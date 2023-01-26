Henry County
Common pleas
On the docket
Jessica Harris, Napoleon, vs. Anthony Huener, Napoleon and Stump Removal Service, LLC, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Michael Hull, New Bavaria. Money judgment.
Homeland Trucking & Pallets, LLC, Liberty Center, vs. Diamond Ridge Construction, LLC, Grand Rapids; and Chase Bowerman, Grand Rapids. Money judgment.
Journal entry
LVNV Funding, LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Jenni Allen. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Stefko Real Estate Investments, LLC, to Natalie Andrews, et vir, J. Scofield's Second Add., Sec. 35, lot 8, 0.29 acre, lot 14, 0.2 acre.
Freedom Township —
Charlotte Pollock to Judy Barton, et vir, Sec. 27, 2 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Nellie Retcher (deceased) to Lee Randall, et al, Sec. 30, 2 acres.
Mark Thomas to Mark Thomas, et ux, Sec. 29, 63.69 acres; Sec. 33, 49.4 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Mark Thomas to Mark Thomas, et ux, Sec. 28, 38.76 acres; Sec. 36, 25 acres; Sec. 26, 39 acres.
New Bavaria —
Lisa Lagorin to Lisa Lagorin, trustee, Sec. A, lot A, 22 acres.
Mark Thomas to Mark Thomas, et ux, Sec. 22, 0.45 acre.
Holgate Corp. —
Emily Helberg to Todd St. John, et ux, Wm. Kauffman First Add., lot 4.
Nicholas Niese, et al, to Vince's TV & Appliances, LLC, Wm. Kauffman, Sub., lot 3.
Marion Township —
Mark Thomas to Mark Thomas, et ux, Sec. 18, 40 acres; Sec. 19, 55.03, 3.92.
Hamler Corp. —
Jennifer Phillips-Tanner (by PSO) to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Hill's Second Add., lot 13.
Monroe Township —
NVF Capital, LLC, trustee, to TIOF, LLC, Sec. 29, 40.46 acres.
Harrison Township —
Robert Hall, et al, to Huddle Land, LLC, Sec. 34, 25.52 acres, 57.36 acres.
Liberty Township —
Brian Tejkl, et ux, to Roger Spears, et al, Sec. 28, 2.99 acres.
Liberty—Napoleon Corp. —
Holgate Metal Fab., LLC, to Gerken Materials, Inc., Lanenau Sub. Replat of lot 2, lot B, 3.78 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Ruby Bialecki (deceased) to Robert Bialecki, Crestview Second, Sec. 25, lot 14, 0.4 acre.
Damascus Township —
Brian Plotts, et al, to Brian Plotts, et al, Sec. 20, 76.49 acres.
Brian Plotts, et al, to Sara Conrad, trustee, Sec. 20, 76.49 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Franklin Brown (deceased) to April Brown, Heller-Donnelly's Second, lots 20 and 21.
Donna McCloud to Josue Lopez, et al, Mary Dodds Second Add., lot 76.
