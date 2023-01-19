Henry County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Staci MacGregor, Napoleon, and Andrew MacGregor, Napoleon. Marriage dissolved.
Harlie Geren, Napoleon, vs. Brady Geren, Montpelier, and Rickey Lamb, Napoleon. Divorce.
Journal entries---
Midland Funding, LLC, vs. Brianna Rodriguez. Money judgment granted.
City of Napoleon vs. Tricia Hernandez. Money judgment granted.
City of Napoleon vs. Elizabeth Stewart. Money judgment granted.
Glass City Federal Credit, Cleveland, vs. Jenna Hillis. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Shirley Feather. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Laurel Baer, et ux, to Richard Davis, et al, Sec. 16, 1.78.
Mark Stockman, trustee, to Mark Stockman, Sec. 35, 0.97 acre.
Christine Stockman, trustee, to Christine Stockman, Sec. 35, 0.97 acre.
Christine Stockman to Jason Stockman, et al, Sec. 35, 0.97 acre.
Freedom Township —
Mark Bockelman to STADSA, LLC, Sec. 23, 1.72 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Patricia Wiemken to Brock Wiemken, Sec. 1, 0.83 acre.
Douglas Dammann, et ux, Allison Ramsay, Sec. 5, 3.94 acres.
Florida Corp. —
Jeffrey Deming (dec.) to Jane Deming, Sec. 8, 0.33 acre.
Holgate Corp. —
Douglas Sigler to Douglas Sigler, et al, Sec. 2, lot A and part vacated Brayer and Jay Street, 1 acre.
Steve Busch Farms, LLC, Ismael Delgrado, Original Plat, lots 173-174 and vacated street.
Hamler Corp. —
Felipe Alvarado, et ux (life estate), to Brittani Benavides, et al, Original Plat, lots 58-59.
Harrison Township —
Randall Vocke to Sandra Vocke, Sec. 31, 0.51 acre.
Harrison Township —
Kathy Vollmar, et vir, to Garry Vollmar, trustee, Sec. 24, 1.45 acres.
Kathy Vollmar, et vir, to Kathy Vollmar, trustee, Sec. 24, 1.45 acres.
Liberty Township —
Kevin Meiring, et al, to Christian Barhite, et ux, Sec. 1, 1.74 acres.
Washington Township —
June Voss (dec.) to Lawrence Voss, Sec. 15, 1.5 acres.
Daniel Heinze to Western Run Capital Management Trust, Sec. 22, 2.5 acres.
Damascus Township —
Michael Carpenter, et ux, to Michael Carpenter, trustee, et al, Sec. 18, 3.95 acres; Sec. 7, 27.37 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Harold Ehlers (dec.) to Constance Ehlers, McClure Manfacturing and Machine, lot 71.
Bartlow Township —
James Myles, et al, to Travis Myles, V.P. Petersen Sub., Sec. 18, lot 3, 0.43 acre.
Deshler Township —
Justin Petersen to Rosemarie Lange, SD and J Stearns, lots 31-32.
Jon Davis (dec.) to Jacqueline Roberts, et al, J.H. Stearns Add, lots 24-25.
Sweet Adeline Studios, LLC, to ARRK Properties, LLC, Original Plat, lot 89.
Lawrence Walter, et ux, to Christopher Willier, et ux, S D and J Stearns Add., lot 45.
P&R Investments, LLC, to T.J. Weirauch, Original Plat, lot 88.
Napoleon Corp. —
Richard Cordes (dec.) to James Sweeney, Second Highland Add., lot 13.
Denver Earl, et ux, to Cross Country Mortgage, LLC, Riviera Heights Sub., Sec. 6, lot 1, 22 acres.
The Huntington National Bank to Benjamin Hills, Original Plat, lot 78.
Nancy Glaser, et al, to Jack Clady, Taylor Add., Sec. 6, lot 22, 14 acres.
Rose Lymanstall to Rose Lymanstall, trustee, Anthony Wayne Second, lot 30.
Lynda Detray (dec.) to Jeffrey Detray, Glenwood Add, lots 29-30.
Fruchey's Real Estate, Ltd., to Samantha Ramirez-Sandoval, E.T. Barnes First Add., lots 8-9.
John Kline, et ux, to John Kline, et ux, Sec. 23, 0.49 acre.
