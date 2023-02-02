Henry County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Lydia Benavides, Hamler and Jose Benavides, Findlay. Dissolution of marriage.
Brian Snyder, Napoleon vs. Veronica Sepulveda, Napoleon. Divorce.
Journal entries---
Associated Eye Care, Inc., vs. Cory Trapp. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Louis Weiker. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. David Allen Jr. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank USA, NA vs. Mark Bockelman, Napoleon. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Marion Township —
Robert Meyer to Robert Meyer, et ux, Sec. 22, 90 acres; Sec. 9, 30.98 acres; Sec. 15, 77.57 acres.
Norma Riepenhoff (dec.), life estate, to Repkean, LLC, Sec. 31, 40 acres.
Joseph Brown (dec.) to Nancy Brown, Sec. 5, 1.57 acres.
Monroe Township —
Robert Meyer to Robert Meyer, et ux, Sec. 36, 40 acres.
Kathy Sonnenberg, et vir, to Harold Sonnenberg, et al, trustee, Sec. 21, 10 acres.
Cecil Mengerink (dec.), trustee, to David Mengerink, trustee, Sec. 30, 80 acres.
Harrison Township —
Magdelene Mohler to Magdalene Mohler, trustee, Sec. 33, 59.95 acres.
Jalen Towers to Cassandra Drenkow, Picket Fences Sub Phase III, lot 27.
Kathy Sonnenberg to Harold Sonnenberg, et al, trustee, Sec. 10, 44.93 acres, 8.39 acres, 13.81 acres, 10.9 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Richard Thompson II, et al, to Marcy Keefer, Sec. 25, 0.7 acre.
Washington Township —
Christine Taylor (dec.) to Harlan Taylor, Sec. 20, 4.79 acres.
Damascus Township —
Rosemary Hutcheson (dec.) to William Hutcheson, trustee, Sec. 35, 20 acres, 20 acres; Sec. 34, 40 acres; Sec. 27, 16 acres; Sec. 21, 14.72 acres.
William Hutcheson, trustee, to Huddle Land, LLC, Sec. 35, 20 acres.
Kathy Sonnenberg, et vir, to Harold Sonnenberg, et al, trustee, Sec. 18, 1.01 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Paul McDougle (dec.) to Linda McDougle, D. Foltz's First Add., lot 8.
Rosemary Hutcheson (dec.) to William Hutcheson, trustee, Sec. 21, 6.78 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Dennis Panning (dec.) to Rebecca Panning, Sec. 5, 38.26 acres; Sec. 6, 76.99 acres; Sec. 15, 5 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Dennis Panning (dec.) to Rebecca Panning, Original Plat, lots 411-412; FH Short's survey, Sec. 23, tract V, 0.5 acre.
Reserved Storage, LLC, Bradley Kitcher, et al, Original Plat, lots 146-147, lot 161.
Bradley Kitcher, et al, to Crossroad Storage an Warehousing, LLC, Original Plat, lots 146-147, lot 161.
Napoleon Corp. —
Cindy Lilly to Patricia Birkhold, et al, trustees, Original Plat, lot 165.
Jeffrey Miller to Steven Kauffman, et ux, Sec. 11, 7.3 acres.
Steven Kaurrman, et ux, to Henry's Pond, LLC, Sec. 11, 7.3 acres.
Randall Vocke to Pamela Vocke, Cripple Creek Sub., Sec. 6, lot 13, 23 acres.
Magdalene Mohler to Magdalene, trustee, Anthony Wayne Fourth Add., to 58; Richter's Third Add. Outlots, lot 35; Phillips Outlots, lot 17.
Lawrence Koesters to Sue Rauch, et vir, A Wayne Fourth Add., lots 60-61.
Bernice Elling (dec.) trustee, to Donna Schwiebert, et al, trustees, Harmony Acres Add., Sec. 6, lot 17, 14 acres.
Donna Schwiebert, et al, trustees, to David Elling, et al, Harmony Acres, Sec. 6, lot 17, 14 acres.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.