Henry County:
Common Pleas On the docket---
Megan Sherman, Napoleon, vs. Henry County Department of Job and Family Services, Napoleon. Administrative appeal.
State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Dublin, vs. Maria Culler, Liberty Center. Money judgment.
JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA, Wilmington, Del., vs. April Crooks, Archbold. Money judgment.
Henry County treasurer, Napoleon, vs. John Black, Liberty Center, and unknown spouse of John Black, Liberty Center. Foreclosure.
Journal entries---
S A C Finance, Inc., vs. Devyn Szabo. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Scottie Delong. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Melissa Paxton. Money judgement granted.
Real estate transfers---
Freedom Township —
Jada Rodriguez, trustee, to Thomas Klopfenstein, Sec. 16, 26.28 acres.
David Schnitkey, et ux, to David Schnitkey, trustee, et al, Sec. 33, 67.6 acres.
Napoleon —
Norman Imbrock, et al, to Matthew Imbrock, Sec. 9, 47.84 acres.
Matthew Imbrock to NB Imbrock Family Farm, LLC, Sec. 9, 47.84 acres.
New Bavaria Corp. —
Rebecca Hippler to Eric Scheuerman, Sec. 6, 22 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Dennis Clausen, et ux, deceased, to Deborah Clausen, Ritz-Cole's Re-Sur., Lot 3.
Marion Township —
Mark Saman, et ux, to Emmett Hagerman, Sec. 6, one acre.
Harrison Township —
Rebecca Miller, et al, to Liberty Oaks Properties, LLC, Sec. 17, 0.96 acre.
Jeffrey Rosania, et al, to Virginia Rosania, Scheid Add., and part. Lot 11 N of Lot 8.
David Myles, et ux, to Carol Kopke, Rechter's Fifth Add., Lot 25.
Liberty Township —
Suzanne Overmier, trustee, to Jared Bare, et ux, Sec. 22, 34.17 acres.
Washington Township —
Marjorie Buell to Susan Haase, et al, Texas 10, Sec. 8, Lot 137, 4 acres.
Damascus Township —
Terry Davis, et al, to Thomas Davis, et ux, Sec. 22, 9.31 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Isa Kinder to William Frothingham III, part. Lot 18.
Nancy Stamps, et al, to Nancy Stamps, Original Plat, Lot 435.
Napoleon Corp. —
Robert Boettner, et al, to Ann Harper, et vir, Spengler's Add., Lot 120, Lot 62.
Norman Demmel, et al, to Norman Demmel, et ux, Von Deylen Sub. Aquatic Center, Sec. 14, Lot 1, 0.7 acre.
Milton Hahn, et ux, to Taylor Ellison, et vir, A.H. Tylers Third Add., Lot 23.
Alan Benton, to Alan Benton, et al, Sec. 13, 0.2 acre.
David Schnitkey, et ux, to David Schnitkey, trustee, et al, Gerken-Hoeffel Sixth Add., Sec. 6, Lot 72, 14 acres.
Rebecca Higbea to Nicholas Harper, Second Highland Add., Lot 1 and 2.
Beverly Germann (power of attorney Vicki Waisner) to Ernest Raker, et ux, Bockelman's Third Add., Lot 3.
Nathaniel Busch, et ux, to Heather Homan, et al, Phillips out lots, Lot 5C.
Steven Peters, trustee, to Issac Franz, Marry Dodds Second Add., Lot 77.
