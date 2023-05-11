Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Dylan Borer, 28, Napoleon, engineer, and Aubrey Schroeder, 29, Napoleon, laborer.
Jimmy Bailey Sr., 70, Liberty Center, retired, and Amy Frankforther, 41, Liberty Center, homemaker.
Robert McDonald, 47, Napoleon, prosthetic technician, and Crystal Power, 42, Napoleon, forklift driver.
Noah Blankenship, 22, Napoleon, quality control, and Madison Diemer, 22, Napoleon, social worker.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Credit Acceptance Corporation, Columbus, vs. Amanda Drain, Napoleon. Money judgment
State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus vs. Thomas Bradley, Bonita Springs, Fla.; and Margaret Bradley, Bonita Springs, Fla. Money judgment/garnishment.
Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay, vs. Melissa Largen, Deshler. Money judgment.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation Fishers, Ind., vs. Casey Donald, Liberty Center; Nicole Zeigler, Wauseon; unknown spouse of Casey Donald, Liberty Center; unknown spouse of Nicole Zeigler, Wauseon; Henry County treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
NewRez, LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Janet Schmidt, Napoleon; unknown spouse of Janet Schmidt, Napoleon; Henry County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Henry County treasurer, Napoleon vs. Robert Stokes, Weston; and unknown spouse of Robert Stokes, Weston. Foreclosure.
Journal entry---
City of Napoleon vs. Debra Hogrefe. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
David Stough to David Stough, trustee, Sec. 35, 0.35 acre; Sec. 35, 0.36 acre.
David Stough, trustee, to Eileen Stough, trustee, Sec. 35, 0.35 acre; Sec. 25, 0.36 acre.
Donald Baden (dec.), trustee, to Rick Baden, trustee, Sec. 25, 1 acre.
Laura Baden, trustee, to Rick Baden, trustee, Sec. 25, 1 acre.
Rick Baden, trustee, to Brandon Miller, Sec. 25, 1 acre.
Timothy Holley, et al, to Jessica Keel, et vir, Sec. 35, 2.27 acres.
Freedom Township —
Donald Baden (dec.), trustee, to Rick Baden, trustee, Sec. 35, 40 acres.
Laura Baden, trustee, to Rick Baden, trustee, Sec. 35, 40 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Daniel Sonnenberg to Shonda Miller, Sec. 31, 0.56 acre.
Delvin Chupa to Karlee Drummond, et vir, Sec. 20, 1.93 acres; Sec. 20, 2.3 acres.
Edward Dimock to Tyler Schlosser, et ux, Sec. 9, 2 acres.
Donald Baden (dec.), trustee, to Rick Baden, trustee, Sec. 8, 30 acres; Sec. 8, 24.96 acres; Sec. 7, 24.14 acres; Sec. 8, 51.95 acres.
Laura Baden (dec.), trustee, to Rick Baden, trustee, Sec. 8, 30 acres; Sec. 8, 24.96 acres; Sec. 7, 24.14 acres; Sec. 8, 51.95 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Beulah Bryant, trustee, to Steven Stark, et ux, Sec. 20, 0.69 acre; Sec. 20, 0.69 acre.
Florida Township —
Taylor Herschberger, et al, to Brandon Brown, lot 2.
Marvin Michaelis (dec.), trustee, to Wayne Michaelis, et al, trustees, lot 4.
Marvin Michaelis (dec.), trustee, to Wayne Michaelis, et al, trustees, Sec. 8, lots 1-3, 5.
Wayne Michaelis, et al, trustees, to Michaelis Rentals, LLC, lot 4; Sec. 8, lots 1-3, 5.
Pleasant Township —
Shirley Westrick (dec.) to Sharon Westrick, Sec. 34, 1.82 acres.
Kenneth Theisen, et ux, to Kenneth Theisen, et al, trustees, Sec. 34, 1 acre.
Kenneth Theisen, et ux, to Kenneth Theisen, et al, trustees, Sec. 34, 43.14 acres; Sec. 34, 22.5 acres; Sec. 34, 22.5 acres.
New Baravia Township —
Julie Thome to David Thome, Sec. 22, lots 1, 3.
Cheryl Weideman (dec.) to Georgiann Westrick, et al, Sec. 22, 0.04 acre; lots 8-10; Sec. 22.
Hamler Township —
Ricky Kline, et al, to Eric Bowman, Sec. 11, 0.76 acre.
Monroe Township —
Nathan Rettig to NBR Holdings, LLC., Sec. 8, 40 acres.
Harrison Township —
William Donnett (dec.) to Melissa Scott, Sec. 15, 21.37 acres.
Sandra Vocke to RSC Welding and Fabrication, Sec. 31, 0.03 acre.
RSV Welding and Fabrication to Tom Baughman Farms, Ltd., Sec. 31, 5.01 acre; Sec. 31, 0.03 acre.
Marvin Michaelis (dec.), trustee, to Wayne Michaelis, et al, trustees, Sec. 27, 78.5 acres; Sec. 27, 31.32 acres; Sec. 27, 20 acres.
Wayne Michaelis, et al, trustees, to Michaelis Rentals, LLC., Sec. 27, 78.5 acres; Sec. 27, 31.32 acres; Sec. 27, 20 acres.
Harrison Twp.-Napoleon Corp —
Joseph Mulcahy, et al, to Joseph Mulcahy Jr., et al trustees, Sec. 19, lot 5.
Liberty Township —
James Tallman, et al, to Cheryl Shadday, Sec. 20, 11.84 acres; Sec. 20, 8.27 acres, Sec. 20, 6.26 acres.
Thomas Ray Wolf (dec.) to Kathy Wolf, Sec. 31, 1.72 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Alexander Steusloff to Alexander Steusloff, et al, Sec. 25, 0.5 acre.
Toby Geahlen to Daniel Karamol, et ux, Sec. 25, 2.7 acres.
Washington Township —
Lee Curtis to Evyn Rains, Sec. 21, lots 22-23; Sec. 22, part lot 22.
Washington Corp. —
Gary Van Lent (dec.) to Jo Vanlent, Sec. 30, 0.41 acre.
Washington Twp.-Otsego LSD —
Bialecki Properties County Road 1, LLC., to Adam Bialecki, Sec. 25, 10 acres.
Damascus Township —
James Sworden, et al, to Jerry Ambroski, Sec. 10, 4.48 acres.
Chad Behnfeldt, et al, to Jason Shawberry, Sec. 28, 0.94 acre.
Richfield Township —
Jerry Meyer to Jerry Meyer, trustee, Sec. 5, 20 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Terry Reiter to Henry County Land Reutilization Corporation, Original Plat, lot 101.
Napoleon Corp. —
Gregory Beck, et ux, to Timothy Carsey, et al, Sec. 22, lot 118.
Ronald Hesterman, et ux, to Ronald Hesterman, et al trustee, lot 112.
Fruchey's Real Estate, Ltd., to Lamb Contracting and Remodeling, LLC, lot 8.
Anna Yackee (dec.) to Charles Yackee, lot 7.
Marvin Michaelis, trustee, to Wayne Michaelis, et al, trustees, lots 1-3, 5.
Wayne Michaelis, et al, trustees, to Michaelis Rentals, LLC, lots 1-3, 5.
