Henry County
Marriage license---
Heath Wallace, 43, Napoleon, dentist, and Alanna Ferreira, 36, Napoleon, practice administrator.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Kenneth Neff, 1811 Maumee Drive, Defiance, vs. Angela Gaucin, Napoleon; Victor Gaucin, Napoleon; and State Farm Insurance Co., Atlanta, Ga. Money judgment.
Danielle Aldrich, Deshler and Jeremy Aldrich, Hamler. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgville Township —
Jeffrey Meyer, et ux, to Mackenzie Meyer, et al, trustees, Sec. 33, 5.01 acres, 112.17 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Thomas Knox to Rachel Sharpe, et al, Sec. 30, 0.5 acre.
Roger Norden, et ux, to Melissa Norden, trustee, Sec. 30, 0.5 acre.
Roger Norden, et ux, to Roger Norden, trustee, Sec. 30, 0.5 acre.
Scott Waisner, et ux, to Scott Waisner, trustee, Sec. 34, 3 acres.
Scott Waisner, et ux, to Vicki Waisner, trustee, Sec. 34, 3 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Ninfa Resendez (dec.), life estate, to Juan Resendez, G. W. Nicely Sub., Sec. 35, lot 4, 0.44 acre.
Cody Cruey to Todd Hindinger, Sec. 25, 2.78 acres.
Jo Ann Brown (dec.) to Joseph Fischer, et al, Sec. 25, 3 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Jeffrey Schwab to Jeffrey Schwab, trustee, Sec. 35, 77.99 acres, 2.01 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Jeffrey Schwab to Jeffrey Schwab, trustee, Original Plat, lot 149.
Diane Abel to Diane Washington, trustee, Original Plat, lot 40.
Marion Township —
Jeffrey Schwab to Jeffrey Schwab, trustee, Sec. 17, 58.71 acres.
Randy Cavanaugh, et al, to Randy Cavanaugh, et al, Sec. 17, 3 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Carlos Raymundo to Laura Raymundo, Original Plat, lot 39.
Monroe Township —
Larry Arps (dec.), trustee, to Mary Arps, trustee, Sec. 28, 78.16 acres.
Mary Arps, trustee, to Mary Arps, Sec. 28, 78.16 acres.
Mary Arps to Mary Arps, trustee, Sec. 28, 78.16 acres.
Harrison Township —
Joann Schroeder-Weber (dec.), life estate, to Randal Schroeder, et al, Sec. 16, 1 acre.
Liberty Township —
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Michael Keller, et al, Sec. 13, 4.4 acres.
Washington Township —
James Shank to Dorothy Roseman, Sec. 26, 0.25 acre.
Hayden Shultz to Julie Schultz, Sec. 12, 2 acres.
Damascus Township —
Vernon Snyder, et al, (dec.), life estate, to Andrew Parsons, et al, Sec. 35, 30 acres.
Bernard Babcock, et al, to Annette Babcock, trustee, Sec. 33, 2.41 acres.
Annette Babcock, trustee, to Annette Babcock, trustee, Sec. 33, 2.41 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Jackalean Riggs (dec.) to Shannon Rhoads, McClure Manufacturing and Machine, lots 155-156.
Richfield Township —
Terry Woltmann to Terry Woltmann, trustee, Sec. 26, 19 acres; Sec. 27, 80 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Terry Woltmann to Terry Woltmann, trustee, Sec. 2, 40 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
John Glick (dec.) trustee, to Vicki Glick, trustee, W. Sheffield's First Add., lot 9.
Daniel Tyson (dec.) to Karen Tyson, Northcrest Add., lot 41.
Mason Scott to Mason Scott Jr., et al, Majestic Heights Add. 103, lot 97.
The Ted S. Company, LLC, to 3607 Marine, LLC, Sec. 11, 0.98 acre.
Lynette Flowers to Brad Flowers, trustee, Spengler's Add., lot 51.
Harry Bleschke (dec.), life estate, to Sandra Bleschke, life estate, et al, Bauman's Sub. and undeveloped, lot 16.
Christopher Badenhop to Brennan Laver, Westwood Add., lots 70-71.
