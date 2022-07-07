Marriage licenses---
Bradford Welsh, 66, Napoleon, retired and Teresa Brown, 61, Napoleon, retired.
James Pelland Jr., 22, Napoleon, manufacturing and Jailene Perez-Rosa, 21, Napoleon, dental assistant.
John Luzny, 29, Napoleon, maintenance mechanic and Jessica Cunningham, 26, Napoleon, teacher.
Christopher Diaz-Guzman, 22, El Paso, Texas, U.S. Army and Regina Chadwick, 19, Liberty Center, U.S. Army.
Common Pleas On the docket---
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Rachael Pinson, Liberty Center. Money judgment.
Lee Anderson, Napoleon, vs. Kathleen Anderson, Napoleon. Divorce.
Jana Chupa, Napoleon, vs. Brian Chupa, Steamburg, N.Y. Divorce.
Journal entries---
Vancrest Management Corp, Van Wert, vs. Janie Jones, Liberty Center. Money judgment granted.
Peggy Engler vs. Corey Roth Tree Service. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Beth Manausa, trustee, to Regina Beck, Sec. 19, 2.13 acres.
Richard Nelson to Shem Neuenschwander, et ux, Sec. 22, 2.33 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Paul Stockman to Paul Stockman, et ux, Sec. 18, 0.75 acre; 79.25 acres; 40 acres.
Velma Durham, deceased, to Lucas Durham, et ux, Sec. 30, 30.25 acres.
Velma Durham, deceased to Joshua Boyd, Sec. 29, 20.1 acres; 24.8 acres.
Hamler Corp —
Darlene Hoffman, trustee, to Kim Bonner, Sec. 10, 0.45 acre.
Monroe Township —
Harvey Arend, trustee, to Thomas Mowery, et al, trustees, Sec. 22, 50 acres; Sec. 23, 81.87 acres; Sec. 23, 37.04 acres, 26 acres, 37.04 acres, 26 acres, 1.48 acres
Alice McCotter, trustee, to Elizabeth Schuler, et al, Sec. 29, 46.15 acres, 40 acres.
Harrison Township —
Robert May to Daniel Moses, et al, Sec. 23, 3.57 acres.
Liberty Township —
Letty Wagemaker to Peytone Spieth, Sec. 28, 1 acre.
Lawrence Vandenberghe to Christopher Blankenship, et al, Original Plat, Lot 50.
Washington Township —
Dara Davis, et al, to Bryce Long, Sec. 16, 2 acres.
Sherry Balog to Sherry Balog, et al, Sec. 24, 2.1 acres.
Napoleon Corp —
Comfordable Properties, LLC, to Kelsey Jakubin, et al, Phillips out lots, Lot 28.
Cathy Hefflinger to Kimberly Eggebrecht, Spengler's Add., Lot 60.
Gary Malone to Gary Malone, et ux, Margaret C. Schultz Sub., Sec. 6, Lot 3, 23 acres.
