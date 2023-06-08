Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Eric Alvarez, 50, Napoleon, laborer, and Cathleen Smith, 48, Napoleon, customer service.
David Shank, 51, McClure, construction, and Marla Hawkins, 55, McClure, staffing specialist.
Common pleas---
Journal entries---
Capital One Bank USA, North America vs. Karla Hay, Napoleon. Money judgement.
Discover Bank vs. Robert Morrison. Money judgement.
Discover Bank vs. Matthew Clark. Money judgement.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township---
Jason Wendt, et ux, to Gregory Krukowski, et ux, Sec. 35, 0.17 acre, lot B, Meyer's First and Second Add.
Jason Wendt, et ux, to Paul Schweinhagen, trustee, Sec. 35, 0.16 acre, lot C, Meyer's First and Second Add.
Jason Wendt, et ux, to Hope Kiessling, Sec. 35, 0.02 acre, lot A, Meyer's First and Second Add.
Lora Burrow to Stephen Hooker, et ux, Sec. 19, 3.49 acres.
Freedom Township---
Pamela Miller to Kent Miller, Sec. 25, 2.06 acres.
Napoleon Township---
Brad Myers to Justin Pahl, Sec. 32, 77.19 acres.
Flatrock Township---
Rebecca Prigge to Karen Harms, Sec. 12, 2.69 acres.
Karen Harms to Timothy Prigge, et ux, Sec. 12, 2.54 acres.
Timothy Prigge, et ux, to Timothy Prigge, et ux, Sec. 12, 2.54 acres.
Timothy Prigge, et ux, to Timothy Prigge, et ux, Sec. 12, 39.01 acres.
Karen Harms to Karen Harms, Sec. 12, 2.69 acres.
Karen Harms to Karen Harms, Sec. 12, 31.66 acres.
Pleasant Township---
Sandra Wagner, trustee, to Stephen Wagner, et ux, Sec. 36, 12.43 acres, 5.24 acres, 37.39 acres.
Sandra Wagner, trustee, to Sandra Wagner, trustee, Sec. 36, 20 acres, 0.01 acre, 20 acres; Sec. 25, 38.12 acres, 35.61 acres.
Holgate Corp.---
Jaclyn Tijerina to Ronald Tijerina Jr., Original Plat, lots 261-262 and vacated alley.
R & M Rentals, Ltd., to Candelaria Valenzuela Jr., Original Plat, lot 314 and vacated alley.
A & L Sidle, LLC, to Dawn Boozer, Original Plat, lot 252.
Robert Evans (dec.) to Mary Evans, trustee, Original Plat, lot 135; Sec. 1, 38.61 acres.
Marion Township---
Robert Evans (dec.) to Mary Evans, trustee, Sec. 7, 60 acres.
Monroe-Patrick Henry Township---
Michael Gunter (dec.) trustee, to Matthew Gunter, Sec. 1, 1.5 acres.
Zack's Recycling, LLC, to Robert Zachrich, et ux, Sec. 3, 9.18 acres.
Monroe-Holgate Township---
Denton Blue, et ux, to Denton Blue, trustee, Sec. 32, 1.46 acres.
Denton Blue, trustee, to Mackenzie Blue, trustee, et al, Sec. 32, 1.46 acres.
Malinta Township---
Zack's Recycling, LLC, to Robert Zachrich, et ux, Sec. 3, 0.14 acre.
Harrison Township---
Randall Dachenhaus Sr. to Randall Dachenhaus, trustee, Sec. 10, 3 acres.
Liberty Township---
Rosemary Hartford to Leslie Barnes, et al, Sec. 13, 1.19 acres.
Washington Township---
Ruth Ann Guyer (dec.) trustee, to John Hoeffel, trustee, Sec. 21, 3.72 acres; Sec. 28, 37.48 acres.
Ruth Ann Guyer (dec.) trustee, to Marcia Bruns, trustee, Sec. 21, 3.72 acres.
Ruth Ann Guyer (cec.) trustee, to Marcia Bruns, trustee, Sec. 28, 37.48 acres; Sec. 27, 57.5 acres, 30.5 acres
Marcia Bruns, trustee, to Gregory Guyer, Sec. 21, 3.72 acres.
John Hoeffel, trustee, to Gregory Guyer, Sec. 21, 3.72 acres.
John Hoeffel, trustee, to Gabm Guyer Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 28, 37.48 acres.
Marcia Bruns, trustee, to Gabm Guyer Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 27, 57.5 acres, 30.5 acres; Sec. 28, 37.48 acres.
Gregory Guyer, et al, to Gabm Guyer Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 20, 28.32 acres.
Bethany Morin to Gabm Guyer Farms, LLC, Sec. 20, 28.32 acres.
Loretta Curtis, et al, to SRP Properties, LLC, Sec. 28, 0.7 acre.
Washington-Otsego Township---
Ruth Ann Guyer (dec.) trustee, to John Hoeffel, trustee, Sec. 34, 24.7 acres; Sec. 35, 9 acres.
Ruth Ann Guyer (dec.) trustee, to Marcia Bruns, trustee, Sec. 34, 24.7 acres; Sec. 35, 9 acres.
Marcia Bruns, trustee, to Anne Guyer, et al, Sec. 14, 24.7 acres; Sec. 35, 9 acres.
John Hoeffel, trustee, to Anne Guyer, et al, Sec. 14, 24.7 acres; Sec. 35, 9 acres.
Damascus Township---
Mark Nickels, et ux, to Brad Phillips, Sec. 11, 2.07 acres.
Nathan Barrett to Michelle Poole, lot 22.
McClure Township---
Ezequiel Gonzalez (dec.) to Ezequiel Gonzalez II, Markley's Second Add., lot 6.
Ezequiel Gonzalez (cec.) to Monica Gonzalez, McClure's Second Add., lot 72.
Michele Pennell to Arron Dombrowsky, Stoner's Second Add., lot 6.
Richfield Township---
Donna Zalar to Kylie Brinkman, Sec. 16, 1.39 acres.
Bartlow Township---
Theodore Corbett Rossi, trustee, to SLMK Acres, LLC, Sec. 30, 81.52 acres, 20 acres.
Napoleon Corp.---
Mary Johnston to Mary Kistner, trustee, Spengler's Add., lot 64.
John Hoy (dec.) to Timothy Hoy, lots 5, 13 and 15.
Ruth Eickhoff (dec.) to Mary Eickhoff, trustee, lot 7, Bockelman's First Add., lot 8.
KSW-NAPA, LLC, to Krysann Dunbar, trustee, Sec. 13, 0.35 acre.
Jeremy Zachrich to T & B Property Holdings, LLC, Sec. 13, lot 24, 1.59 acres; Sec. 13, 0.04 acre.
Zack's Recycling, LLC, to T & B Property Holdings, LLC, Sec. 1, 2.3 acres; Sec. 13, lots 23-24 and vacated street and alley; 1.43 acres, 0.169 acre, 0.07 acre, 1.52 acres.
Rebecca Mcknight, Sheriff Michael Bodenbender, to Citizens Bank, North America, lot 15, Mary Dodd's Second Add., lot 15.
Joel Stier to Four-S, LLC, Sec. 14.
