots 193-194.
Richfield Township---
Kelly Robinson to Mattie Jewel Dianne Schwiebert, Sec. 16, 0.35 acre.
Bartlow Township---
Ruth Gribbell (dec.) life estate, to Karen Sunderman, Sec. 20, 40 acres.
Karen Sunderman to Karen Sunderman, et vir, Sec. 20, 40 acres.
Scott Gerken to Scott Gerken, et al, Sec. 13, 37.49 acres.
Scott Gerken to Scott Gerken, et al, Sec. 11, 40.31 acres.
Scott Gerken to Scott Gerken, et al, Sec. 12, 60 acres.
Deshler Corp.---
Eric Yarnell to Yarnell Bros. Inc., Sec. 13, 0.54 acre, 0.62 acre.
Ruth Gribbell (dec.) life estate, to Karen Sunderman, et al, Sec. 24, 63.54 acres.
Napoleon Corp.---
Leonard Fulton Jr. (dec.) to Michael Fulton, lot 30, Phillips outlots.
Esther Storch, trustee, to Christopher John Deveaux, et ux, Sec. 23, lot 9.
Tamara Zapata, et al, (Sheriff Michael Bodenbender) to Todd Rettig, et ux, lot 27, Phillips outlots.
Devinder Kaur to Kristopher Shepard, et al, Sec. 14, lot 9.
Gregory Rebeau, et al, to Michael Paschall, trustee, lot 14, W. Sheffield's First Add.
