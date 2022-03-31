Common Pleas On the docket---
David Zamora, Napoleon, vs. Erica Zamora, Archbold. Divorce.
Fifth Third Bank National Association, Cincinnati, vs. Matthew Pedraza and unknown spouse, Napoleon, and Crown Asset Management, LLC, Columbus, and Henry County Treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Premier Bank, Youngstown, vs. William Csendes and unknown spouse, Napoleon, and Treasure of Henry County, Ohio. Foreclosure.
State of Ohio Department of Taxation vs. John Donovan, Napoleon. Other civil/garnishment.
Journal entry---
Crown Asset Management, LLC, Columbus, vs. Augustina Bartoe. Money judgment granted.
Cavalry SPV, LLC, vs. Mary Williams. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
John Gruenhagen, et al, to Wayne Lienau, et ux, Sec. 27, 2.2 acres.
Ridgefield Farms, LLC, to Lynette Roehrig, trustee, et al, Sec. 19, 1 acre.
Lynette Roehrig, trustee, et al, to Lynette Roehrig, trustee, et al, Sec. 19, 2 acres.
Amy Hammersmith, trustee, to Eli Hammersmith, Sec. 30, 1.27 acres.
Chad Aeschliman, et ux, to Jameson Gray, lot 14, L. Meyer's First Add., Sec. 35, 0.22 acre.
Chad Aeschliman, et ux, to Jameson Gray, lot 16, L. Meyer's First Add., Sec. 35, 0.11 acre.
Chad Aeschliman, et ux, to Jameson Gray, lot 22, Sec. 35, 0.22 acre.
Freedom Township —
John Johnson to Sandy Johnson, Sec. 23, 3.33 acres.
Napoleon —
Joseph Clark, trustee to B's Berries, LTD., Sec. 33, 11.73 acres.
Joseph Clark, trustee to Lee Dietrich, et ux, SEc. 33, 49.4 acres.
Duane Wachtmann, et ux, to Duane Wachtmann, Sec. 5, 5 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Lee Randall to Blake Sizemore, et ux, Sec. 25, 7.86 acres.
Mary Weaks, trustee to Mary Weaks, trustee, Sec. 15, 0.8 acre.
Shirley Oberhaus, trustee to Joy Oberhaus, trustee, Sec. 27, 76.06 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Emmett Hagerman to Sun Mountain Dairy, LLC, lot 7, P. Dirr's Add.
Kevin Cassidy, et ux, to Larry Schroeder, et al, Sec. 35, 14.29 acres.
Kevin Cassidy, et ux, to Larry Schroeder, et al, Sec. 35, 0.71 acre.
Lee Gustwiller, et ux, to Lee Gustwiller, et al, trustees, Sec. 4, 1.45 acres.
Lee Gustwiller, et ux, to Lee Gustwiller, et al, trustees, Sec. 26, 20 acres.
Lee Gustwiller, et ux, to Lee Gustwiller, et al, trustees, Sec. 27, 38.9 acres.
Lee Gustwiller, et ux, to Lee Gustwiller, et al, trustees, Sec. 3, 40 acres.
Lee Gustwiller, et ux, to Gustwiller Farmland, LLC, Sec. 3, 26.22 acres.
Lee Gustwiller, et ux, to Gustwiller Farmland, LLC, Sec. 10, 29.74 acres.
Lee Gustwiller, et ux, to Gustwiller Farmland, LLC, Sec. 25, 41.18 acres.
Lee Gustwiller, et ux, to Gustwiller Farmland, LLC, Sec. 10, 49.9 acres.
Lee Gustwiller, et ux, to Gustwiller Farmland, LLC, Sec. 25, 35.51 acres.
Lee Gustwiller, et ux, to Gustwiller Farmland, LLC, Sec. 25, 15.03 acres.
Lee Gustwiller, et ux, to Gustwiller Farmland, LLC, Sec. 2, 23.82 acres.
Lee Gustwiller, et ux, to Gustwiller Farmland, LLC, Sec. 26, 20 acres.
Lee Gustwiller, et ux, to Gustwiller Farmland, LLC, Sec. 27, 38.9 acres.
Lee Gustwiller, et ux, to Gustwiller Farmland, LLC, Sec. 3, 40 acres.
James Lammers, et ux, to James Lammers, et ux, Sec. 25, 1.67 acres.
New Bavaria Township —
Emmett Hagerman, et al, to Sun Mountain Dairy, LLC, Lot 40, Sec. 22.
Marion Township —
Mary Erford, trustee, to Brent Punches, Sec. 11, 4.41 acres.
Hamler Township —
Graviel Salaz to Hanson Holmes, Lot 50 Hill's Second Add.
Steven Lieb, et ux, to Kathleen Lieb, lot 33, Original Plat.
Kathleen Lieb to Shawn Judge, et al, lot 33, Original Plat.
Michael Bodenbender, Sheriff, to Austermiller Rentals of Hamler, LLC, lot 14, L. Meyer's First Add., Sec. 35, 0.22 acre.
Jennifer Stacy to Colleen Phillips, et al, partial lot, A. Hamler Lumber Sub., Sec. 14, 0.31 acre.
Wanda Manley to Corina Hernandez, lot 41, Original Plat.
Monroe Township —
Earl Bilow to Earl Bilow, trustee, Sec. 15, 1.89.
Malinta Township —
Earl Caldwell to Haley Kirkendall, lot 4, L. Horn's First Add.
Earl Caldwell to Haley Kirkendall, Portion SE NE.
Liberty Center Corp —
Michael Bodenbender, Sheriff, to Justin Reckner, et ux, Sec. 25, 0.49 acre.
Washington Township —
Steven Sattler, et ux, to Trisha Sattler, Sec. 26, 8.43 acres.
Kenneth Wulff, et ux, to Kenneth Wulff, Sec. 6, 78 acres.
Damascus Township —
Connie Tolles to Jesse Tolles Sr., Sec. 24, 10 acres.
Connie Tolles to Jesse Tolles Sr., et al, Sec. 13, 2 acres.
Jesse Tolles Sr., et al, to Jesse Tolles Sr., Sec, 13, 2 acres.
Lavern Meyer, et ux, to Jeff Mason, et al, Sec. 13, 37.49 acres.
Richfield Township —
Ronald Brueshaber to Vicki Goble, Sec. 12, 2.59 acres.
Ronald Brueshaber to Vicki Goble, Sec. 12, 3.39 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Lauren Cook to Wayne Mohring, trustee, Sec. 16, 40.16 acres.
Deshler Corp —
Dennis Hogrefe, et ux, to Jared Rohrs, lots 387-90, O.P. and pcl. vacated alley.
Napoleon Corp —
Henry Beech, et ux, to Henry Beech, et ux, lot 45 L. G. Randall's First Add.
Ismael Escajeda, et ux, to Brittany Garcia, et vir, lot 12, Northcrest Add.
Shane Reynolds to Jehu Fierros-Guadalupe, et ux, Sec. 14, 0.42 acre.
Rajdeep Grewal, et ux, to Otis Robinett, et ux, Sec. 12, 0.42 acre.
Bedford Miller to Pamela Miller, lot 21, Richter's Fourth Add.
Scott Burkholder to Ashlery Burkholder, trustee, lot 30, Springwell's Add.
Linda Bleschke to Gary Sweeney, et al, lot 7, Leifer Add.
German Mutual Insurance to Lankenau Properties II, LTD., lot 2, Lankenau Properties Sub., Sec. 14, 3.44 acres.
German Mutual Insurance to Lankenau Properties II, LTD., lot 1, Lankenau Properties Sub., Sec. 14, 1.36 acres.
German Mutual Insurance to Lankenau Properties II, LTD., lot 3, Lankenau Properties Sub., Sec. 14, 0.66 acre.
