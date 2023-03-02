Henry County
Marriage license---
James Brown, 32, Napoleon, press operator and Stephanie Watkins, 31, Napoleon, manufacturing.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Susan Christman, Leipsic vs. Christman Brothers Builders, Inc., Deshler. Money judgment.
Susan Christman, Leipsic vs. Christman Real Estate, LLC, Deshler. Money judgment.
Scott Bockelman, Napoleon and Heather Bockelman, Toledo. Marriage dissolved.
OneMain Financial Group, LLC, Columbus, vs. Jeffrey Barton, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Midland Funding DE, LLC, vs. Brianna Sanchez. Money judgment granted.
The Huntington National Bank, NA vs. Richard Curry. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Stephen Fry to Stephen Fry, et al, trustee, Sec. 18, 1.7 acres.
Janet Feffer to Michael Feffer, et al, trustees, Sec. 35, 0.41 acre, 0.29 acre.
Napoleon Township —
Jacob Mahnke, et ux, to Jakal Holdings, LLC, Sec. 2, 32.09 acre, 37.04 acres.
Dennis Imbrock to Dennis Imbrock, et ux, Sec. 10, 20 acres, 33.16 acres, 20 acres.
Marion Township —
Travis Parsley, et ux, to Travis Parsely, et ux, Sec. 15, 2.1 acres.
Edward Mangas, trustee, to Steven Busch, Sec. 33, 54 acres.
Harrison Township —
Jakob Elling to Ethan Short, et al, Sec. 19, 3.04 acres.
Liberty Township —
Kenneth Bergstedt (dec.), trustee, to Karen Bergstedt, trustee, Sec. 2, 61.47 acres.
Karen Bergstedt to Kevin Bergstedt, et ux, Sec. 2, 61.47 acres.
Trenton Crouch to Trenton Crouch, et al, Sec. 27, 1.68 acres.
Washington Township —
Janet Feffer to Michael Feffer, et al, trustees, Sec. 35, 31.93 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Nicholas Korak to Christina Brown, McClure Manufacturing and Machine Works, lots 53-54, and part of vacated street.
Napoleon Corp. —
James Fouts (dec.) to Sandra Fouts, First Highland Add., lot 7.
Kristina Kahrs (Sheriff Michael Bodenbender) to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Wm. Yeager's First Add., lot 7.
David Froelich (dec.) to Connie Froelich, Sec. 14, 0.33 acre.
Gladys Croach (dec.) to Sally Roehl, Bockelman's First Add., lot 24.
Charlotte Price, trustee, to Molly Biddle, trustee, Van Hyning Estates Sub., Sec. 6, lot 3, 12 acres.
Molly Biddle, trustee, to Debra Cartmell-Herzig, Van Hyning Estates Sub., Sec. 6, lot 3, 12 acres.
Betty Elliot (dec.) to Robert Elliot, trustee, Aud. S.D. Groschner's, lot 8.
Robert Elliot, trustee to Ryan Pike, Aud. S.D. Groschner's, lot 8.
Edward Bevelhymer to Jon Davis, et ux, O.E. Huddle's Sub., lots 25-26.
