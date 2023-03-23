Henry County
Marriage license---
Joshua White, 37, Napoleon, consultant, and Micha Shank, 36, Napoleon, controller.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Tomi Farmer, Grelton, and Jeremiah Farmer, Geneva. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entry---
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Timothy Weirich. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Freedom Township —
Marlin Maassel to Carolyn Maassel, et al, trustee, Sec. 36, 39.68 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Vernon Nagel, Inc. to the Ohio Department of Transportation, Sec. 11, 0.03 acre.
Marlene Bockelman, et al, to Delmar Bockelman, Sec. 31, 49.66 acres.
Amy Kruse to Sara Clabaugh, et al, Sec. 8, 0.52 acre.
Karen Stephy (fka Karen Nagel) to Thomas Nagel, Sec. 35, 1.38 acres.
Doris Zumfelde, et al, trustees, to Chancy Fuller, Sec. 29, 2 acres.
Elden Gentit to Matthew Gentit, Sec. 21, 2.11 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Jan Openlander, et al, co-trustees, to Jan Openlander et al, trustees, Sec. 24, 6.06 acres.
Norma Brown (dec.) to Alan Brown, Sec. 5, 20.56 acres, 34.27 acres; Sec. 15, 62.27 acres, 12.7 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Eugene Hasselschwert (dec.) to Sandra Hasselschwert, Sec. 2, 0.86 acre.
Holgate Corp. —
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee, to Collins and Associates, LLC, Original Plat, lot 387.
Liberty Township —
Linda Vollmar, et al, to Linda Vollmar Sec. 34, 38.47 acres.
Linda Vollmar, et al, to Frances Dalton, Sec. 34, 38.47 acres.
Liberty Township —
Michael Adams, trustee, State of Ohio, city assessment due if sold, Sec. 6, 9.09 acres.
Washington Township —
Charlotte Sharp to Allen Sharp, et ux, Sec. 20, 3 acres.
Damascus Township —
David Potter to Timothy Harrison, Sec. 14, 2.06 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Jane Reese to Michael Morris, et ux, Sec. 30, 2 acres.
Michael Morris, et ux, to Michael Morris, et ux, Sec. 30, 2 acres, 2 acres.
Napoleon City —
Rita Baldridge, trustee, to Michael Figy, J.G. Lowe's First Add., lots 2-3.
Robert Freytag, et ux, to James Freytag, et al, Gerken-Hoeffel First, lot 14.
Billie Manning to Billie Manning, trustee, Westwood Add., lot 66.
Charlene Freppel (dec.) to Jacob Freppel, Chelsea Condominiums, Family Unit 1115.
Tina Browing to Jeffery Dennis, trustee, Chelsea Condominiums, Family Unit 611.
Thomas Gustwiller (dec.) to Bonnie Gustwiller, J. Knapp's First Add., lot 13.
