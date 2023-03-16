Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Michael Keller, 23, Napoleon, purchasing manager, and Hanna Jeffers, 22, Liberty Center, intervention specialist.
Sean Sehlmeyer, 33, Napoleon, machinist, and Brooke Abel, 29, Napoleon, vet tech.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Campbell Employees Federal Credit Union, Maple Shade, N.J., vs. Cody Cruey, Holgate, and unknown spouse; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Discover Bank, Columbus; and Henry County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Charles Waid, Jefferson and Waid Transport, LLC, Jefferson, vs. Kenneth Sizemore, Holgate; and Johnson Western Mechanical and Trucking, LLC, Helena, Mont. Money judgment.
Jamie Nash, Stryker, vs. Ronald Nash III, New Bavaria. Divorce.
Journal entry---
State of Ohio vs. Randall Rowe, Wauseon. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Randall Rohrs, et ux, to Daniel Helberg, et ux, Sec. 35, lot 10, 0.9 acre.
Napoleon Township —
Lynn Wachtmen, et al, to Lee Drummond, et ux, Sec. 9, 5.25 acres.
Donald Reynolds (dec.) to Cheryl Reynolds, Sec. 38, 0.28 acre.
Flatrock Township —
Anne Taylor, trustee, to Joseph Taylor, Sec. 13, 2.43 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Graciano Zamora to Isaiah Solis, Sec. 2, lot 1, 0.25 acre.
Marion Township —
Jerry Hayes, et ux, to Hamler Village, Sec. 2, 13.13 acres, 19.33 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Hamler Village to Jerry Hayes, et ux, annexed parcels, Sec. 15, 27.84 acres, 5 acres; Hamler South Sub., lots 7-16, each 0.43 acre for total of 4.3 acres.
Monroe Township —
Martinez & Son Enterprises, LLC, to Stephanie Workman, et al, E.C. Clay's First Add., lot 16, 0.31 acre.
Harrison Township —
Thomas Davis to Gary Rakes, Sec. 27, 0.51 acre.
Larry Martin, et al, to Mary Fegan, Sec. 24, 3.25 acres.
Sharon Stott to Terry Hall, Sec. 26, 10.86 acres; Sec. 35, 17 acres.
Terry Hall to Sharon Stott, Sec. 26, 17.84 acres, 9.14 acres.
Sharon Stott to Alan Stott, et ux, parcel, Sec. 26, 27.2 acres.
Terry Hall to Terry Hall, et ux, Sec. 26, 10.86 acres; Sec. 35, Sec. 17 acres.
Liberty Township —
Sharon Sharpe to Emily Hill, Sec. 25, 2.99 acres.
Washington Township —
Karen Ellinwood, et al, trustee, to Gary Overmier, trustee, Sec. 6, 29.04 acres.
Gary Overmier, trustee, to Darien Ellinwood, Sec. 6, 27.88 acres.
Gary Overmier, trustee, to Gary Overmier, trustee, Sec. 6, 1.16 acres.
Cheryl Moore to Matthew Scarberry, et ux, Sec. 20, 5.03 acres.
Tracy Rosebrock, et al, to Karen Kessler, Sec. 17, 17.22 acres.
Tracy Rosebrock, et al, to Mindy Lee, Sec. 17, 17.22 acres.
Tracy Rosebrock, et al, to Thomas Rosebrock, et ux, Sec. 17, 17.22 acres.
Tracy Rosebrock, et al, to Bruce Engler, et ux, Sec. 17, 17.22 acres.
Tracy Rosebrock, et al, to Karen Kessler, et al, Sec. 17, 2.75 acres.
Damascus Township —
Jacquelyn Brown, trustee, to Jacquelyn Brown, Sec. 18, 70 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Gregory Welch, et al, to Dawnell Laymon, Original Plat, lots 127-128.
Walter Panning, et ux, trustee, to Mark Feehan, et ux, Sec. 14, vacated Deshler, Main, 2 acres.
Penny Mac Loan Services, LLC, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Original Plat, lot 345.
