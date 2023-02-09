Henry County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Bereniece Zenz on behalf of the estate of Leo Zenz, Toledo vs. Monsanto Company, Columbus and Bayer AG, Leverkusen, Germany. Product liability.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Kody Durham, Malinta. Money judgment.
Brian Nagy, Napoleon, vs. Brad Nagy, New Bavaria. Money judgment.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Zachary Bolich, Napoleon, and Jane Doe unknown spouse, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Tyler Jones, McClure, and unknown spouse, McClure. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Napoleon Township —
Carol Wiemken (dec.) to Jerry Wiemken, trustee, Sec. 11, 39.08 acres.
Flatrock Township —
James Myles to Alexander Myles, et ux, Sec. 22, 20.13 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Eugene Hasselschwert (dec.) to Sandra Hasselschwert, Sec. 26, 2.06 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Norbert Siefer, et ux, to Siefer Investments, LLC, Original Plat, lots 143-144 and part vacated alley.
Malinta Corp. —
Tareq Ismail to Sheri Kesler, Sec. 11, 0.2 acre.
Harrison Township —
Michael Schwab, et al to Schwab Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 15, 6 acres, 19.81 acres, 58 acres, 31.26 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Joseph Guyer to Anne Guyer, Sec. 25, lot 21, 0.5 acre.
Damascus Township —
William Hutcheson, trustee, to Bervia, LLC, Sec. 21, 15.09 acres.
William Hutcheson, trustee, to Joseph Phillips, Sec. 35, 20.16 acres.
Marie Cooper (dec.), life estate, to Eric Cooper, Sec. 15, 40 acres.
William Hutcheson, trustee, to William Johnson, et ux, Sec. 27, 16 acres.
William Hutcheson, trustee, to Steven Gerken, trustee, Sec. 34, 40 acres.
Cody Burk to Cody Burk, et us, Sec. 16, 2.96 acres.
Sarah Reeves to Sarah Reeves, Sec. 11, 3.47 acres.
McClure Corp. —
William Hutcheson, trustee, to Bervia, LLC, Sec. 21, 6.73 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Linda Jackson (dec.), et al, to Kelly Camp, Original Plat, lots 585-588.
Napoleon Corp. —
Kahle Design & Build, Ltd., to North Creek Ridge, LLC, Fairground Add., lots 20-21 and vacated alley; Hogrefe's Plat III Sub., Sec. 12, lot 2, 2 acres, lot 1, 5 acres.
Fred Gerken, et ux, to Seth Eklund, et ux, First Highland Add., lots 1-2.
Joseph Szozda, et ux, to Kaid Woolace, First Highland Add., lot 8.
Hitts and Downey, LLC, to Kenkal Investments, LLC, Original Plat, lot 149.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.