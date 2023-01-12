Henry County
Marriage license---
Kenneth Westhoven, 31, Liberty Center, operator, and Haley Wolfe, 28, Liberty Center, applicator.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
HSBC Bank USA, NA, West Palm Beach, Fla., vs. Douglas Upell, Liberty Center; Ruth Upell, Liberty Center; and Henry County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Troy Thompson, Deshler, and Michelle Thompson, Deshler. Dissolution of marriage.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Amy Panning, Napoleon. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Aimee Waymire, Napoleon. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Michael Whitney, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Christina Hill individually and as a parent of Maci Hill, minor child, Liberty Center, vs. Twin Cities Lawn and Landscaping, Archbold; and Kaleb Gigax, Archbold. Money judgment.
Alice Chupa, Sherwood, vs. Delvin Chupa, Napoleon. Divorce.
Journal entries---
CAB East, LLC, vs. Robert Morrison and Charleen Morrison. Money judgment granted.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Nathanael Munoz, Napoleon. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Larry Rapp to Denise Meyer, Sec. 35, 0.4 acre.
Viola Windsor, trustee, to Robin Windsor, trustee, Sec. 36, 44.38 acres; Sec. 32, 74.75 acres.
Robin Windsor, trustee, to Jeanette Brandt, et al, Sec. 36, 44.38 acres; Sec. 32, 74.75 acres.
Napoleon Township —
John Schroeder to John Shroeder, et ux, Sec. 30, 0.22 acre, 0.23 acre.
Flatrock Township —
Ruby Diehl, dec., to William Diehl, et al, Sec. 21, 80 acres.
TIOF, LLC, to NVF Capital, LLC, trustee, Sec. 19, 31 acres.
Chad Lulfs to Chad Lulfs, trustee, Sec. 9, 5.02 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Sue Tobias to Elizabeth Chick, Sec. 24, 40 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Stephen Snavely, et ux, to Garrett Gerschutz, Original Plat, lot 111.
Joseph Bohner (dec.) to Shirley Bohner, Original Plat, lots 315-316.
Marion Township —
Frank Felter to Felter Farms, LLC, Sec. 19, 20 acres, 40 acres.
Carol Knieper to Kirt Schnipke, Sec. 26, 1.6 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Maria Martinez, et al, co-trustees, to R A Legacy Investments, LLC, Hill's Second Add., lot 58.
Monroe Township —
Thomas Gerken to J&R Property Holdings, LLC, Sec. 29, 30 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Janet Packard (life estate) to Brayden Petersen, L and L Horn's Add., lot 28 and pt. 29.
Washington Township —
Stacey Chamberlain to Dominic Chamberlain, Sec. 25, 1 acre.
Damascus Township —
Richard Peppers, et ux, to Kristin Shepard, et ux, Sec. 18, 8.32 acres.
McClure Corp. —
The Huntington National Bank to Carole Dussault, et ux, Sec. 8, 27 acres.
CIM REO 202-NRI, LLC, to REO Trust 2021-NR1, McClure Manufacturing and Machine, lots 169-170.
REO Trust 2021-NR1 to Jose Jimenez, McClure Manufacturing and Machine, lots 169-170.
Bartlow Township —
Karren Blue (life estate) to Karren Blue (life estate), et al, Sec. 18, 2.5 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Michael Herzog, et ux, to Howard Sallette, et ux, Original Plat, lot 136.
Alicia Geer to Alicia Geer, Sec. 14, 0.32 acre.
Napoleon Corp. —
John Schroeder to John Schroeder, et ux, Anthony Wayne Acres, lot 3.
Brian Fruchey to Keith Fruchey, Original Plat, lot 164.
Woodland Groves, LLC, to I.V. Mobile Home Park, Limited Partnership, Valley Brook Estates Replated House, Sec. 12, lot 2, 1.69 acres.
William Gilson to Adam Gilson, Original Plat, lot 9 and 1/2 vacated Hobson Street.
Kevin Bidwell to Kevin Bidwell, et ux, Sec. 13, lot 6, 0.11 acre.
