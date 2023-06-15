Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Simon Robson, 36, Napoleon, farmer, and Stephanie Smith, 33, Napoleon, social worker.
Jack Clady, 24, Napoleon, PT assistant, and Jessica Aelker, 23, Napoleon, speech language pathologist.
Emmit Young, 27, Liberty Center, mechanic, and Samantha Zimmerman, 27, Liberty Center, social worker.
Keith Rhoads, 28, Liberty Center, unemployed, and Skylar Finney, 26, Liberty Center, kindergarten teacher.
Journal entries---
Conn Appliances Inc., The Woodlands, Texas, vs. Juliene Rice, Napoleon. Foreign judgment.
Civista Bank vs. Stimmels, Inc., Bowling Green; Melvin Stimmel, Bowling Green; and Patricia Stimmel, Bowing Green. Money judgment.
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. William Waugh. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank USA North America vs. Jill Kane. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank USA North America vs. Timothy Lyons. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank USA North America vs. Jamie Vicars. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank USA North America, Dublin vs. Trenida Camarena, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Napoleon Township —
Stanley Wiemken, trustee, to Ronald Smith, trustees, et al, Sec. 11, 1.53 acres.
Lee Drummond, et ux, to Bradley Storch, trustees, et al, Sec. 9, 5.25 acres.
Leona Hogrefe (dec.) life estate, to Kathleen Behnfeldt, et al, Sec. 30, 0.37 acre.
Steven Roby, et al, to Steven Roby, et ux, Sec. 9, 5.06 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Fulton County Liquidators, LLC, to Fulton County Liquidators, LLC, Sec. 1, 0.64 acre.
Fulton County Liquidators, LLC, to Flatrock Holdings, LLC, Sec. 1, 4.36 acres.
Florida Corp. —
Henry County Land Reutilization Corporation to Maumee Valley Group, lot 8 and parcel, 2.22 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Krista Payne to Krista Payne, et vir, Sec. 23, 2 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Keri Hoellrich to Sharon Rice, life estate, trustee, et al, Original Plat, lots 225-226.
Simon Paul Clark Jr., et al, to Douglas Sigler, lots 3-4, lots 10-11.
Monroe Township —
Shari Blackwood, et al, to Shari Blackwood, et al, Sec. 17, 58.07 acres.
Harrison Corp. —
David Conrad, et ux, to David Conrad, trustee, et al, Randall's First Add, lot 39.
Paul Atkinson (dec.) to Cindy Atkinson,Randall's First Add., lot 108.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Mary Grycza (dec.) to Sharon Fisher, Wright's First Add., lots 5-6.
Damascus Township —
Robert Myers (dec.) to Patricia Myers, Sec. 14, 5 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Dennis Hogrefe, et al, to Eric Yarnell, et ux, Sec. 14, lot 5.
Wayne Phillips Jr., trustee, et al, to Kelly Glasman, Original Plat, lots 505-506.
Napoleon Corp. —
Cross Country Mortgage, LLC, to David Zasloff, Sec. 22, lot 1.
Steven Markley to Scott Steward, Highland Add., lot 31.
Jeff Mires to Todd Schink, lot 13.
U.S. Bank Trust, NA, trustee, to Gino Rubio, Original Plat, lot 37.
Paul Craddock (dec.) to Carolyn Craddock, St. John's First Add., lot 4.
Roger Sell, et ux, to Jeffrey Gibson, et ux, Sell Sub., lot A, Appian Way.
