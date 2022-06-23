Napoleon County
Marriage licenses---
Andrew Keller, 31, Napoleon, plasterer and Presley Pennington, 25, Napoleon, cosmetologist.
James Rowland, 69, McClure, retired and Judy Roth, 66, McClure, retired.
Kevin Sizemore, 44, Holgate, mechanic and Christina Adkins, 39, Holgate, press operator.
Robert Cotton Sr., 37, McClure, service technician and Danielle Marsh, 32, McClure, DSP.
Benjamin Kistner, 37, McClure, laborer and Jennifer Burkett, 41, McClure, laborer.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Progressive Direct Insurance Company, Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Irma Ramos, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Great West Casualty Company, as subrogee of R2 Trucking, LLC, South Sioux City, Nebraska, vs. Unique Express, Romulus, Mich.; and Paul Walker, Romulus, Mich. Money judgment.
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Amanda Hogrefe, Deshler; unknown spouse of Amanda Hogrefe, Deshler; Tatum Hogrefe, Deshler; unknown spouse of Tatum Hogrefe, Deshler; U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Toledo; Midland Credit Management, Inc., Indianapolis; Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC, Norfolk, Va.; Henry County treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
SAC Finance, Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Christopher Christensen, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Lutheran Homes Society, Inc., Napoleon, vs. Kay Moser, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Darnell Holmes, Toledo, vs. Karen Hunt-Holmes, Toledo; D&S Xpress, LLC, Anderson, S.C.; Eddie Green, Belton, S.C. Money judgment.
First National Bank of America, East Lansing, Mich., vs. Tammy Murray, Holgate; John Doe unknown spouse of Tammy Murray; Henry County treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Marilyn Gericke, life estate, to Dean Gericke, trustee, Sec. 20, 41.84 acres; Sec. 18, 104 acres; Sec. 20, 11.5 acres.
Dean Gericke, trustee, to Dean Gericke, trustee, Sec. 20, 41.84 acres; Sec. 18, 104 acres; Sec. 20, 11.5 acres.
Marion Township —
Jack Moll to David Jardine, et ux, Sec. 17, 2.72 acres.
Harrison Township —
Elizabeth Stewart to William Murray, Sec. 19, 0.92 acre.
James Schwab, life estate, to Michael Schwab, et al, Sec. 15, 5 acres; Sec. 15, 31.26 acres.
Karen Stein, trustee, to Lewis Derr, et ux, Picket Fences Sub., Phase II, Lot 29.
Washington Township —
Anthony Cymbola to Anthony Cymbola, et ux, Sec. 16, 5.05 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
J.Z. Investments, LLC, to A-1 Construction and Investments, LLC, S D and J Stearns Add., Lot 91.
Napoleon Corp. —
Goodville Mutual Casualty Company to Adam Rismiller, et ux, Lynnefield Estates Sub., Sec. 6, Lot 22, 14 acres.
Wensink Property Management, LLC, to Timothy Wolf, et ux, Fairground Add., Lot 3.
Todd Replogle Properties, LLC, to Moneywel Management, Inc., A H Tylers Third Add., Lot 24.
Richard Fisher to 822 Oakwood Ave., LLC, Sec. 13, Lot 15, 0.2 acre.
Shirley Harris to Wilfredo Cerrato, et ux, E S Dodds First Add., Lot 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.