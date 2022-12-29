Henry County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Billy Rowe, Malinta. Money judgment.
Wyatt Rosebrook, Holgate, vs. Brookeann Rosebrook, Bryan. Divorce.
Journal entries---
SAC Finance Inc. vs. Tracey Earl. Money judgment granted.
Cavalry SPV, LLC, vs. Rebecca McKnight. Money judgment granted.
SAC Finance Inc. vs. Dustin Altman. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
Jill Spengler to Steven Spengler, Sec. 35, 35.61 acres.
Flatrock Township —
SRP Properties, LLC, to Thomas Geer, et ux, Sec. 30, 1.36 acres.
Marion Township —
Michael Austermiller, et ux, to Michael Austermiller, et al, trustees, Bichan Sub., Sec. 11, lot 1, 1.56 acres.
Michael Austermiller, et ux, to Michael Austermiller, et al, trustees, Bichan Sub., Sec. 11, lot 2, 1.83 acres.
Hamler Township —
Michael Austermiller, et ux, to Michael Austermiller, et al, trustees, Sec. 10, 0.77 acre.
Washington Township —
Matthew Zeunen to John Wickhouse, et ux, Sec. 20, lot 4, 5.06 acres.
Saul Farms, Inc., to HGS, LLC, Sec. 3, 50.43 acres.
Damascus Township —
Charles Baker to Charles Baker, trustee, Sec. 17, 12.54 acres.
Richfield Township —
Roger Richard to Carolyn Babcock, et al, garage and tool shed, Sec. 15, 0.2 acre.
Roger Richard to Carolyn Babcock, et al, Sec. 15, 0.25 acre.
Deshler Corp. —
Thomas Frania, et al, to Michael Herzog, et ux, Booth's North Star Estates, Sec. 14, lot 18, 0.83 acre.
Napoleon Corp. —
Lulu Wilson, et vir, to Randoulf Zimmerman Sr., E.T. Barnes, First Add., outlots, lot 5.
Jerold Shaver, et ux, to Mathew Deiger, Springwell's Add., lot 21.
Jean Delventhal (dec.) to Mary McClure, Sub. of lot 3 German Mutual, Sec. 4, lot A, 14 acres.
Terry Durham (life estate), et al, to Nicholas Wagner, et ux, Riviera Heights First Add., Sec. 6, lot 34, 22 acres.
