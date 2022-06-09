Henry County:
Marriage licenses---
Jarrod Stober, 26, Holgate, education administrator, and Emily Couture, 25, Adrian, Mich., education administrator.
Jacob Eckel, 29, Napoleon, pipe fitter, and Alaina Deffely, 28, Napoleon, human resources director.
Brandon Knapp, 30, Napoleon, machinist, and Emily Butler, 29, Napoleon, quality technician.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Rebecca Holtsberry individually and as administratrix of the estate of Michale Holtsberry, Holgate, vs. HSBC Nevada, NA, Sacramento, Calif. Money judgment.
SAC Finance, Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Grabiel Garza, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC, Greenwood Village, Colo., vs. unknown heirs of Karen Ludemann, deceased; James Butler, Deshler; and Peggy Butler, Deshler. Foreclosure.
Journal entry---
Discover Bank vs. Jimmy Vondeylen Sr. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Freedom Township —
Mabel Bischoff (deceased) to Stacy Topp, Sec. 22, one acre.
Napoleon —
Velma Durham to Daniel Durham, Sec. 20, 26.16 acres.
Timothy Behrman, et al, to T&B Property Holdings, LLC, Sec. 31, 4.66 acres.
Timothy Behrman, et al, to T&B Property Holdings, LLC, Sec. 31, 2.43 acres.
Timothy Behrman, et al, to T&B Property Holdings, LLC, Sec. 31, 1.01 acres.
Timothy Behrman, et al, to T&B Property Holdings, LLC, Sec. 31, 0.5 acre.
Donald Baden, trustee (deceased), to Laura Baden, trustee, Sec. 5, 80 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Paul Pfau (deceased), to Susan Pfau, et al, Sec. 19, 114.99 acres.
Paul Pfau (deceased), to Susan Pfau, et al, SEc. 32, 40.35 acres.
Marion Township —
Louisa Blue (deceased), to Robert Blue, Sec. 24, 58.43 acres.
Louisa Blue (deceased), to Robert Blue, Sec. 24, 80 acres.
Rolando Noriega (deceased), to Rose Galaviz, Sec. 27, 1.1 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Justop Rentals, LLC, to Justop Carryout, LLC, Hill's First Add., Lot 3, 0.33 acre.
Justop Rentals, LLC, to Justop Carryout, LLC, Sec. 11, 0.94 acre.
Monroe Township —
Mary Seedorf (deceased) to David Seedorf, trustee, Sec. 13, 3 acres.
David Seedorf, trustee, to Jamey Joy, Sec. 13, 3 acres.
Paula Joy to Jamey Joy, Sec. 13, 3 acres.
Andrew Grant to Patrick Grant, Sec. 33, 10 acres.
Harrison Township —
Rajdeep Grewal, et ux, to Holliday Holdings, LLC, Richters's Fifth Add., Lot 12.
Nicholas Luderman to Nick Leatherman, Scheid Add, Lot 9.
Mike Arreguin, et us (deceased), Lidia Arreguin, L.G. Randalls First Add., Lot 117.
Liberty Township —
26-139181.0040 COBB, ROBERT, ETUX GUNTER, DERICK J., ETUX LOT 2 GLANZ HOMES INC. SUB-DIV. 5 7 13 1.72
Liberty Center Corp. —
Garrett Gerschutz to Drew Crosser, et ux, E T Coon's Add., Lot 1.
Washington Township —
William Viegal to Thomas Badenhop, et al, Sec. 27, 39.7 acres.
William Viegel to Thomas Badenhop, et al, Sec. 27, 0.5 acre.
Damascus Township —
Timothy Elkington, et ux, Caleb Kahle, Sec. 28, 1.43 acres.
Brett Sworden, et ux, to Kyle Sworden, Sec. 3, 5 acres.
Beverly Jones (deceased) to Michael Jones, et al, Sec. 30, 63.92 acres.
Richfield Township —
Robert Spangler, et ux (deceased), to Ruth Spangler, life estate, et al, Sec. 15, 8.7 acres.
Donald Maas, et al, to Haydon Guyer, et al, Sec. 25, 50.12 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Robert Spangler, et ux (deceased), to Ruth Spangler, Sec. 28, one acre.
Robert Spangler, et ux (deceased), to Ruth Spangler, et al, Sec. 21, 48.8 acres.
William Brooks, et ux, to Brandon Odom, V.P. Petersen Sub., Sec. 18, Lot 5, 0.43 acre.
Deshler Corp. —
Tina Kinder to Cody Kinder, Sec. 24, 0.95 acre.
Catherine Baden to Ismael Delgado, Original Plat, Lot 433.
Napoleon Corp. —
Edward McKinney, et al, to Edward McKinney, et al (Debra Steele), Majestic Heights Add., Lots 122-124.
Diana Dulle (deceased), to John Dulle, Richter's Fourth Add., Lot 20.
Peggy Szozda, et al, trustees, to Cynthia Fritz, et al, TLR Third Add., Unit 11, Lot 10.
Cassie Rickenberg to Joshua Saputo, Conway's Sub, Lot 1.
Tyson West to John Schnavele, Riviera Heights Sub., Sec. 6, Lot 13, 22 acres.
Rebecca Pettit, et vir, to Joel Stier, et ux, Westwood Add., Lot 43 and west 20 feet of Lot 44.
William Myers to AE Carnahan, LLC, Sec. 13, 0.14 acre.
William Myers to AE Carnahan, LLC, Sec. 6, Lot 6, 13 acres.
Henry County Family Rentals, LLC, to William Myers, Sec. 13, 0.14 acre.
Henry County Family Rentals, LLC, to William Myers, Sec. 6, Lot 6, 13 acres.
Richard Luzny (deceased), to Swack Ventures, LLC, Hogrefe's Plat II, Replat Lot D, Sec. 12, 1.39 acres.
Richard Luzny (deceased), to Swack Ventures, LLC, Hogrefe's Plat II, Replat Lot D, Sec. 12, 0.89 acre.
Richard Luzny (deceased), to Swack Ventures, LLC, Hogrefe's Plat II, Replat Lot D, Sec. 12, 2.92 acres.
Timothy Speiser to Timothy Speiser, trustee, Anthony Wayne Fifth Revised-und., Lot 97.
Mary Rettig to Mary Rettig, trustee, TLR Third Add., Sec. 6, Lot 10, 12 acres.
S.A.S. Group Company to Douglas Schwab, et ux, Twin Oaks Sub. Seventh Add., Sec. 6, Lot 94, 22 acres.
Cheryl Weideman (deceased) to Joseph Wolff, et ux, Gerken-Hoeffel Third Add., Sec. 6, Lot 29, 14 acres.
Gabriel Pollock, et ux, to Charles Weber, Van Hyning Estates Sub., Sec. 6, Lot 6, 12 acres.
210 E. Maumee, LLC, to Kevin Koening, et ux, Randall's First, Lot 46.
Victor Gaucin, et ux, Dustin Sweeney, et ux, A.H. Tyler's Second Add., Lot 17.
Mary Wesche, et al, to Samuel Wesche, Sec. 27, 0.44 acre.
Trevor Smith, et al, Trevor Smith, et al, Spengler's Add., Lot 37.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.