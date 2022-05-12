Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Duane Cover, 63, Liberty Center, laborer, and Michele Beavers, 53, Liberty Center, management.
Joshua Froelich, 25, Liberty Center, mechanic, and Tasha Diehl, 25, Liberty Center, veterinary technician
Common Pleas On the docket---
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Gwendolyn Weasel and unknown spouse, Deshler; Sara Weasel and unknown spouse, Deshler; Bernard Weasel and unknown spouse, Deshler. Foreclosure.
Beltway Capital, LLC, Titusville, Pa., vs. Theresa Vollmar and unknown spouse, possible heir to the estate of Daniel Heinze, Liberty Center; Henry County treasurer; unknown titleholders of the manufactured home at 3060 County Road U, Liberty Center; unknown lien holders of the manufactured home. Foreclosure.
Dennis Westhoven, Napoleon, vs. Vera Westhoven, Napoleon. Divorce.
Journal entries---
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Brian Rauch. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank NA, USA vs. Natalie Vajen. Money judgment granted.
Crown Asset Management, LLC, vs. John Canfield. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Josh Carmody, et ux, to Levi Carmody, Sec. 32, 2.07 acres.
Freedom Township —
Sandy Johnson to Darrel Bockelman, trustee, et al, Sec. 23, 3.3 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Gary Gilliland to Sheila Parcher, Sec. 36, 40 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Brock Fruth to Kristin Westhoven, Sec. 4, 1.33 acres.
Brock Fruth to Kristin Westhoven, Sec. 9, 2.08 acres.
Diana Ellingson to Lewis Mason, Sec. 2, 1.12 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Robert Arps to Kent Sonnenberg, et ux, 42.41 acres.
Marion Township —
Erford Family, LLC, to Karen Bunke, Sec. 23, 39 acres.
Monroe Township —
Jeffrey Rettig to Roland Rettig, Sec. 18, 72.31 acres.
Nathan Rettig to Roland Rettig, Sec. 18, 72.31 acres.
Roland Rettig to J&R Property Holdings, LLC, Sec. 18, 72.31 acres.
Gary Gilliand to Sheila Parcher, Sec. 9, 40 acres.
Jeffrey Rettig to Roland Rettig, Sec. 18, 20 acres.
Jeffrey Rettig to Roland Rettig, Sec. 18, 5.36 acres.
Nathan Rettig to Roland Rettig, Sec. 18, 20 acres.
Nathan Rettig to Roland Rettig, Sec. 18, 5.26 acres.
Roland Rettig to J&R Property Holdings, LLC, Sec. 18, 20 acres.
Roland Rettig to J&R Property Holdings, LLC, Sec. 18, 5.36 acres.
Jan Sonnenberg, et al, to Robert Arps, Sec. 29, 54.59 acres.
Jan Sonnenberg, et al, to Robert Arps, SEc. 32, 39.32 acres.
Harrison Township —
James Witte to Ladonna Witte, Sec. 9, 65.59 acres.
James Witte to Ladonna Witte, Sec. 9, 17.8 acres.
Rosalie Ashenfelter, et al, trustees, to Rosalie Ashenfelter, Sec. 20, 1.26 acres.
Rosalie Ashenfelter, et al, trustees, to Rosalie Ashenfelter, Sec. 20, 0.67 acre.
Rosalie Ashenfelter, et al, trustees, to Rosalie Ashenfelter, Sec. 20, 1.08 acres.
Sheila Parcher to Gary Gilliland II, Sec. 35, 27.72 acres.
Sheila Parcher to Gary Gilliland II, Sec. 35, 79.96 acres.
Doreen Zielinski, et al, to Juan Reyes III, et ux, SEc. 18, 1.02 acres.
Washington Township —
Debra Null to Jeremy Crippen, et ux, Sec. 23, 1.5 acres.
Timothy Weirich to Joshua Golden, et ux, Sec. 18, 2.57 acres.
Bradley Meister to Bradley Meister, trustee, Sec. 33, 3.62 acres.
Bradley Meister, et ux, to Bradley Meister, trustee, Sec. 4, 12.19 acres.
Bradley Meister, et ux, to Bradley Meister, et al, trustees, Sec. 4, 5.27 acres.
John Eckenrode to John Sulewski Sr., et ux, Cunningham Annex, Sec. 30, lot 19, 0.4 acre.
McClure Corp —
Kathleen Alspaugh to Julie Pauken, Sec. 21, 0.7 acre.
Michael Heban, et ux, to Jason Holmes, et ux, McClure Mfg. and Mach., lot 36.
Bartlow Township —
Emma Hoops, life estate, to Seedorf Rohrs, LLC, Sec. 22, 39.61 acres.
Deshler Corp —
Benjamin Botjer to Benjamin Botjer, et ux, Sunderman Sub., lot 2.
Benjamin Botjer to Benjamin Botjer, et ux, Sunderman Sub., lot 1.
Napoleon Corp —
Keith Fruchey to Jason Westhoven, H.C. Groschner's Sub., lot 3.
Kristy Oberhaus to Derek Lemaster, Sheffields Second Add., lot 65.
Samuel Wesche to Jason Kohn, Lombard Add., lot 3.
Brian Plummer to Mary Alarez, et vir, Saygers-Gibson, lot 2, 0.12 acre.
Bradley Meister, et ux, to Bradley Meister, trustee, Block two, lot 3 and lot 2.
