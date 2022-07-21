Common Pleas On the docket---
Taryn Bofia, Napoleon, vs. Cory Boria, Napoleon. Divorce.
Sarah Panning, Deshler, and Nathan Panning, Deshler. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries---
Glass City Federal Credit vs. Cyrus Gillingham and Rita Gillingham. Money judgment granted.
Capital One NA vs. Jeffrey Briner. Money judgement granted.
Heather Smart, administratrix of estate of Jonathan Smart, Napoleon, vs. Tamara Zapata, Napoleon and Justin Double. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Shannon Woodby to Paul Gebers, Sec. 17, 1.78 acres.
Freedom Township —
Michael Dijak, et ux, to David Hoffer, et ux, Sec. 35, 5 acres.
Stacy Topp to Eric Bischoff, et ux, Sec. 22, 1 acre.
Napoleon —
James Fitzenrider, et ux, to James Fitzenrider, trustee, et al, Sec. 9, 38.26 acres.
Thomas Baughman, trustee, to Thomas Baughman, trustee, Sec. 25, 59.1 acres.
Ruth Mahnke, life estate, et al, deceased, to Kelly Jackson, et al, Sec. 3, 1 acre.
Marilyn Leaders, life estate, et al, deceased, to Kevin Leaders, et al, Sec. 16, 80 acres; Sec. 28, 39.32 acres; Sec. 22, 118.18 acres.
Velma Durham to Andrew Durham, Sec. 30, 37.67 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Rebecca Bevins, deceased, to Massiel Lopez, et al, Sec. 2, 0.89 acre.
Kyle Helmke to Sonya Helmke, Sec. 5, 1.7 acres.
Madeline Hojnacki to Joseph Hojnacki, Sec. 3, 1.22 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Tribe Properties, LLC, to Frank Bartoe, et ux, Hornung's Sub. OLB, Lot 3.
Velma Rohrs to Charity Duncan, et vir, Original Plat, Lot 41.
Marion Township —
Erford Family, LLC, Cory Erford, et al, Sec. 11, 32.72 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Erford Family, LLC, to Cory Erford, et al, Sec. 11, 37.79 acres.
Monroe Township —
Vandco Properties, LLC, to David Oberhaus, et ux, Sec. 12, 1.64 acres.
Marlene Rettig to J&R Property Holdings, LLC, Sec. 18, 72.31 acres; Sec. 18, 20 acres; Sec. 18, 5.36 acres.
Donna Smith to Karl Klein, et al, trustees, Sec. 5, 59.78 acres.
Harrison Township —
Richard Franz, et ux, to Michael Franz, et al, trustees, Sec. 22, 2.44 acres.
Thomas Baughman, trustee, to Thomas Baughman, trustee, Sec. 29, 18.04 acres; Sec. 32, 59.17 acres, 33.51 acres.
Theodore Titgemeyer, deceased, to Sylvia Titgemeyer, et al, trustees, Picket Fences Sub., Phase IV, Sec. 7, Lot 5, 19 acres.
Dora Titgemeyer, deceased, to Sylvia Titgemeyer, et al, trustees, Picket Fences Sub., Phase IV, Sec. 7, Lot 5, 19 acres.
Sylvia Titgemeyer, et al, trustees, to Joseph Mulachy Jr., et al, Picket Fences Sub., Phase IV, Sec. 7, Lot 5, 19 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Jeffrey Crozier, deceased, to Donna Crozier, Dry Creek Sub., Sec. 7, Lot 7, 36 acres.
Washington Township —
Jennifer Strayer to Scott Salsbury, Colton, Sec. 8, Lot 25, 21 acres.
Jeffrey Briner to Tyler Vorst, et ux, Sec. 15, 3.54 acres.
Richard Alfsen, et ux, to Tristen Chandler, Sec. 13, 2 acres.
Washington-Liberty Center Corp. —
Lucille McGary, life estate, et al, to Claudia Funkhouser, et al, trustees, Cunningham Annex, Sec. 30, Lot 7, 0.44 acre.
Damascus Township —
James Lammy Jr., et ux, to Richard Nickels, et ux, Sec. 8, 24.38 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Cynthia Parks, et al, to the Huntington National Bank, Sec. 8, 27 acres.
Richfield Township —
Dalton Collins to David Heckerman, et ux, Sec. 9, 0.7 acre.
Bartlow Township —
Trevor Shively, et al, to Marvin Shively, et al, trustees, Sec. 19, 20 acres.
Robin Kreinbrink to Marvin Shively, et al, trustees, Sec. 19, 20 acres.
Jimmy Burke to Marvin Shively, et al, trustees, Sec. 19, 20 acres.
Michael Shively, et ux, Marvin Shively, et al, trustees, Sec. 19, 20 acres.
William Shiverly to Marvin Shively, et al, trustees, Sec. 19, 20 acres.
Sandra Williams, et vir, to Marvin Shively, et al, trustees, Sec. 19, 20 acres.
Glenda Shively to Marvin Shively, et al, trustees, Sec. 19, 20 acres.
Ray Shively, et ux, to Marvin Shively, et al, trustees, Sec. 19, 20 acres.
Timothy Guelde, et ux, Jack Moll, et ux, Sec. 6, 37.2 acres.
Ruth Spangler to Ruth Spangler, life estate, et al, Sec. 28, 1 acre.
Napoleon Corp. —
Lida Norris, trustee, to Jonathan Groves, et ux, Harmony Acres Add., Sec. 6, Lot 20, 14 acres.
Joel Jernigan to James Lammy Jr., et ux, J.G. Lowes First Add., outlots, Lot 4.
Sherry Oberhaus to Michael Delaney, W. Daggetts Sub., outlots, Lot 23.
Bobby Gudger, deceased, to Federal National Mortgage Association, Riviera Heights First Add., Sec. 6, Lot 41, 22 acres.
James Fitzenreiter, et ux, to James Firzenreiter, trustee, et al, Twin Oaks First Add., Sec. 6, Lot 18, 23 acres.
Preston Aguilar, et ux, to Preston Aguilar, Bockelman's Second Add., Lot 13.
Ruskey Restorations, Inc., to Harvest Hills Enterprises, LLC, Lombard Add., Lot 2.
Floreas Ritter to Hayley May, et al, J. Knapp's First Add., Lot 10.
Leupp Building Service, Inc., to Timothy Meyer, T. McCormicks Add., Lot 2.
Erin Iverson to Corbin Brosneck, et ux, W. Daggetts Sub., outlots 7 and part. 31, Lot 29.
Kevin Leaders, et al, to Barbara Grooms, Westwood Add., Lot 28.
Eldor Gruenhagen, trustee, deceased, to Rozella Gruenhagen, trustee, Ken-James Court Condominiums, Lot 3, Unit E, Sec. 6, 11 acres.
Rozella Gruenhagen, trustee, to Joel Nemoyer, Ken-James Court Condominiums, Lot 3, Unit E, Sec. 6, 11 acres.
Mary Bohls, deceased, to Virgil Bohls Jr., Spengler's Add., Lot 2.
Andrew Morris to Gary Sweeney, et ux, Sec. 14, 0.38 acre.
Dwayne Lloyd, by private selling officer, to Fonguh Delivery Services, Richter's Fourth Add., Lot 27.
Steven Duryea to Teagan Sleigh, et al, Sec. 14, Lot 1, 0.39 acre.
