Henry County
Marriage license---
Elmer Gamble, 36, Deshler, finisher, and Heather Lynch, 34, Deshler, chief operating officer.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
State of Ohio Department of Taxation vs. Smith Tire Sales & Service, Deshler. Money judgment.
John Rivers, 205 Bassard Drive, Defiance, and Ann Rivers, 205 Bassard Drive, Defiance, vs. Firstfleet, Inc., Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and Michael Moore, Edison. Money judgment.
Capital One NA, Dublin, vs. Isaac Griteman, Napoleon. Money judgement.
Journal entry---
Capital One Bank USA, NA vs. Jacqueline Durbin. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Ridgeville Township —
David Beck to Nathaniel Beck, et ux, Sec. 35, 1.01 acres; Sec. 34, 0.61 acre.
Freedom Township —
DC Truck Service, LLC, to Kelco Equity Partners, LLC, Sec. 32, 2.77 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Donald Cramer (dec.) to Janice Cramer, Sec. 27, 0.6 acre, 0.6 acre.
Janice Cramer to Janice Cramer, Trustee, Sec. 27, 0.6 acre, 0.6 acre.
Flatrock Township —
Joe Baker, et ux, to Joseph Baker, trustee, et al, Sec. 33, 1.62 acres.
Florida Corp. —
James Waisner, trustees, et al, to Jerry Love, Sec. 8, 0.91 acre.
Holgate Corp. —
Chasidy Plassman to Keith Ricker, Original Plat, lot 69.
Marion Township —
Lonnie Bostelman (dec.) to Linda Bostelman, Sec. 18, 40 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Leta Beard, et al, to Timothy Johnson, et al, J. Bensing's First Add., lot 28.
Harrison Township —
Jeffrey Boulton, et al, to Robert Erickson, et ux, Sec. 23, 1.46 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Tara Frederick to Dyllon Frederick, D. Ehrgood's First Add., lot 8.
Thomas Dawe (dec.), trustee, to Michelle Drummond, trustee, et al, Original Plat, lots 56-57.
Michelle Drummond, et al, trustee, to Blake Raab, Original Plat, lots 56-57.
Washington Township —
Wesley Green to Amanda Coburn, Texas, lot 39.
Damascus Township —
Eldon Nickels to Eldon Nickels, life estate, et al, Sec. 27, 33.92 acres.
David Lump (dec.), trustee, to Ruth Lump, trustee, Sec. 14, 38 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Sherry Scheffer (dec.) to Austin Ramsey, et al, McClure Manufacturing and Machine, lots 199-200 and vacated street.
Richfield Township —
Eldon Nickels to Eldon Nickels, life estate, et al, Sec. 2, 41.2 acres, 0.57 acre, 1.24 acres; Sec. 9, 30 acres, 30 acres.
Ralph McManus, et al, to Ralph McManus, et al, trustees, Sec. 19, 54 acres, 75.66 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Ralph McManus, et al, to Ralph McManus, et al, trustees, Sec. 16, 97.94 acres.
Robin Kreinbrink (dec.), life estate, to Jason Kreinbrink, et al, Sec. 16, 30.04 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Kaete Archer to East Bryan, LLC, Harmony Acres Add., lot 46.
Romeo Flora (dec.) to Julita Flora, trustee, TLR First Add., Sec. 12, lot 3, 0.46 acre, lot 4, 0.69 acre.
Julita Flora, trustee, to J.O.I. Properties, LLC, TLR First Add., Sec. 12, lot 3, 0.46 acre, lot 4, 0.69 acre.
Jennifer Perdew to Ryan Grant, et ux, Spengler's Add., lot 3.
