Henry County Courthouse
Marriage licenses---
Jake Grim, 24, New Bavaria, engineer and Alexis Menendez, 25, 723 Chippewa Drive, Defiance, teacher.
Journal entry---
LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. David Allen Jr. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Donna Giffey (dec.) to Lynette Grooms, executor, J. Scofield's Third Add., Sec. 35, lot 2, 2.49 acres.
Freedom Township —
Thomas Klopfenstein to Thomas Klopfenstein, trustee, Sec. 16, 26.28 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Elaine Wells, et vir, to George Wells Jr., et ux, trustees, Sec. 4, 2 acres.
Pleasant Township —
James Okuley, et ux, to Anderson Okuley, Sec. 24, 1.3 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Civista Bancshare, Inc., to Civista Bank, lots 154-155.
Marion Township —
Dawn Erven to Johney Ritz, et ux, Sec. 28, 22.5 acres.
Monroe Township —
Michael Hopkins, et ux, to Michael Hopkins, et ux, Sec. 5, 0.81 acre.
Thomas Mowery, et al, trustees, to Kent Badenhop, et ux, Sec. 22, 47.49 acres; Sec. 23, 81.87 acres, 37.04 acres, 26 acres, 1.48 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Civista Bancshare, Inc., to Civista Bank, lot 3 and vacated alley.
Liberty Township —
Larry Hefflinger, et ux, to The Black Swamp Conservancy, Sec. 2, 34.34 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Debra Hefflinger, et al, to J&B Colonial Trailer Court, LLC, Sec. 7, lot J, 25 acres, 25 acres, 25 acres, 25 acres, 25 acres, 25 acres.
Civista Bancshare, Inc., to Civista Bank, Original Plat, lot 7.
Damascus Township —
Ad Mangas, LLC, to Tony Hartshorn, et ux, Sec. 27, 2.13 acres.
Rosemary Hutcheson, trustee (dec.) to William Hutcheson, trustee, Sec. 35, 20 acres; Sec. 35, 20 acres; Sec. 34, 40 acres; Sec. 27, 16 acres; Sec. 21, 14.72 acres.
Julie Norberg to Daniel Norberg, et al, Lammers and Bonham Sub., lots 40-41.
McClure Corp. —
Rosemary Hutcheson, trustee (dec.) to William Hutcheson, trustee, Sec. 21, 6.78 acres.
Richfield Township —
Elaine Wells, et vir, to George Wells Jr., et ux, trustees, Sec. 8, 38.22 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
CPA Rentals, LLC, to JOI Properties, LLC, Sec. 12, 0.44 acre, 0.45 acre.
Michael Scott to Garrett Gerschutz, Conway's Sub., lots 1, 8.
Civista Bancshare, Inc., to Civista Bank, lots 1-2; revision of lot 95 and 1/2 vacated alley; lots 93-94 and 1/2 vacated alley; Sec. 12, 1.51 acres, 0.23 acre; J.G. Lowe's First Add., lot 3.
Michael Lewis to Chris Stuckey, et al, Heller-Donnelly's Second, lot 22.
Lonnie Nafziger to Daniel Nafziger, et al, Heller-Donnelly's Second, lot 23.
Shari Hines to Alan Meyer, et ux, Mary Dodds Second Add., lot 31.
