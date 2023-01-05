Henry County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Nathaniel Bostic, Hicksville, and Breeanna Neuenschwander, Liberty Center. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Freedom Township —
Kenneth Drewes, et al, to Christopher Pahl, Sec. 28, 34.9 acres.
Flatrock Township —
James Degranges, et al, to James Degranges, et al, Sec. 32, 20 acres, 20 acres.
James Degranges, et al, to Desgranges Bros, Inc., Sec. 32, 20 acres, 20 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Carol Agler, trustee, to Carol Agler, trustee, et al, Sec. 5, 77.99 acres; Sec. 8, 40 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Megna Rentals, LLC, to Levi Vance, Wm. Kaufman First Add., lot 54.
Virginia Osborn, life estate, to Virginia Osborn, life estate, et al, JW-WF Muntz Sub., lot 1; Sec. 12, lot A and vacated Brayer Street, 0.12 acre.
Marion Township —
Burdell Schwiebert, trustee, to Scott Schwiebert, trustee, Sec. 3, 74.24 acres; Sec. 5, 126.19 acres.
Harrison Township —
John Engel (dec.) to Terry Engel, Sec. 27, 1.33 acres, 2.46 acres.
Liberty Township —
Eileen Fitzenreiter (dec.) to Thomas Fitzenreiter, Sec. 20, 1.21 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Gary Cole (dec.) to Brian Cole, et al, Original Plat, lot 59, part lots 56, 58.
Washington Township —
Melody Gramling to Tracy Espinoza, et ux, Sec. 18, 10.19 acres.
Richfield Township —
Sandra Nickels to Douglas Nickels, Sec. 1, 40 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Randi Studenka-Ross to Aaron Short, O.E. Huddle's Sub., lot 13.
Gary Malone, et ux, to Daniel Witte Jr., Sec. 13, lot 15, 0.08 acre.
Famed, LLC, to Troy Slattman, et ux, Westwood Add., lots 73-76.
Esther Layton (dec.) to Linda Mann, et al, Harmony Acres Add., Sec. 6, lot 30, 14 acres.
Chris Stuckey, et al, to Derek Meyer, et ux, Heller-Donnelly's Second Add., lot 22.
