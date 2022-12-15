Henry County
Marriage licenses---
Eric Coressel II, 36, Liberty Center, iron worker and Jordan Sidel, 27, Liberty Center, operator.
James Anderson, 51, Deshler, laborer and Devin Wachtman, 28, Deshler, assembler.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Teofilo Casiano, McClure vs. Gabriel Miller, Miamisburg and Government Employees Insurance Company, Chevy Chase, Md. Money judgment.
Mary Eickhoff, Napoleon vs. Erie Insurance Company, Erie, Pa., and Ashley Apple, McClure. Money judgment.
Wilmington Trust National Association, Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Jeffrey Ludeman, Napoleon; and Sandra Ludeman, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Journal entries---
Discover Bank vs. Amand Kempf. Money judgment granted.
OneMain Financial Group, LLC, vs. Jordan Wagner. Money judgment granted.
The Henry County Bank, Napoleon vs. The Bockelman Company, Napoleon; Patricia Bockelman, Napoleon; Austin Bockelman, Napoleon; Clayton Bockelman, Napoleon; Mark Bockelman, Napoleon. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Freedom Township —
Theodore Titgemeyer (dec.), et al, to Sylvia Titgemeyer, et al, trustees, Sec. 31, 30.54 acres, 40.95 acres, 30.54 acres, 40.95 acres; Sec. 20, 60 acres, 60 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Emily Gerken, trustee, to Mathew Dominique, et ux, Sec. 4, 6.49 acres.
Theodore Titgemeyer (dec.), et al, to Sylvia Titgemeyer, et al, trustees, Sec. 5, 81.86 acres.
Sylvia Titgemeyer, et al, trustees, to Robert Hoffman, et ux, Sec. 5, 81.86 acres.
Jennifer Werner, et al, to Brian Ruby, et al, Sec. 33, 5 acres.
Thelma Breece (dec.) to Stephen Breece, et al, Sec. 32, 36.27 acres.
Pleasant Township —
James Okuley (life estate) et ux, to Brian Okuley, et ux, Sec. 24, 0.96 acre.
John Theisen (dec.), trustee, to Allen Thiesen, trustee, Sec. 22, 36.3 acres; Sec. 26, 40 acres; Sec. 27, 40 acres, 40 acres, 39.45 acres; Sec. 34, 43.14 acres, 40 acres, 22.5 acres, 22.5 acres; Sec. 35, 40 acres.
Allen Theisen, trustee, to Allen Theisen, Sec. 22, 36.3 acres; Sec. 26, 40 acres; Sec. 27, 40 acres, 40 acres, 39.45 acres; Sec. 34, 40 acres; Sec. 35, 40 acres.
Allen Theisen, trustee, to Kenneth Theisen, Sec. 34, 43.14 acres, 22.5 acres, 22.5 acres.
Frank Felter to Elizabeth Chick, et al, Sec. 24, 40 acres.
Elizabeth Chick to Frank Felter, Sec. 25, 50 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Daniel Crosser, et ux, to Delores Morgan, Wm. Kaufman's First Add., lot 58.
Marion Township —
John Drewes (dec.) to Cynthia Drewes, Sec. 11, 1.42 acres.
Monroe Township —
John Drewes (dec.) to Cynthia Drewes, Sec. 26, 40 acres.
C & J Family Farms, LLC, to Kline Farms, LLC, Sec. 14, 10 acres, 30.89 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
C & J Family Farms, LLC, to Kline Farms, LLC, Sec. 11, 57 acres; Sec. 10, 18.44 acres.
Cynthia Cody, et vir, to Jacob Rohrs, Sec. 11, lot O, 0.74 acre.
John Fisher, et ux, to Jacob Rohrs, Sec. 11, lot O, 0.74 acres.
Vicki Rohrs, et al, to Jacob Rohrs, Sec. 11, lot O, 0.74 acre.
Randolph Warren (dec.) to John Warren, et al, Sec. 11, 0.96 acre.
John Warren, et al, to Kline Farms, LLC, Sec. 11, 0.96 acre.
Damascus Township —
Mark Crandall to Derek Weible, et al, Sec. 8, 1.81 acres.
Ian Case, trustee, to Julie Pauken, Sec. 12, 5 acres.
McClure Corp. —
U.S. HOP, LLC, to Navpreet, LLC, D. Foltz's First Add., lot 1 and vacated alley, 0.21 acre.
Richfield Township —
Mary Nickels (dec.) to Eldon Nickels, Sec. 2, 41.2 acres, 0.57 acre.
Deshler Corp. —
Jamie Cunningham to Convenant Rentals, LLC, Original Plat, lots 301-302 and S 1/2 lot of 302; S.D. & J. Stearns Add., lots 115-116.
Napoleon Corp. —
Joann Czyznik (dec.) to Stanley Czyznik, Van Hyning Estates Sub., Sec. 6, lot 4, 12 acres.
Margaret Straley (dec.) to Ariel Brown, et al, Richter's Fourth Add., lot 10.
Jeffrey Eitzman, et al, to Jason Pontious, et ux, Hartman's Sub., outlots 9-10, lot 1; Rennecker's Sub., outlot 8, lot 9, 0.1 acre.
Alex Keel to Maddisen Keel, Spengler's Add., lot 109.
Maddisen Keel to Christian Ferguson, et ux, Spengler's Add., lot 109.
Nathan Beck, et al, Maddisen Keel, et al, Brickyard Sub., Sec. 6, lot 10, 14 acres.
Richard Denny, et al, to Kenneth Cramer, et ux, Chelsea Condominiums, family unit 1155.
Susan Witt, et al, to J.M. Miller, LLC, E.H. Glanz Annex, Sec. 12, lot 9, 0.28 acre.
Ryan Grant, et al, Ranson Peterson-Loftis, et al, Springwell's Add., lot 30.
JanMar Properties, LLC, to S.A.S. Group Company, West View Villas, Sec. 14, part. lot 24, 0.16 acre.
