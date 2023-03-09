Henry County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo vs. Robert Perdew, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Shawna Joy, Grelton vs. Jacob Joy, Grelton. Divorce.
Margaret Sellars, Napoleon vs. Robert Sellars. Divorce.
CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Jennifer Steffen, Napoleon, and unknown spouse; and Henry County treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
OneMain Financial Group, LLC, Columbus vs. Brent Overmier, Liberty Center. Money judgment.
Mara Silva, Liberty Center and Jaylon Silva, Liberty Center. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entry---
Mariner Finance, LLC vs. Douglas Gibson. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Gene Giffey (dec.) to Lynette Grooms, et al, J. Scofield's Third Add., Sec. 25, lot 2, 2.49 acres, lot 4, 0.26 acre.
Freedom Township —
Irma Rohrs, trustee, to Irma Rohrs, trustee, Sec. 24, 80 acres, 21.31 acres; Sec. 25, 26.67 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Rev. William Kubachi, et al, trustees, to Chester James, St. Augustine Cemetery, Sec. 24, 7.39 acres.
Chester James to Chester James, Sec. 24, 75.79 acres.
Chester James to Rev. William Kubachi, et al, trustees, St. Augustine Cemetery, Sec. 24, 7.39 acres.
Diane Lankenau to Blue Ash Media, LLC, Sec. 22, 1.43 acres.
Russell Smith, et ux, trustee, to Russell Smith, et ux, Sec. 27, 8.08 acres.
Russell Smith, et ux, to Russell Smith, et ux, trustee, Sec. 27, 8.08 acres.
Larry Bockelman (dec.) to Marlene Bockelman, et al, Sec. 31, 49.66 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Estate of Jan Snyder, (dec.) to Pamela Sloan, et al, Sec. 13, 77.96 acres.
Mary Schnitkey to Mary Schnitkey, trustee, Sec. 10, 1.55 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Peggy Rastocan, et al, to Peggy Rastocan, Sec. 23, 1 acre.
Peggy Rastocan to Kenneth Rastocan, et ux, Sec. 23, 1 acre.
Thomas Gilgenbach, et al, to Thomas Gilgenbach, et ux, Sec. 25, 30 acres; Sec. 20, 20 acres, 30 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Peggy Rastocan, et al, to Peggy Rastocan, Original Plat, lots 145, 148; Kauffmanville, lot 3, north 22 feet and south 44 feet.
Peggy Rastocan to Kenneth Rastocan, et ux, Original Plat, lots 145, 148; Kauffmanville, lot 3.
Hamler Corp. —
Laurie Menzie to Anthony Tortmose, Original Plat, lots 116-117, 142.
Anthony Tortmose to Justop Rentals, LLC, Original Plat, lots 116-117, 142.
Monroe Township —
Tina Rodriguez to Robert Kuesel, trustee, Sec. 1, 78.94 acres.
Harrison Township —
Mary Gruber (dec.) to Jerome Gruber, trustee, Kimdale Add., lot 37 and E part lot 38.
Jerome Gruber, trustee, to Jerome Gruber, trustee, Kimdale Add., lot 7 and E part lot 38.
Jeffrey Lankenau to Darla Aycock, Picket Fences, Phase V, Sec. 7, lot 36, 19 acres.
Liberty Township —
John Overmier to Branden McCullough, et ux, NE and vacant road, Sec. 16, 1.37 acres.
Gemco Farms, LLC, to Craig Bonner, et ux, Sec. 27, 5 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Lucinda Hite to Tucker Rupp, O. Buchannan's Add., lot 5.
Washington Township —
Karen Kessler, et al, to Jenna Murdock, et vir, Sec. 17, 2.75 acres.
Damascus Township —
Penny Topp to Timothy Topp, Sec. 24, 1.03 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Tony Allen to The Huntington National Bank, McClure Manufacturing and Machine, lots 148-150.
Bartlow Township —
Jason Kreinbrink, et al, to Leo Gerdeman, Sec. 16, 30.04 acres.
Robert Drewes, trustee, to Mark Drewes, trustees, Sec. 5, 2 acres.
Phyllis Vorweck, et vir, to Carolyn Sonnenberg, et al, Sec. 5, 29.79 acres.
Carolyn Sonnenberg, et al, to David Arps, et al, Sec. 5, 49.58 acres.
David Arps, et ux, to Carolyn Sonnenberg, et vir, Sec. 5, 29.79 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Brian Frutchey to Michael Denton Jr., et ux, L.G. Randall's First Add., lot 3.
Robert Leitner, et ux, to Robert Leitner, et ux, Bauman's Sub., lot 1.
Carl Hill to Robert Leitner, et ux, Bauman's Sub., lot 1.
Robert Leitner, et ux, to Danny Williams, et ux, Bauman's Sub., lot 1.
Webco Investors to CHB Holdings, LLC, E.S. Dodd's First Add., lot 1.
Gregory Matthews to Michael Richardson, Maria-Lyne, lot 6, 0.12 acre.
Jerome Wilburn, et ux, to Jaiden Falke, H.C. Groschner's SD, lot 4.
Henry County Bank to The Civista Bank, Original Plat, lot 92.
Russell Borstelman, et al, trustees, to BBLT Homes, LLC, Von Deylen Sub., Sec. 14, lot 2, 0.29 acre, lot 3, 0.27 acre, lot 4, 0.34 acre.
Patricia Birkhold, et al, trustees, to Patricia Reyes, et vir, Original Plat, lot 165.
Pamela Volkman to Dana Yocco, Original Plat, lot 178.
William Csendes (Sheriff Michael Bodenbender) to Federal National Mortgage Association, J.G. Lowe's First Add., lot 9.
Timothy Wolf, et ux, to Zachary Sypherd, Fairground Add., lot 3.
Cameron Thompson, et ux, to Thompson Property Solutions, LLC, Sheffield's Third Add., lot 196.
Dolores Jackson (dec.) to Lee Jackson, Springwell's Add., lot 7.
Lee Jackson to Taylor Jackson, et al, Springwell's Add., lot 7.
Rachel McGuinness to Kevin McGuinness, W. Sheffield Sub., lot 13.
Irma Rohrs, trustee, to Irma Rohrs, trustee, J. Knapp's First Add., lot 7.
Irma Rohrs, trustee to Irma Rohrs, trustee, J. Knapp's First Add., lot 7.
Franklin Brown (dec.) to April Brown, Sheffield's Third Add., lots 231-232.
