Marriage license---
Jordan Cordes, 23, Napoleon, millwright and Jillian Knipp, 23, Napoleon, pharmacy tech.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Kyle Helmke, Holgate, and Sonya Helmke, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Justin Miller, 1003 Frank St., Defiance, vs. Carly Rhoads, Holgate. Divorce.
Amber Jackman and Andrew Jackman, 28650 Hoffman Road, Defiance, vs. Gerkens DQR, Inc.; Napoleon, Joel Gerken, Napoleon; and Susan Gerken, Napoleon. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Courtney Caudill, Deshler. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Graciano Zamora, Napoleon. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Robert Sanchez, Malinta.
Journal entries---
Bank of America NA vs. Pam Brandt. Money judgment granted.
Lutheran Homes Society, Inc., Napoleon, vs. Tracy Slagle, Napoleon. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Flatrock Township —
James Desgranges to Desgranges Farms, LLC, Sec. 22, 34.99 acres, 25.01; Sec. 29, 24.5 acres, 47.65 acres; Sec. 32, 50 acres; Sec. 34, 73.67 acres.
Pleasant Township —
James Desgranges to Desgranges Farms, LLC, Sec. 3, 79.17 acres; Sec. 4, 40 acres; Sec. 8, 40 acres; Sec 12, 78.75 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Logan Sidle to Jeremiah Double, et al, Original Plat, Lot 29.
Marion Township —
James Desgranges to Desgranges Farms, LLC, Sec. 4, 75.98 acres; Sec. 4, 34.45 acres.
Donald Busch, et ux, to Donald Busch, et al, trustees, Sec. 1, 39.8 acres; Sec. 2, 77.24 acres, 2.73 acres; Sec. 8, 30 acres, 10 acres, 25 acres, 20.04 acres, 19.87 acres, 19.5 acres, 19.5 acres
Thomas Lavigne, et ux, to Thomas Lavigne, et al, SEc. 14, 1.05 acres.
Paula Himburg, et al, trustees, to Michael Chandler, et ux, Sec. 16, 2.91 acres.
Matthew Nye, et ux, Colin Perry, et ux, Sec. 26, 1 acre.
Monroe Township —
James Desgranges to Desgranges Farms, LLC, Sec. 32, 38.07 acres.
Harrison Township —
Lankenau Properties III, LTD, to Lankenau Properties I, LTD, Picket Fences Phase V, Sec. 5, Lot 38, 19 acres.
Liberty Township —
Jordan Guess to Jordan Guess, et ux, Sec. 25, 2 acres.
Washington Township —
Roy Bayles to Jesse Tolles Sr., et ux, Sec. 23, 1 acre.
Damascus Township —
Michael Green to Angela Green, et al, trustees, Sec. 15, 33.47 acres, 30.46 acres.
Richfield Township —
Rebecca Maas to Rebecca Maas, trustee, Sec. 36, 22 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Sheila Goss, deceased, to Jeffery Ludwig, et us, Original Plat, Lot 465.
Jimmy Lester, et ux, to Ruth Lester, S D & J Stearns Add., Lots 53, 54.
William Smith, deceased, to William Smith, et al, life estate, SD-J Stearns Add. Lots 123, 124.
Rebecca Boesel to Rebecca Boesel, life estate, et al, outlots SD-J Stearns, Lot 7.
John Wyss, et ux, to Maryannette Gonyer, et al, Original Plat, Lots 442, 443.
Napoleon Corp. —Gregory Rebeau, et al, to SJ Property Holding, LLC, E T Barnes First — outlots, Lot 1.
Douglas Marihugh to Walter Pippin III, E S Dodds First Add., Lot 15.
Kerry Ackerman, et ux, to RCF Holdings, LLC, Original Plat, Lot 62.
Esther Dennie to Ken-Kal Investments, LLC, Stelter's Add., Lot 26.
