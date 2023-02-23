Henry County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Bridget Light-Melendez, McClure vs. Omar Melendez, McClure. Divorce.
U.S. Bank National Association, Owensboro, Ky., vs. Danielle Marsh, Lindsey; and unknown spouse of Danielle Marsh, Lindsey; and U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Cleveland. Foreclosure.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo vs. Maribel Perry, McClure. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo vs. Khadijah Parker, Napoleon. Money judgment.
State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus vs. David Bzovi, Holgate. Money judgment.
Stephanie Corona, Napoleon and Robert Corona, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries---
Automotive Credit Corporation vs. Cheryl Stockdale. Judgment granted.
Midland Funding DE, LLC vs. Brianna Sanchez. Judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Flatrock Township —
Constance Wichman, trustee, to Wichman 4K Properties, LLC, Sec. 20, 56.18 acres, 30 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Shirley Huber (dec.) to Donald Huber, Sec. 11, 3 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
James Niese, et ux, to Niese Nut House, LLC, Sec. 2, 0.54 acre.
Marion Township —
Ryan Imbrock, et ux, to Ryan Imbrock, et al, trustee, Sec. 23, 3 acres.
Monroe Township —
Douglas Adams, et ux, to Garret Gerschutz, E.C. Clay's First Add., lot 4.
Liberty Township —
Rosanne Fisher, trustee to JRJR Fisher, LLC, Sec. 2, 64.48 acres; Sec. 11, 8.66 acres.
Thomas Fitzenreiter to Thomas Fitzenreiter, trustee, Sec. 20, 1.21 acres.
Constance Wichman, trustee, to Wichman 4K Properties, LLC, Sec. 30, 43 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Harold Ehlers (dec.) to Constance Ehlers, McClure Mfg. and Mach., lot 72.
Constance Wichman, trustee, to Wichman 4K Properties, LLC, Sec. 9, 37.25 acres, 80 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Jane Wilhelm to Austin Ripke, et us, J.G. Lowes First Add., lot 12.
Pamlea Helmke to Joseph Bowes, et al, Original Plat, lot 164.
David Pagan-Cruz to Mackenzie Corpus, Sheffields Second Add., lot 41.
