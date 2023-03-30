Henry County
Journal entry---
Asset Acceptance, LLC, Warren, Mich., vs. William Wittenmyer, Liberty Center. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Napoleon Township —
Joan Armbruster (dec.), trustee, to Carol Niese, trustee, Sec. 6, 117.32 acres.
William Badenhop Sr. (dec.), trustee, to William Badenhop Jr., trustee, Sec. 27, 0.86 acre, 0.89 acre.
Marion Township —
KMLS Farms, LLC, to SLMK Acres, LLC, Sec. 14, 78 acres; Sec. 16, 74.95 acres, 80 acres; Sec. 17, 68.15 acres; Sec. 32, 77.57 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Courtney Patton, et ux, to Courtney Patton, et al, trustees, Sec. 7, 36 acres.
Damascus Township —
Melvin Nickels (dec.), et ux, to David Nickels, trustee, Sec. 25, 30 acres, 30 acres; Sec. 26, 40.14 acres; Sec. 28, 93.44 acres.
David Nickels, trustee, to Mark Nickels, et ux, Sec. 25, 30 acres, 30 acres; Sec. 26, 40.14 acres; Sec. 28, 93.44 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Christina Korak NKA Christina Brown to Nicholas Korak, McClure Manufacturing and Machine, lots 163-164 and vacated street.
Richfield Township —
Melvin Nickels (dec.), et ux, to David Nickels, trustee, Sec. 21, 20 acres, 16.46 acres, 20 acres, 20 acres; Sec. 27, 59 acres.
David Nickels, trustee, to Mark Nickels, et ux, Sec. 21, 20 acres, 16.46 acres, 20 acres, 20 acres; Sec. 27, 59 acres.
Bartlow Township —
KMLS Farms, LLC, to SLMK Acres, LLC, Sec. 27, 40 acres, 40 acres.
Gordon Stauffer (dec.) to Gordon Stauffer, Sec. 25, 20 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Alicia Geer to Premier Homes and Rentals, LLC, Sec. 14, 0.32 acre.
KMLS Farms, LLC, to SLMK Acres, LLC, lot 49 outlots and 50, and vacated street, 10.11 acres; lot D and vacated street, Sec. 23, 42.57 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Ryan Meyers, et ux, to Ben Grisier, First Highland Add, lot 4 and part lot 3.
Joshua Maitland, et ux, to The Huntington National Bank, Sheffield's Third Add., lot 166.
Joan Armbruster (dec.), trustee, to Carol Niese, trustee, Anthony Wayne Fifth Revised, lot 93, undivided 1/54 interest lot.
Garrett Gerschutz to Bryn Parker, Conway's Sub., lot 1, lot 8.
